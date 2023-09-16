Grand Opening 15% off ALL orders!
GRAND
Copied!
Grand Opening 15% off ALL orders!
GRAND
Copied!

Popular Items

M7. Pure Red Bean Yogurt - 小时候纯粹红豆酸奶

M7. Pure Red Bean Yogurt - 小时候纯粹红豆酸奶

$5.85

小时候纯粹红豆酸奶

S10. Mango Pomelo Sago Yogurt - 杨枝甘露酸奶

S10. Mango Pomelo Sago Yogurt - 杨枝甘露酸奶

$6.75

杨枝甘露酸奶

S5. Mango Yogurt - 芒里偷闲酸奶

S5. Mango Yogurt - 芒里偷闲酸奶

$6.25

芒里偷闲酸奶


Y - Yomie's Rice X Yogurt Smoothie 有米系列

有米系列
Y1. Yomie's Purple Rice Yogurt - 有米酸奶

Y1. Yomie's Purple Rice Yogurt - 有米酸奶

$5.85

有米酸奶

Y2. Yomie's Oats Yogurt - 有燕麦酸奶

Y2. Yomie's Oats Yogurt - 有燕麦酸奶

$5.95

有燕麦酸奶

T - Fresh Fruit Tea 新鲜果茶系列

新鲜果系列
T1. Genki Forest Lemon Green Tea - 元气森林柠檬绿茶

T1. Genki Forest Lemon Green Tea - 元气森林柠檬绿茶

$5.50

元气森林柠檬绿茶.

T2. Four Seasons Passion Fruit Green Tea - 四季百香果绿茶

T2. Four Seasons Passion Fruit Green Tea - 四季百香果绿茶

$5.50

四季百香果绿茶

T3. Korean Honeydew Green Tea Smoothie - 韩方蜜瓜绿茶冰沙

T3. Korean Honeydew Green Tea Smoothie - 韩方蜜瓜绿茶冰沙

$5.50

韩方蜜瓜绿茶冰沙

B - Yogurt Ice X Yogurt Smoothie 酸奶冰系列

酸奶冰系列
B1. Gold - Sweet Melon Yogurt -（金）清甜蜜瓜酸奶

B1. Gold - Sweet Melon Yogurt -（金）清甜蜜瓜酸奶

$6.55

金·清甜蜜瓜酸奶

B2. Pink - Fleshy Peach Fruit Yogurt -（粉）多肉蜜桃果酸奶

B2. Pink - Fleshy Peach Fruit Yogurt -（粉）多肉蜜桃果酸奶

$6.55

粉.多肉蜜桃果酸奶

M - Energy Grains X Yogurt Smoothie 秒回童年元气

秒回童年元气
M9. Red Bean Oats Yogurt - 小时候红豆燕麦酸奶

M9. Red Bean Oats Yogurt - 小时候红豆燕麦酸奶

$6.25

小时候红豆燕麦酸奶

M8. Red Bean Purple Rice Yogurt - 小时候红豆紫米酸奶

M8. Red Bean Purple Rice Yogurt - 小时候红豆紫米酸奶

$5.95

小时候红豆紫米酸奶

M7. Pure Red Bean Yogurt - 小时候纯粹红豆酸奶

M7. Pure Red Bean Yogurt - 小时候纯粹红豆酸奶

$5.85

小时候纯粹红豆酸奶

M6. Haw Oats Yogurt - 哇!山楂燕麦酸奶

M6. Haw Oats Yogurt - 哇!山楂燕麦酸奶

$6.25

哇!山楂燕麦酸奶

M5. Haw Purple Rice Yogurt - 哇!山楂紫米酸奶

M5. Haw Purple Rice Yogurt - 哇!山楂紫米酸奶

$5.95

哇!山楂紫米酸奶

M4. Miss Haw Yogurt - 哇!纯粹山楂酸奶

M4. Miss Haw Yogurt - 哇!纯粹山楂酸奶

$5.85

哇!纯粹山楂酸奶

M3. Jujube Oats Yogurt - 元气红枣燕麦酸奶

M3. Jujube Oats Yogurt - 元气红枣燕麦酸奶

$6.25

元气红枣燕麦酸奶

M2. Jujube Purple Rice Yogurt - 元气红枣紫米酸奶

M2. Jujube Purple Rice Yogurt - 元气红枣紫米酸奶

$5.95

元气红枣紫米酸奶

M1. Pure Jujube Yogurt - 元气纯粹红枣酸奶

M1. Pure Jujube Yogurt - 元气纯粹红枣酸奶

$5.85

元气纯粹红枣酸奶

S - Fresh Fruit X Yogurt Smoothie 新鲜水果酸奶

新鲜水果酸奶
S1. Passion Fruit Yogurt - 百香果香了酸奶

S1. Passion Fruit Yogurt - 百香果香了酸奶

$5.95

百香果香了酸奶

S2. Avocado Yogurt - 牛油果果酸奶

S2. Avocado Yogurt - 牛油果果酸奶

$6.25

牛油果果酸奶

S3. Melon! Melon! - 蜜瓜！蜜瓜！

S3. Melon! Melon! - 蜜瓜！蜜瓜！

$5.95

密瓜!密瓜！

S4. Melon Avocado Yogurt - 蜜瓜牛油果酸奶

S4. Melon Avocado Yogurt - 蜜瓜牛油果酸奶

$6.25

蜜瓜牛油果酸奶

S5. Mango Yogurt - 芒里偷闲酸奶

S5. Mango Yogurt - 芒里偷闲酸奶

$6.25

芒里偷闲酸奶

S6. Pineapple Banana Yogurt - 一口飞到夏威夷

S6. Pineapple Banana Yogurt - 一口飞到夏威夷

$5.95

一口飞到夏威夷

S7. Strawberry Yogurt - 草莓肉肉酸奶

S7. Strawberry Yogurt - 草莓肉肉酸奶

$5.95

草莓肉肉酸奶

S8. Durian Yogurt - 榴莲酸奶

S8. Durian Yogurt - 榴莲酸奶

$6.55

榴莲酸奶

S9. Red Heart Dragon Fruit Yogurt - 吉祥如意红酸奶

S9. Red Heart Dragon Fruit Yogurt - 吉祥如意红酸奶

$6.55

吉祥如意红酸奶

S10. Mango Pomelo Sago Yogurt - 杨枝甘露酸奶

S10. Mango Pomelo Sago Yogurt - 杨枝甘露酸奶

$6.75

杨枝甘露酸奶