A map showing the location of Estereo - West Loop 1001 W Fulton MarketView gallery

Estereo - West Loop 1001 W Fulton Market

review star

No reviews yet

1001 W Fulton Market

chicago, IL 60607

QUICK SERVE

VICTORIA

$6.00

PACIFICO

$5.00

WHINER

$8.00

CASA HUMILDE MAIZAL

$10.00

Well Tequila

$6.00+

Well Amaras Verde Espadin

$6.00+

Well VODKA

$6.00+

Well GIN

$5.00+

Well WHISKEY

$5.00+

Well Pisco Barsol

$5.00+

CASA HUMILDE DRAFT

$9.00

CIDER

$8.00

SOFT COCKTAIL

$5.00

VAGO KOOZIE

$5.00

PREMIUM REPO MARGARITA

$18.00

BEER

DRAFT BEER

PACIFICO

$5.00

CASA HUMILDE DRAFT

$9.00

CANNED BEER

VICTORIA

$6.00

WHINER

$8.00

CASA HUMILDE MAIZAL

$10.00

CIDER

$8.00

SPIRITS

GIN

Gin

$5.00

Well GIN

$5.00+

VODKA/GIN/WHISKEY

Well VODKA

$6.00+

Gin

$5.00

1 OZ Whiskey

$5.00

Vodka Drink

$12.00

Well GIN

$5.00+

Whiskey Drink

2 OZ PISCO

2 OZ Gin

$10.00

2 OZ VODKA/GIN/WHISKEY

2 OZ Vodka

$10.00

2 OZ Gin

$10.00

Well WHISKEY

$5.00+

RUM

Appleton 12

$10.00+

Bacardi

$6.00+

Bacardi 10 Year

$12.00+

Bacardi 4 Year

$10.00+

Bacardi 8 Year

$11.00

Battavia Arrack

$6.00

Brugal Dry

$6.00

Brugal Rum 1888 Grand Reserva

$8.00+

Camazotz

$8.00

Carupano Anejo

$5.00+

Cañada

$6.00+

Clairin Milot

$8.00+

Cristal Aguardiente

$6.00

Cruzan Black Strap

$6.00

Cumbe Aguardiente

$6.00

Damoiseau 110

$8.00

Damouiseau VSOP

$8.00

Diplomatico Reserva

$8.00

Don Pancho 18 Year

$10.00

Don Pancho 8 Year

$8.00

El Dorado 15

$12.00

El Dorado 3yr

$6.00

El Dorado 5

$8.00

Hamilton 151

$8.00

Hamilton Gold

$6.00

Hamilton Pot Still

$8.00

Jung & Wulff Rum - Barbados

$8.00+

Jung & Wulff Rum - Guyana

$7.00+

Jung & Wulff Rum - Trinidad

$7.00+

Kasama Rum 7 Year

$6.00+

La Favorite

$8.00

Neisson 55

$8.00

Neisson Blanc

$6.00

Pampero

$10.00

Panama-Pacific 9

$8.00+

Paranubes

$6.00+

Paranubes Añejo

$12.00

Paranubes Morada

$10.00

Pitu

$5.00+

Plantation Dark Overproof

$8.00

Plantation Pineapple

$6.00

Probitas White Rum

$6.00+

Rhum JM

$6.00+

Ron Cartavio Silver

$5.00+

San Zhan

$6.00+

Santa Teresa

$10.00

Santa Teresa

$5.00+

Smith and Cross

$10.00

Ten to One Rum

$6.00

Trois Rivieres

$8.00

Uruapan Charanda

$6.00

Wray and Nephew

$8.00

Zhumir Aguardiente

$5.00

Clairin Pignon Meles

$18.00

MEZCAL

5 Sentidos Arroqueno

$14.00

5 Sentidos Bicuixe

$12.00

5 Sentidos Bicuixe-Madrecuixe

$12.00

5 Sentidos Cuascomile

$14.00

5 Sentidos Cuishe de Moho

$14.00

5 Sentidos Cuishe Eleuterio Tio Tello

$12.00

5 Sentidos Ensamble 4 Magueys

$14.00

5 Sentidos Ensamble 7 Plantas

$14.00

5 Sentidos Ensamble de 4 Plantas

$15.00

5 Sentidos Ensamble de 7 Plantas

$15.00

5 Sentidos Espadin

$12.00

5 Sentidos Espadin-Capon

$12.00

5 Sentidos Espadin-Tobaziche

$12.00

5 Sentidos Jabali

$12.00

5 Sentidos Jabalí-Tobalá

$12.00

5 Sentidos Lorenzo

$14.00

5 Sentidos Madrecuixe

$13.00

5 Sentidos Mixteca Azul y Pichomel

$14.00

5 Sentidos Mixteca Candelillo

$14.00

5 Sentidos Mixteca De Horno

$14.00

5 Sentidos Mixteca Espadillon

$14.00

5 Sentidos Mixteca Mexicanito

$14.00

5 Sentidos Mixteca Papalome

$14.00

5 Sentidos Mixteca Papalote

$14.00

5 Sentidos Mixteca Pechuga de Papalote

$14.00

5 Sentidos Mixteca Pichomel y Papalome

$14.00

5 Sentidos Mixteca Pizorra

$14.00

5 Sentidos Papalometl

$12.00

5 Sentidos Papalote

$14.00

5 Sentidos Papalote de Vicencio

$14.00

5 Sentidos Papalote y Chino

$14.00

5 Sentidos Pechuga de Azul

$15.00

5 Sentidos Pechuga de Mole Poblano

$15.00

5 Sentidos Pechuga Guerrerense

$14.00

5 Sentidos Pichomel

$12.00

5 Sentidos Pizzora

$14.00

5 Sentidos Puntas de Espadin

$14.00

5 Sentidos Sierra Negra

$12.00

5 Sentidos Sierra Negra/Tobala

$12.00

5 Sentidos Tepextate Bicuixe Estereo

$12.00

5 Sentidos Tobala Private Label

$12.00

5 Sentidos Tobala y Tobaziche

$14.00

Aguerrido Anotonio Sonido Espdadin

$12.00

Aguerrido Antonio Cupreata

$12.00

Aguerrido Refugio Caldaza Papalote

$12.00

Aguerrido Tomas Cupreata

$13.00

Amaras Logia Azul

$14.00

Amaras Logia Chuparrosa

$20.00

Amaras Logia Mexicano Ancestral

$14.00

Amaras Logia Sacatoro

$14.00

Balam Raicilla

$8.00

Banhez Espadin & Barril

$6.00

Barroso Catarina Minas

$6.00

Bonete Raicilla Costa de Jalisco

$12.00

Bonete Raicilla Sierra de Jalisco

$12.00

Burrito Fiestero Joven

$6.00

Chacolo Azul Telecruz

$12.00

Chacolo Brocha Angustifolia

$12.00

Chacolo Brocha Ixtero Amarillo

$12.00

Chacolo Don Macario Ixtero Amarillo

$20.00

Chacolo Ixtero Amarillo

$12.00

Clande Sotol Eduardo Arriera

$10.00

Clande Sotol Ensamble Bienvenido

$10.00

Clande Sotol Joven

$8.00

Clande Sotol Lechuguilla Ensamble

$10.00

Clande Sotol Lechuguilla Tavi Torres Batopilas

$8.00

Comiteco 9 Guardianes Blanco

$6.00

Creyente Mezcal

$6.00

Cruz de Fuego Madrecuixe

$10.00

Cruz del Fuego Cirial

$10.00

Cruz Del Fuego Ensamble

$8.00

Cruz Del Fuego Espadin

$6.00

Cruz Del Fuego Tepextate

$8.00

Cruz Del Fuego Tobala

$10.00

Cuentacuentos Mezcal Angel Cruz Robles Coyote

$14.00

Cuentacuentos Mezcal Artesanal Everardo

$14.00

Cuentacuentos Mezcal Calvo Coyote

$14.00

Cuentacuentos Mezcal Calvo Tobala

$14.00

Cuentacuentos Mezcal Everado Tepeztate

$16.00

Cuentacuentos Mezcal Papalote

$14.00

Cuish Cerrudo Rufino

$12.00

Cuish Cuishe Francisco

$10.00

Cuish Espadin Teodomiro

$8.00

Cuish Espadin/Mexicano

$10.00

Cuish Largo Rufino

$14.00

Cuish Madrecuishe Hermogenes

$14.00

De Matachines Ahualulco

$12.00

De Matachines Penasco

$14.00

Del Maguey Arroqueño

$12.00

Del Maguey Azul

$10.00

Del Maguey Barril

$8.00

Del Maguey Chichicapa

$8.00

Del Maguey Espadin Especial

$10.00

Del Maguey Iberico

$20.00

Del Maguey Las Milpas

$8.00

Del Maguey Madrecuixe

$12.00

Del Maguey Minero

$8.00

Del Maguey Papalome

$10.00

Del Maguey Pechuga

$15.00

Del Maguey San Jose Rio Minas

$12.00

Del Maguey San Luis del Rio

$8.00

Del Maguey San Pablo

$12.00

Del Maguey Santo Domingo Albarradas

$8.00

Del Maguey Taviche

$10.00

Del Maguey Tobala

$12.00

Del Maguey Vida

$8.00

Del Maguey Vida de Muertos

$8.00

Del Maguey Wild Jabali

$12.00

Del Maguey Wild Tepextate

$12.00

Derrumbes Chino

$10.00

Derrumbes Durango

$10.00

Derrumbes Espadin/Tobala

$10.00

Derrumbes Michoacan Cupreata Inaequidens

$15.00