Catering by ethos Wilton Manors

2055 Wilton Dr

Wilton Manors, FL 33305

Order Again

Popular Items

Greek Salad Catering
Grilled Chicken Catering
Lemon Potatoes Catering

Catering Menu

Disposable Plates & Utensils

Please specify if you require and how many plate-utensil-napkin sets for your guests. Utensil set Includes fork, knife, spoon and napkin.

Greek Salad Catering

$49.00

Vine ripe tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, peppers, barrel aged feta, kalamata olives, house greens red wine vinegar, and olive oil. Vegetarian & Vegan optional

Ethos Salad Catering

$49.00

Sliced green apples, red cabbage, radish, walnuts, house greens gorgonzola cheese, and balsamic vinaigrette. Vegetarian

Caesar Salad Catering

$49.00

Cracked olives, pita croutons, shaved kasseri cheese, romaine hearts and homemade feta/caesar dressing. Vegetarian

Gyro Meat Catering

$99.00

Select beef and lamb mix, seasoned with zesty spices, slow-cooked on our vertical rotisserie fire grill until the meat is seared to sizzling perfection and sliced thinly in juicy layers. Our half tray includes 3lbs of Gyro.

Grilled Chicken Catering

$99.00

Marinated and grilled to perfection. Each half tray includes 30 pieces total (15 whole chicken breasts cut in half/usually served 3 pieces per person.) Gluten Free

Kefte Catering

$99.00

Mini beef and lamb patties blended with fresh aromatic herbs. 30 pieces in tray, usually served 3 pieces per person. Gluten-Free

Meat Combo Catering

$99.00

Ten pieces of grilled chicken breast, ten kefte patties and 1 pound of gyro.

Spanakopita (Spinach pies)

$59.00

Fresh baby spinach mixed with creamy barrel-aged feta cheese, baked inside flaky phyllo dough. Includes 30 vegetarian bites.

Falafel Catering

$49.00

Ground chickpeas blended with parsley and cumin, crispy and savory. Includes 30 vegan pieces.

Rice Catering

$18.00

Fresh baby spinach, leek and sauteed onions. Served in 1/3 size tray.

Lemon Potatoes Catering

$18.00

Red potatoes marinated in lemon, rosemary & oregano. Served in 1/3 size tray.

Tzatziki Catering

$32.00

Greek yogurt, cucumber with garlic, and aromatic dill. 3 lbs in tray. Vegetarian

Pita Bread Tray Catering

$17.00

Warm pita bread cut in quarters; 12 whole pita bread included.

Hummus Catering

$25.00

Ground garbanzo beans, roasted garlic and olive oil. Tray includes 3 lbs of hummus. Vegan

Spread Combo

$60.00

Three pounds tzatziki spread, three pounds hummus, and twelve warm pita cut in quarters.

Baklava Bites Catering

$52.00

Homemade and traditional dessert made with walnuts & honey, wrapped in flaky layers of phyllo dough. (30 bite size)

Natural Mineral Water

$6.00

Imported from Greece. Natural Mineral Water. 750ml

Sparkling Mineral Water

$6.00

Product Of Greece. Sparkling Natural Mineral Water. 750ml

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
From the most elegant affair to your daily office luncheon...get excited about catering!

