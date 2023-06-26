Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sardi Cafe Lounge - WM 2041 Wilton Drive

review star

No reviews yet

2041 Wilton Drive

Wilton Manors, FL 33305

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food

Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken

$12.00

Chicken breast salad, fresh mixed of greens and organic tomatoes on croissant.

Breakfast Choice

$11.00

Fresh-cut tomatoes, mozzarella and basil in a pesto sauce and a dash of balsamic reduction on ciabatta.

Steak & Cheese

$14.00

Rib-eye steak served with melted provolone cheese, mushrooms, caramelized onions on baguette.

Prosciutto & Mozz

$14.00

Prosciutto, mozzarella, arugula, e.v.o.o and a dash of balsamic glaze on ciabatta

Egg White Delight

$10.00

Egg whites, mashed avocado, feta cheese, organic tomatoes and a spinach on a wheat tortilla

Bakery

Empanadas de mama

$5.00

Churros

$6.00

Key Lime Pie

$4.00

Brunch

Brunch Bottomless Mimosas

$14.00

Avo Toast

$7.00+

Avo smashed, avocado slices, cherry tomatoes and e.v.o.o drizzled.

Avo Chicken

$8.00+

Homemade chicken salad, avo smashed, fresh avocado slices and marinated tomatoes.

Eggs Poché

$13.00

Poached eggs served with avo smashed, alfalfa sprouts and home potatoes.

The American

$10.00

Omelette of the Day

$10.00

Cage free eggs, fresh vegetables, ham in a bed of arugula served with home potatoes.

Sardi Bowl

$11.00

King Tofu Bowl

$13.00

Peruvian Lomo

$14.00

Rib-eye steak sauteed with onion and tomatoes in a Peruvian sauce. served with home potatoes.

Chaufa Rice

$12.00

Empanadas de Mama

$5.00

Marvelous Toast

$7.00+

Almond butter spread, fresh cut banana, berries, chia seeds and coconut flakes.

French Toast

$9.00

With cinnamon, berries, honey and butter

House Oatmeal

$9.00

Oat Milk, granola, banana, strawberries, chia seeds, blue agave, and almond butter drizzle.

Sides

Home Potatoes

$4.00

Baked Sweet Potatoes

$5.00

White Rice

$3.00

Lunch Special

Lunch Special

$16.00

Family Packs

Empanada Pack x6

$24.00

Empanada Pack x12

$45.00

Empanada Pack x24

$85.00

Drinks

Coffee

Espresso

$2.95+

Espresso Macchiato

$3.95+

Espresso Con Panna

$3.95+

Cappuccino

$5.50

Latte

$5.50

Americano

$4.00

Caramel Macchiato

$5.25

Vanilla Latte

$5.25

Mocha

$3.25

Cafe Con Leche

$3.75

Affogato

$5.25

Hot Chocolate

$4.25

Drip Coffee Dark Roast

$3.75

Teas

Chai Tea

$3.95

Chai Tea Latte

$4.95

Earl Grey

$3.95

Sweet Lavender

$3.95

Wild Berries

$3.95

Matcha Latte

$5.95

Green Tea

$3.95

Matcha Latte

$6.95

Berries Matcha Latte

$7.95

Matcha Affogato

$6.25

Iced Green Tea

$3.95

Iced Tea

$3.95

Juices & More

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$6.50

Iced Matcha Lemonade

$4.50

Lemonade

$3.25

Raspberry Lemonade

$4.25

Evian

$3.50

Perrier

$3.50

Soda

$2.50

Water

$2.00

Bar Menu

Food

Grilled Chicken

$12.00

Steak and Cheese

$14.00

Lima Lomo

$14.00

Chaufa

$12.00

Peruvian Ribs

$13.00

Empanadas de Mama

$5.00

Beer

Corona

$7.00

Modelo Especial

$7.00

Presidente

$5.00

IPA Goose Island

$7.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Becks Non-Alcoholic

$5.00

Cidré

$5.00

Sophia's Potions

Mimosa

$8.00

Bellini

$8.00

Mimosa/Bellini Bottomless Bar

$15.00

White Sangria

$8.00+

Tinto de Verano

$8.00+

Frosé

$10.00

Wines

White

Sauvignon Blanc (New Zealand)

$10.00+

Sauvignon Blanc (France)

$15.00+

Chardonnay (USA)

$11.00+

Chardonnay (France)

$17.00+

Pinot Grigio

$15.00+

Moscato

$9.00+

Riesling

$14.00+

Reds

Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.00+

Pinot Noir

$12.00+

Malbec

$14.00+

Merlot

$13.00+

Carmenere

$13.00+

Gamay

$14.00+

Sangiovese

$14.00+

Rosé

Chateau Gigery

$14.00+

Côte Des Rosés

$12.00+

Bubbles

Cava

$12.00+

Prosecco

$12.00+

Cremant de Bourgogne Rose

$60.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and celebrate with us!

Location

2041 Wilton Drive, Wilton Manors, FL 33305

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

ethos Greek Bistro - Wilton Manors
orange star4.6 • 1,084
2055 Wilton Dr. Wilton Manors, FL 33305
View restaurantnext
Catering by ethos - Wilton Manors
orange starNo Reviews
2055 Wilton Dr Wilton Manors, FL 33305
View restaurantnext
Smile empanadas - Wilton Manors - 2041 Wilton Drive
orange starNo Reviews
2041 Wilton Drive Wilton Manors, FL 33305
View restaurantnext
New York Grilled Cheese
orange starNo Reviews
2207 Wilton Dr Wilton Manors, FL 33305
View restaurantnext
Eagle Bar - Wilton Manors
orange starNo Reviews
2209 Wilton Drive wilton manors, FL 33305
View restaurantnext
The Pub - Wilton Manors
orange starNo Reviews
2283 Wilton Dr Wilton Manors, FL 33305
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Wilton Manors

Rebel Wine Bar - 3520 NE 12th Ave
orange starNo Reviews
3520 NE 12th Ave Oakland Park, FL 33334
View restaurantnext
Shooters Waterfront - Fort Lauderdale
orange star4.2 • 11,630
3033 NE 32nd Avenue Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
View restaurantnext
Be Nice Events & Top Hat Deli -
orange star4.4 • 10,937
429 Seabreeze Blvd Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
View restaurantnext
Chima Steakhouse
orange star4.5 • 8,034
2400 E Las Olas Blvd. Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
View restaurantnext
Rosie's Bar & Grill
orange star4.5 • 4,159
2449 Wilton Dr Wilton Manors, FL 33305
View restaurantnext
Vicky Bakery - Davie
orange star4.4 • 2,506
2889 S UNIVERSITY DR DAVIE, FL 33314
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Wilton Manors
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Pompano Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (129 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)
Deerfield Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (13 restaurants)
Boca Raton
review star
Avg 4.4 (132 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (57 restaurants)
Delray Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston