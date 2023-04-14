Main picView gallery

Cucamonga Pizza House 8671 Baseline Road

8671 Baseline Road

Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730

Pizza

Personal Pizzas

Custom - Personal 8"

$9.00

The House - Personal 8"

$14.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Onion, Mushroom, Green Bell Pepper, Olives

The Mr. C - Personal 8"

$13.00

Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Bacon

The Royal - Personal 8"

$12.00

Chicken, Red Onions, Basil, BBQ Sauce

The Willie and Pie - Personal 8"

$13.00

Pastrami, Pickles, Mustard

The Anthony - Personal 8"

$14.00

Chicken, Bacon, Red Onion, Mushrooms, White Sauce

The Double Play - Personal 8"

$13.00

Bacon, Pepperoni, Garlic, Jalapeno

Medium Pizzas

Custom - Medium 12"

$14.00

The House - Medium 12"

$20.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Onion, Mushroom, Green Bell Pepper, Olives

The Mr. C - Medium 12"

$18.00

Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Bacon

The Royal - Medium 12"

$16.00

Chicken, Red Onions, Basil, BBQ Sauce

The Willie & Pie - Medium 12"

$18.00

Pastrami, Pickles, Mustard

The Anthony - Medium 12"

$20.00

Chicken, Bacon, Red Onion, Mushrooms, White Sauce

The Double Play - Medium 12"

$18.00

Bacon, Pepperoni, Garlic, Jalapeno

Large Pizzas

Custom - Large 16"

$18.00

The House - Large 16"

$26.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Onion, Mushroom, Green Bell Pepper, Olives

The Mr. C - Large 16"

$23.00

Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Bacon

The Royal - Large 16"

$21.00

Chicken, Red Onions, Basil, BBQ Sauce

The Willie and Pie - Large 16"

$23.00

Pastrami, Pickles, Mustard

The Anthony - Large 16"

$26.00

Chicken, Bacon, Red Onion, Mushrooms, White Sauce

The Double Play - Large 16"

$23.00

Bacon, Pepperoni, Garlic, Jalapeno

XL Pizzas

Custom - Extra Large 20"

$22.00

The House - Extra Large 20"

$32.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Onion, Mushroom, Green Bell Pepper, Olives

The Mr. C - Extra Large 20"

$28.00

Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Bacon

The Royal - Extra Large 20"

$25.00

Chicken, Red Onions, Basil, BBQ Sauce

The Willie and Pie - Extra Large 20"

$28.00

Pastrami, Pickles, Mustard

The Anthony - Extra Large 20"

$32.00

Chicken, Bacon, Red Onion, Mushrooms, White Sauce

The Double Play - Extra Large 20"

$28.00

Bacon, Pepperoni, Garlic, Jalapeno

Cauliflower Crust Pizzas

Custom - Cauliflower Crust 12"

$14.00

The House - Cauliflower Crust 12"

$20.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Onion, Mushroom, Green Bell Pepper, Olives

The Mr. C - Cauliflower Crust 12"

$18.00

Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Bacon

The Royal - Cauliflower Crust 12"

$16.00

Chicken, Red Onions, Basil, BBQ Sauce

The Willie and Pie - Cauliflower Crust 12"

$18.00

Pastrami, Pickles, Mustard

The Anthony - Cauliflower Crust 12"

$20.00

Chicken, Bacon, Red Onion, Mushrooms, White Sauce

The Double Play - Cauliflower Crust 12"

$18.00

Bacon, Pepperoni, Garlic, Jalapeno

Food

Salad

Antipasta Salad

$8.00+

Ham, Salami, Capicola, Mozzarella, Olives, Mushroom, Tomato, Pepperoncini

Garden Salad

$6.00+

Cheese, Olives, Tomatoes, Pepperoncini

Caesar Salad

$6.00+

Romaine, Cheese, Croutons

Cold Sandwich

Italian Sub

$12.00

Ham, Salami, Capicola, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Salt & Pepper, Mayo, Mustard

Veggie Sandwich

$11.00

Lettuce, Provolone, Bell Pepper, Mushroom, Onion, Tomato

Turkey Sandwich

$11.00

Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo, Mustard, Salt & Pepper

Ham Sandwich

$11.00

Ham, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo, Mustard, Salt & Pepper

Hot Sandwich

Pastrami

$12.00

Pastrami, Pickles, & Mustard

Meatball Sub

$12.00

Meatballs, Red Sauce, Provolone

Appetizers

Chicken Tenders

$11.25

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.85

Spicy Cheese Curds

$10.25

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.85

Meatballs

$10.00

3 Meatballs served in red sauce topped with mozzarella.

Bavarian Soft Pretzel

$9.85

Large soft pretzel served with warm cheese.

Fries

$4.85

Fries - Pizza Style

$7.35

Our fries topped with cheese and two toppings.

Breadsticks

$8.25Out of stock

House dough served with a side of red sauce or ranch.

Cheese Bread

$10.50Out of stock

House dough topped with mixed cheese, served with red sauce or ranch.

Chicken Wings

Traditional Wings

$9.50+

Boneless Wings

$9.50+

Sauces

Ranch Dressing

$1.00

Bleu Cheese

$1.00

Buffalo

$1.00

BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Sweet Chili

$1.00

House Red Sauce

$1.00
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Cucamonga Pizza House is a great place for the community to gather and enjoy pizza.

8671 Baseline Road, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730

