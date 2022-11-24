Restaurant header imageView gallery

Roundin 3rd Upland

1041 E 16th St

Upland, CA 91784

Appetizers

Ballpark Nachos

$13.75

Platter of nachos loaded with steak chili, cheese, pico de Gallo, guacamole, jalapenos, and sour cream

Basket of Fries

$6.75
Basket of Tots

$6.75

Add Bacon and cheese $3.00 Add Steak chili and cheese $3.00

Bowl Santa Fe Green Chili

$9.75

Santa Fe style green pork chili with melted jack and Cheddar cheese, white onions. Served with sour cream and Warm flour tortillas

Bowl Steak Chili

$9.75

Served with diced red onion and cheddar cheese

Calamari

$14.25

Crispy fried tender calamari in our bread crumb crust With cocktail sauce and sliced lemon wedges

Chicken Tenders

$13.00

Crispy battered chicken tenders served with ranch, BBQ, Teriyaki or buffalo sauce and fries

Chips and Chili Cheese Dip

$10.50

Homemade chips served with Roundin’ 3rd’s famous homemade chili cheese dip and freshly made salsa

Cup Santa Fe Green Chili

$7.25

Santa Fe style green pork chili with melted jack and Cheddar cheese, white onions. Served with sour cream and Warm flour tortillas

Cup Steak Chili

$7.25

Served with diced red onion and cheddar cheese

Hot Wings

$15.00

Bone-in chicken wings tossed in our spicy buffalo, teriyaki, or chipotle BBQ sauce Served with celery, carrots, and ranch dressing

Potato Skins

$11.25

Topped with cheese, bacon, green onions and sour cream

Quesadilla

$11.00

Flour tortilla with melted cheese, pico de gallo, salsa sour Cream and guacamole Add carne asada, chicken or carnitas for $3.00

Sliders

$14.00

3 sliders, your choice of ground beef, pulled pork, or BLT. Served with fries

Soft Pretzel Sticks

$9.50

Fresh baked and served with cheese sauce or spicy mustard

Southwest Eggrolls

$11.25

Chicken, black beans, corn, onions, mixed cheese wrapped and topped with cilantro. Served with a salsa ranch

Chips & Salsa

$5.75
Cheese Bread

$3.00
Mini Corn Dogs

$5.75+

Specialties

Blackened Bow Tie Pasta

$17.00

Served with stead fries and cole slaw

Pale Ale Battered Fish and Chips

$16.00

Served with stead fries and cole slaw

Taco Plate

$14.00

Your choice of carne asada, carnitas, or chicken tacos, served with Chips and chili cheese dip

Salads

BBQ Chicken Salad

$15.00

Romaine and iceberg lettuce with chicken asada, black Beans, corn, cheddar cheese with chipotle BBQ ranch and Pico de gallo

Chicken Chop Salad

$15.50

Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken breast, diced tomatoes, Avocado, roasted corn, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, and Granny smith apples tossed with your choice of dressing

Large Blue Cheese Wedge

$13.00

Iceberg wedge topped with blue cheese crumbles, bacon, Tomato, red onion, and blue cheese dressing

Large Caesar Salad

$12.50

Crisp Romaine hearts with homemade croutons and Parmesan cheese Add carne asada, chicken, or carnitas for $3.00

Large House Salad

$12.50

Side House Salad

$7.50
Small Blue Cheese Wedge

$8.00

Iceberg wedge topped with blue cheese crumbles, bacon, Tomato, red onion, and blue cheese dressing

Small Caesar Salad

$7.50

Crisp Romaine hearts with homemade croutons and Parmesan cheese Add carne asada, chicken, or carnitas for $3.00

Spinach Pasta Salad

$15.00

Fresh spinach, grilled chicken, tomatoes, rainbow pasta and Mushrooms, served with feta vinaigrette

Taco Salad

$15.00

Romaine lettuce, corn, black beans, cheddar cheese, sour Cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, and salsa ranch dressing In a flour tortilla bowl, topped with your choice of carne Asada, chicken, or carnitas

Tortellini Caprese Salad

$15.00

Fresh spinach, grilled chicken, tomatoes, rainbow pasta and Mushrooms, served with feta vinaigrette

Burgers

BBQ Bacon Burger

$16.00

Grilled beef patty with bacon, cheddar cheese, mayo BBQ sauce, onion rings, lettuce and tomato

Black and Blue Burger

$15.75

Blackened patty topped with melted blue cheese, grilled Onions, lettuce, tomato, and blue cheese dressing

California Melt

$15.75

Ground chuck patty, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo on grilled sourdough

Cheeseburger

$15.00

Angus chuck patty topped with melted American cheese, Mayo, lettuce, and tomato

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$15.75

Angus chuck patty topped with swiss cheese, mayo, Grilled mushrooms, lettuce and tomato

Southwestern Burger

$15.75

Peppercorn crusted burger with jalapenos, pepper jack Cheese, onion rings, lettuce, tomato, and chipotle aioli

Pizza

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$13.50

BBQ chicken, red onions, cilantro, mozzarella, and BBQ sauce

Cheese Pizza

$11.50

Mozzarella and marinara sauce

Margherita Pizza

$13.50

Tomatoes, fresh basil, mozzarella and chili oil

Meat Lovers Pizza

$14.50

Pepperoni, sausage, chicken, bacon, mozzarella, and Marinara

Pepperoni Pizza

$13.50

Pepperoni, mozzarella, and marinara sauce

Pineapple Pizza

$13.50

Sides

Side Coleslaw

$6.00
Side French Fries

$6.00

Side House Salad

$7.50
Side Onion Rings

$7.00
Side Steak Fries

$6.00
Side Tater Tots

$6.00

Side of Chips

$3.00

Sandwiches/Melts

BLTA

$14.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and avocado with mayo on sourdough Toast

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Buttermilk fried chicken, tossed in homemade wing sauce with Swiss cheese, ranch, and cole slaw on a brioche bun

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$16.50

Crispy fried chicken, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, jack And cheddar cheese, BBQ and ranch dressing wrapped up in a Warm spinach tortilla

Chicken Club Sandwich

$15.50

Chicken, bacon, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, avocado and chipotle aioli on a brioche bun. Choice of grilled, fried or blackened chicken.

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$15.00
Pastrami Sandwich

$15.75

Sliced pastrami on a hoagie with mustard, swiss cheese and Pickles

Philly Cheesesteak

$15.50

Grilled sirloin steak with swiss cheese, mushrooms, peppers, Mayo, and grilled onions on a hoagie roll

Prime Rib Dip

$16.50

Certified Angus Prime Rib, with Mayo, Au Jus, and Creamy Horse Radish, on a Hoagie Roll

Short Rib Melt

$16.00

Braised Short Ribs, Grilled onions, Melted Cheddar, Mayo, on Grilled Sourdough.

Tuna Melt

$14.75

Albacore tuna, avocado, Jack and cheddar cheese, celery, and lemon Pepper seasoning on grilled sourdough

Turkey Croissant

$15.50

Oven roasted turkey, applewood smoked bacon, swiss cheese, Avocado, lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on a freshly baked Croissant

Turkey Melt

$15.50

Oven roasted turkey, applewood smoked bacon, aged cheddar cheese, mayo and tomatoes on grilled sourdough

Desserts

Apple Crisp

$7.25

Warm Apple turnover served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream

Churro

$4.95

Two warm churros, cut into 4 pcs, served with whipped cream and a drizzle of chocolate and Carmel sauce.

Fun Sunday

$5.95

Ice Cream Sundae

R3 Cookie n Ice Cream

$7.00

A warm cookie served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream

Root Beer Float

$4.95

Your traditional glass of Root Beer with a scoop of vanilla ice cream

Ice Cream Cone

$4.95

Kids

Kids Quesadilla & Fries

$6.95
Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries

$6.95

Kids Pizza

$6.95
Kids Sliders

$6.95
Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries

$6.95

Kids Ballpark Dogs

$6.95

Vodka

Well Vodka

$7.50+

Absolut

$8.50+

Belvedere

$10.50+

Chopin

$11.50+

Ciroc

$11.50+

Ciroc Red Berry

$11.50+

Grey Goose

$10.50+

Grey Goose Citron

$10.50+

Titos

$9.50+

Ketel One

$10.50+

Ketel One Citron

$10.50+

Ketel One Orange

$10.50+

Ketel One Botanicals

$10.50+

Absolut Raspberry

$10.50+

Smirnoff

$8.50+

Stoli

$10.50+

Blinking Owl OC Orange

$8.50+

Three Olives

$8.50+

Gin

Well Gin

$7.50+

Bombay Sapphire

$10.50+

Nolets

$12.50+

Hendricks

$11.50+

Tanqueray

$9.50+

Rum

Well Rum

$7.50+

Sailor Jerry

$9.50+

Bacardi

$8.50+

Bacardi Limon

$9.50+

Captain Morgan

$8.50+

Meyers

$9.50+

Selva Rey Chocolate

$9.50+

Don Q

$9.50+

Malibu

$9.50+

Tequila

Well Tequila

$7.50+

Casadores Reposado

$11.50+

Herradura Reposado

$11.50+

Cuervo Gold

$7.50+

Cuervo Silver

$7.50+

Cuervo Familia

$35.50+

Patron Anejo

$12.50+

Patron Reposado

$11.50+

Patron Silver

$10.50+

Don Julio Blanco

$10.50+

Don Julio Reposado

$11.50+

Don Julio Anejo

$12.50+

Don Julio 70 Anejo

$12.50+

Ghost Tequila

$10.50+

Tanteo Jalapeno Tequila

$10.50+

Don Julio 1942

$35.50+

Dulce Vida Pineapple

$10.50+

Dulce Vida Grapefruit

$10.50+

Dulce Vida Extra Anejo

$30.50+

Bandero Blanco

$10.50+

Deleon Blanco

$12.50+

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$7.50+

Jameson

$8.50+

Makers Mark

$10.50+

Bulliet Rye

$10.50+

Bulliet

$10.50+

Buffalo Trace

$9.50+

Jack Daniels

$9.50+

Jack Daniels Rye

$10.50+

Jack Daniels Honey

$9.50+

Jack Daniels Fire

$9.50+

Jack Daniels Gentleman

$10.50+

Jack Daniels 10yr

$15.50+

Basil Hayden

$12.50+

Basil Hayden Dark Rye

$12.50+

Templeton Rye

$10.50+

Woodford Reserve

$12.50+

Crown

$10.50+

Fireball

$8.50+

Skrewball Peanut Butter

$8.50+

Blantons

$16.50+

Wellers

$16.50+

Eagle Rare

$12.50+

Jameson Stout

$10.50+

Jameson IPA

$10.50+

Jameson Cold Brew

$10.50+

Tullamore Dew

$9.50+

Crown Apple

$10.50+

Crown Vanilla

$10.50+

Crown Peach

$10.50+

Crown Reserve

$12.50+

Horse Soldier

$16.50+

Whistle Pig 6yr

$12.50+

Seagrams 7

$10.50+

Canadian Club

$8.50+

Southern Comfort

$9.50+

Jim Beam

$7.50+

Slane

$8.50+

Blinking Owl Rye

$8.50+

Angels Envy

$12.50+

Blade & Bow

$8.50+

Knob Creek

$10.50+

Yellowstone

$12.50+

Clyde Mays

$16.50+

Bushmill Red

$10.50+

Bushmill Black

$10.50+

Bushmill

$10.50+

Scotch/Bourbon

Well Scotch

$7.50+

Chivas Regal

$10.50+

St Remy VSOP

$12.50+

Dewars

$10.50+

Dewars 12Yr

$12.50+

Johnnie Walker Black

$10.50+

Johnnie Walker Dbl Black

$12.50+

Macallans 12yr

$13.50+

Glenlivet

$11.50+

Oban 14yr

$16.50+

Clan MacGregor

$8.50+

Presidente Brandy

$8.50+

Hennesy

$11.50+

Jagermeister

$8.50+

Glenlivet 12yr

$12.50+

Highland Park 12yr

$13.50+

Ardbeg An Oa Scotch

$16.50+

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$12.00+

Aperol

$0.00+

Campari

$8.00+

Vermouth Dry

$0.00+

Cointreau

$11.00+

Drambuie

$0.00+

Frangelico

$9.00+

Godiva Chocolate

$9.00+

Grand Marnier

$10.00+

Chambord

$9.00+

Jagermeister

$8.50+

Kahlua

$9.00+

Lemoncello

$0.00+

Vermouth Sweet

$0.00+

Sambuca

$9.00+

Molly's Irish Cream

$9.00+

Amaretto

$8.00+

Apple Pucker

$8.00+

Baileys

$9.00+

Blue Curacao

$7.00+

Buttershots

$8.00+

Midori

$8.00+

Peach Schapps

$8.00+

Razzmatazz

$8.00+

Rumchata

$9.00+

Rumpleminz

$8.00+

Triple Sec

$0.00+

Watermelon Pucker

$8.00+

Courvoisier

$11.00+

Galliano

$8.00+

Tuaca

$8.00+

Cocktails

Lemon Drop

$9.00

Mexican Candy

$10.00

Green Tea

$9.00

Cactus Cooler

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$7.50

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

WK Margarita

$8.00

Marg Cadillac

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Mojito

Alabama Slammer

$7.00

Mai Tai

$10.00

Amaretto Sour

$9.00

AMF

$12.00

Appletini

$10.00

B-52

$9.00

Bahama Mama

$12.00

Bay Breeze

$12.00

Black Russian

$9.00

Blowjob

$9.00

Blue Hawaiian

$10.00

Blueberry Lemonade

Buttery Nipple

$9.00

Cape Cod

$8.00

Champagne Cocktail

Chocolate Martini

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Cuba Libre

$7.00

Daiquiri

Dark 'N Stormy

Duck Fart

$11.00

Electric Lemonade

$10.00

French Connection

$11.00

Gibson Gin

$7.00

Gimlet Gin

$7.00

Girl Scout Cookie

$10.00

Greyhound

$7.00

Hot Toddy

Hurricane

Irish Car Bomb

$12.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Jager Bomb

$11.00

Jolly Rancher`

$10.00

Kamikaze

$8.00

Long Beach Tea

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea Top

$14.00

Madras

$7.00

Manhattan

Martini

$9.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Mint Julep

Mudslide

$10.00

Red Headed Slut

$10.00

Rob Roy

Sazerac

Scooby Snack

$10.00

Screwdriver

$7.00

Sea Breeze

$7.00

Sex on the Beach

$8.25

Sidecar

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

Tokyo Tea

$10.00

Tom Collins

$7.00

Vegas Bomb

$12.00

Washington Apple

$11.00

Whiskey Smash

Whiskey Sour

$7.00

White Russian

$10.00

Specialty Cocktails

FB SPECIAL COCKTAIL

$7.00

TRIVIA COCKTAIL

$7.00

FEATURED COCKTAIL

$12.00

FEATURED BT SHOT

$6.00

WATERMELON BASIL

$12.00

THE BIG CADILLIAC

$12.00

PINEAPPLE RITA

$12.00

STRAWBERRY MOJITO

$12.00

BLACKBERRY SOUR - WHISKEY

$12.00

BLUEBERRY SOUR - GIN

$12.00

SPRING TRAINING

$12.00

POM TINI

$12.00

PINA COLADA

$12.00

PALOMA

$12.00

OLD FASHIONED

$12.00

PEAR FLOWER MARTINI

$12.00

TT / Trivia Shot

$5.00

ICE POP

$3.00

Draft Beer

Bud Light

$5.75+

Coors Light

$5.75+

Firestone 805

$8.25+

Firestone Rotating

$10.00

Modelo

$8.25+

Pacifico

$8.25+

Pomona Queen Last Name

$8.25+

TRIVIA BEER

$5.25+

Mango Cart Golden Road

$8.25+

Harland Pale Ale

$8.25+

Last Name Rotating

$8.25+

Rotating Golden Road

$8.25

Rusty Gasket Old Stump

$8.25+

Mosey Cat Hazy Old Stump

$8.25+

IPA Rotating Old Stump

$8.25+

Rotating Old Stump

$8.25+

Jacaranda Claremont

$8.25+

Rotating IPA Claremont

$8.00+

Rotating Claremont

$8.25+

Sculpin Ballast Point

$9.75+

Stella Artois

$9.50+

Space Dust Elysian

$9.50+

Honeybuzz Ritual

$8.25+

Rotating IPA

$8.75+

Watermelon Wheat Euryale

$8.25+

TT Modelo

$8.25+

Big Wave

$8.25+

Bottled Beer

BTL Coors Banquet

$5.75

BTL Coors Light

$5.50

BTL Budweiser

$5.50

BTL Bud Light

$5.50

BTL Michelob Ultra

$5.50

BTL Stella Artois

$5.75

BTL Henieken 00 Zero

$5.25

BTL Miller Lite

$5.50

BTL Corona

$5.75

BTL Corona Light

$5.75

BTL Corona Premiere

$5.75

BTL Modelo

$5.75

BTL Pacifico

$5.75

BTL New Castle

$5.75

BTL Angry Orchard

$5.75

BTL Guinness

$5.75

BTL Firestone

$5.75

BTL 25oz Ultra

$8.00

BTL 25oz Stella

$8.00

BTL Blue Moon

$5.75

BTL Shocktop

$5.75

BTL 12oz Ultra

$5.50

Canned Beer

Truly

$6.75

White Claw

$6.75

High Noon

$7.75

Ashland Bellinger Seltzer

$6.00

Hoppy Poppy IPA

$5.50

Stella Artois Solstice Lager

$8.00

Red Wine

GLS Hess Cab

$10.75

GLS Line 39 Cab

$9.00

GLS Bogle Merlot

$10.50

GLS Bogle Pinot Noir

$10.50

BTL Hess Cab

$28.75

BTL Line 39 Cab

$22.75

BTL Bogle Merlot

$25.75

BTL Bogle Pinot Noir

$25.75

BTL Wine Special

$35.00

GLS Liberty Sch Cab Re

$13.00

BTL Liberty Sch Cab Re

$37.25

White Wine

GLS White Sangria

$8.00

GLS Hess Cardonnay

$9.00

GLS Line 39 Chardonnay

$8.50

GLS Line 39 Pinot Girigio

$8.50

GLS Line 39 Sauvignon Blanc

$8.50

GLS Fetzer Reisling

$8.50

GLS Sutter Home White Zin

$8.50

BTL Hess Cardonnay

$25.75