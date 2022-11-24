Roundin 3rd Upland
No reviews yet
1041 E 16th St
Upland, CA 91784
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Ballpark Nachos
Platter of nachos loaded with steak chili, cheese, pico de Gallo, guacamole, jalapenos, and sour cream
Basket of Fries
Basket of Tots
Add Bacon and cheese $3.00 Add Steak chili and cheese $3.00
Bowl Santa Fe Green Chili
Santa Fe style green pork chili with melted jack and Cheddar cheese, white onions. Served with sour cream and Warm flour tortillas
Bowl Steak Chili
Served with diced red onion and cheddar cheese
Calamari
Crispy fried tender calamari in our bread crumb crust With cocktail sauce and sliced lemon wedges
Chicken Tenders
Crispy battered chicken tenders served with ranch, BBQ, Teriyaki or buffalo sauce and fries
Chips and Chili Cheese Dip
Homemade chips served with Roundin’ 3rd’s famous homemade chili cheese dip and freshly made salsa
Cup Santa Fe Green Chili
Santa Fe style green pork chili with melted jack and Cheddar cheese, white onions. Served with sour cream and Warm flour tortillas
Cup Steak Chili
Served with diced red onion and cheddar cheese
Hot Wings
Bone-in chicken wings tossed in our spicy buffalo, teriyaki, or chipotle BBQ sauce Served with celery, carrots, and ranch dressing
Potato Skins
Topped with cheese, bacon, green onions and sour cream
Quesadilla
Flour tortilla with melted cheese, pico de gallo, salsa sour Cream and guacamole Add carne asada, chicken or carnitas for $3.00
Sliders
3 sliders, your choice of ground beef, pulled pork, or BLT. Served with fries
Soft Pretzel Sticks
Fresh baked and served with cheese sauce or spicy mustard
Southwest Eggrolls
Chicken, black beans, corn, onions, mixed cheese wrapped and topped with cilantro. Served with a salsa ranch
Chips & Salsa
Cheese Bread
Mini Corn Dogs
Specialties
Salads
BBQ Chicken Salad
Romaine and iceberg lettuce with chicken asada, black Beans, corn, cheddar cheese with chipotle BBQ ranch and Pico de gallo
Chicken Chop Salad
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken breast, diced tomatoes, Avocado, roasted corn, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, and Granny smith apples tossed with your choice of dressing
Large Blue Cheese Wedge
Iceberg wedge topped with blue cheese crumbles, bacon, Tomato, red onion, and blue cheese dressing
Large Caesar Salad
Crisp Romaine hearts with homemade croutons and Parmesan cheese Add carne asada, chicken, or carnitas for $3.00
Large House Salad
Side House Salad
Small Blue Cheese Wedge
Iceberg wedge topped with blue cheese crumbles, bacon, Tomato, red onion, and blue cheese dressing
Small Caesar Salad
Crisp Romaine hearts with homemade croutons and Parmesan cheese Add carne asada, chicken, or carnitas for $3.00
Spinach Pasta Salad
Fresh spinach, grilled chicken, tomatoes, rainbow pasta and Mushrooms, served with feta vinaigrette
Taco Salad
Romaine lettuce, corn, black beans, cheddar cheese, sour Cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, and salsa ranch dressing In a flour tortilla bowl, topped with your choice of carne Asada, chicken, or carnitas
Tortellini Caprese Salad
Fresh spinach, grilled chicken, tomatoes, rainbow pasta and Mushrooms, served with feta vinaigrette
Burgers
BBQ Bacon Burger
Grilled beef patty with bacon, cheddar cheese, mayo BBQ sauce, onion rings, lettuce and tomato
Black and Blue Burger
Blackened patty topped with melted blue cheese, grilled Onions, lettuce, tomato, and blue cheese dressing
California Melt
Ground chuck patty, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo on grilled sourdough
Cheeseburger
Angus chuck patty topped with melted American cheese, Mayo, lettuce, and tomato
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Angus chuck patty topped with swiss cheese, mayo, Grilled mushrooms, lettuce and tomato
Southwestern Burger
Peppercorn crusted burger with jalapenos, pepper jack Cheese, onion rings, lettuce, tomato, and chipotle aioli
Pizza
BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ chicken, red onions, cilantro, mozzarella, and BBQ sauce
Cheese Pizza
Mozzarella and marinara sauce
Margherita Pizza
Tomatoes, fresh basil, mozzarella and chili oil
Meat Lovers Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, chicken, bacon, mozzarella, and Marinara
Pepperoni Pizza
Pepperoni, mozzarella, and marinara sauce
Pineapple Pizza
Sides
Sandwiches/Melts
BLTA
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and avocado with mayo on sourdough Toast
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Buttermilk fried chicken, tossed in homemade wing sauce with Swiss cheese, ranch, and cole slaw on a brioche bun
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Crispy fried chicken, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, jack And cheddar cheese, BBQ and ranch dressing wrapped up in a Warm spinach tortilla
Chicken Club Sandwich
Chicken, bacon, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, avocado and chipotle aioli on a brioche bun. Choice of grilled, fried or blackened chicken.
Crispy Chicken Wrap
Pastrami Sandwich
Sliced pastrami on a hoagie with mustard, swiss cheese and Pickles
Philly Cheesesteak
Grilled sirloin steak with swiss cheese, mushrooms, peppers, Mayo, and grilled onions on a hoagie roll
Prime Rib Dip
Certified Angus Prime Rib, with Mayo, Au Jus, and Creamy Horse Radish, on a Hoagie Roll
Short Rib Melt
Braised Short Ribs, Grilled onions, Melted Cheddar, Mayo, on Grilled Sourdough.
Tuna Melt
Albacore tuna, avocado, Jack and cheddar cheese, celery, and lemon Pepper seasoning on grilled sourdough
Turkey Croissant
Oven roasted turkey, applewood smoked bacon, swiss cheese, Avocado, lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on a freshly baked Croissant
Turkey Melt
Oven roasted turkey, applewood smoked bacon, aged cheddar cheese, mayo and tomatoes on grilled sourdough
Desserts
Apple Crisp
Warm Apple turnover served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream
Churro
Two warm churros, cut into 4 pcs, served with whipped cream and a drizzle of chocolate and Carmel sauce.
Fun Sunday
Ice Cream Sundae
R3 Cookie n Ice Cream
A warm cookie served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream
Root Beer Float
Your traditional glass of Root Beer with a scoop of vanilla ice cream