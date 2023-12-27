M.V.Pizzeria Pub & Oven 1191 E. Foothill Blvd. Upland CA 91786
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
M.V.Pizzeria offers delicious pizzas made with unique recipes with a vast array of topping selections, Wings, beer, French fries and much more. Our goal is to serve our guests with a few drinks for game night.
Location
1191 East Foothill Blvd., Upland, CA 91786
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Elvira's Mexican Grill - Upland
No Reviews
373 E Foothill Blvd suite G upland, CA 91786
View restaurant