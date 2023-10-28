Fired Up Pizza LLC Pop Up
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Family owned pizza pop up, specializing in neapolitan-style pizzas
Location
Pop Up Location, At the Fired Up Pizza Booth, Nearby, CA 91784
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Etiwanda Roadhouse - 12583 Highland Avenue
No Reviews
12583 Highland Avenue Etiwanda, CA 91739
View restaurant
Krak Boba - Rancho Cucamonga
No Reviews
12285 Base Line Road Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91739
View restaurant
Baked Dessert Bar - Rancho Cucamonga
No Reviews
7880 Kew Ave Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91739
View restaurant