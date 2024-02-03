Restaurant info

Chef Claudio Pirollo is a chef driven restaurant offering Contemporary Belgian/French Bistro. A DC staple for 15 years, with a friendly, neighborhood feel, you will feel welcome here for any occasion large or small. Our made from scratch menu is fresh, flavorful and offers something for everyone. From Classic European Bistro Cuisine to sophisticated daily Specials! Our bar covers handcrafted creative cocktails, with a large and high hand Wine List. Enjoy our cozy and energic dining room for an unforgettable experience. We cannot wait to see you!