Et Voila Restaurant
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Chef Claudio Pirollo is a chef driven restaurant offering Contemporary Belgian/French Bistro. A DC staple for 15 years, with a friendly, neighborhood feel, you will feel welcome here for any occasion large or small. Our made from scratch menu is fresh, flavorful and offers something for everyone. From Classic European Bistro Cuisine to sophisticated daily Specials! Our bar covers handcrafted creative cocktails, with a large and high hand Wine List. Enjoy our cozy and energic dining room for an unforgettable experience. We cannot wait to see you!
Location
5120 Macarthur Blvd NW, Washington, DC 20016
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Claudio's Table - 5441 MacArthur Boulevard Northwest
No Reviews
5441 MacArthur Boulevard Northwest Washington, DC 20016
View restaurant
Cork Market Spring Valley
No Reviews
4850 Massachusetts Avenue Northwest Washington, DC 20016
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Washington
Chicken + Whiskey - 14th Catering
4.6 • 15,257
1738 14th St NW Washington, DC, DC 20009
View restaurant