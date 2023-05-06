  • Home
Everest Food Truck 391 Northern Flicker St

No reviews yet

2027 East Cesar Chavez Street

Austin, TX 78702

APPETIZER

VEG SAMOSA

$5.50

Samosa chaat

$6.99

chatpat/Jhalmuri

$5.99

Sukuti Chatpat

$9.99

Alu fly stick

$4.99

French fry

$4.99

chicken nuggets

$5.99

Chicken nuggets & Fries

$9.99

Mozzarella Cheese Stricks

$6.99

NEPALI FOOD

Sukuti set

$14.99

bhuttan set

$14.99

veg thuppa

$9.99

sukuti thuppa

$13.99

chicken thuppa

$10.99

INDIAN FOOD

chicken curry

$10.99

mutton curry

$14.99

butter chicken

$11.99

paneer tikka masala

$12.99

paneer chilly

$12.99

plain paratha

$2.99

SIDE

chicken taco

$3.50

veg taco

$3.50

chicken fried rice

$10.99

veg fried rice

$9.99

sukuti fried rice

$13.99

MOMOS

chicken momo

$10.99

veg momo

$10.99

chilly momo

$11.99

jhol momo

$11.99

fried momo

$11.99

CHOWMEIN

Veg chowmein

$10.99

Chicken chowmein

$11.99

Sukuti chowmein

$14.49

Shrimp chowmein

$14.49

DRINKS

soda

$3.50

Mango lassi

$4.99

Banana Lassi

$4.99

Milk tea

$3.50

Black tea

$3.50

DESSERTS

Ras Malai

$3.99

Gulab Jamun

$3.99
