Summit House BBQ
No reviews yet
6312 S Harlem Ave
Summit, IL 60651
APPETIZERS
MOZARELLA STICKS
Breaded Mozarella cheese fried to a golden brown served with sauce
JALAPEÑO POPPES
Cheese stuffed jalapeño pepper, lightly breaded and fried to a golden brown
FRIED PICKLES
Lightly battered sliced dill pickle and fried to a crispy crunch, Served with sauce
FRIED ZUCCHINI
Sliced zucchini coated in a parmesan bread crumb breading and fried until crispy
FRIED MUSHROOMS
Battered buttom mushrooms fried to a golden brown
CHEESE CURDS
Breaded cheese balls perfectly deep fried to a warm buttery crunch
SUMMIT FRIES
Hot crispy fries piled high with cheese sauce, jalapeños, BBQ sauce and choice of beef brisket or pulled pork
Onion Rings
Tortilla chips topped with chili, cheese, jalapeños, sour cream and tomato. Add pulled pork or brisket
GYRO FRIES
Fries topped with our yogurt sauce, with tomatoe and gyro meet
CHICKEN WINGS
5PC - 10PC
SIDE ORDERS
SALADS
GARDEN SALAD
A mix of rumaine and icerberg lettuce topped with onions, tomatos and green peppers. Your choise of dressing
GREEK SALAD
A mix of rumaine and icerberg lettuce with onions, tomatos, green peppers, Kalamata olives, cucumbers, peperoncini and feta cheese. Served with Greek dressing
CHICKEN BREAST SALAD
Our marinated chicken breast o a mix of romaine and iceburg letuce with onions, tomatoes, green pepers and cucumbers. Served with your choise of dressing
CAESAR SALAD
A mix of romaine and iceberg lettuce topped with croutons and shaved parmessan cheese with Ceasar dressing
GYRO SALAD
A mix of rumaine and icerberg lettuce topped with onions, tomatos, green peppers, Kalamata olives, cucumbers, feta cheese and generous portion of gyro meet Served with your choise of dressing
DINNER
THE SUMMIT HOUSE SAMPLER PLATTER
Perfect for sharing. BBQ ribs, pulled pork, beef brisket, rib tips, BBQ chicken and sausage
FULL SLAB DINNER
1/2 SLAB DINNER
RIB TIPS DINNER
1/2 PLAIN CHICKEN DINNER
1/2 Grecian Chiken
SLICED BRISKET DINNER
PULLED PORK DINNER
All above dinners come with garlic bread, coleslaw, baked potatoe or fries
COMBINATION 1/2 SLAB AND 1/2 CHICKEN DINNER
COMBINATION RIB TIPS AND 1/2 CHICKEN DINNER
Battered Cod Dinner
Shrimp Dinner
Fried Catfish Dinner
CHICKEN KABOB
2 Skewers of marinated chicken breast, served with rice pilaf, pita bread and gyro sauce
Pork Kaboh
GYRO PLATE
Freshly sliced gyro meat, served with onions, tomatoes, Greek olives, feta cheese, pita bread, french fries or baked potatoe and our own gyro saucec
CHICKEN GYRO PLATE
Freshly sliced chicken gyro meat, served with onions, lettuce, tomatoes, Greek olives, feta cheese, pita bread, french fries or baked potatoe with honey mustrd or our own gyro sauce
SANDWICHES
THE SUMMIT SANDWICH
Brisket, pulled pork and sausage topped with smoke provolone, onion straws and BBQ sauce. Served on a brioche bun
PULLED BBQ PORK SANDWICH
Pulled pork on a bioche bun
SMOKED SAUSAGE SANDWICH
House smoked sausage with grilled onions, mustard, pickles. Served on french roll
BEEF BRISKET SANDWICH
Juicy sliced beef brisket, smoked provolone. Served on a french roll
GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST SANDWICH
Marinated chicken breast broiled to perfection, served on a brioche bun with mayo, lettuce and tomato
CORNED BEEF SANDWICH
Thin sliced corned beef piled high, served on marble rye bread with mustard and dill pickle
PASTRAMI SANDWICH
Thin sliced pastrami piled high, served on rye bread with cheese, mustard, onions and pickles
REUBEN SANDWICH
Thin siced corned beef, piled high, served on marble rye bread with sauerkraut, thousand island dressing with dill pickle
CRISPY BREADED CHICKEN SANDWICH
Golden fried chicken breast, served on a brioche bun with dill pickle and our sauce
BATTERED COD FISH SANDWICH
Lightly battered cod served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomatoe and tartar sauce
GYRO SANDWICH
Freshly sliced gyro meat piled on a pita bread with onions, tomatoes and topped with our own gyro sauce
CHICKEN GYRO
Freshly sliced chicken gyro meat piled on a pita bread with lettuce, onions and tomatoes with a choice of our honey mustard or gyro sauce
STEAK SANDWICH
Broiled to perfection, seeved on a french roll with lettuce, tomatoe and onion
ITALIAN BEEF
Thin sliced Italian beef served on frech roll with a choice of sweet peppers or hot gardiniera
ITALIAN SAUSAGE
Italian sausage served on a french roll with a choice of sweet peppers or hot giardiniera
COMBO SANDWICH
A combination of beef and Italian sausage served on french roll with a choice of sweet peppers or hot giardiniera
BURGERS
SUMMIT BURGER
1/2 lb pattie grilled to perfection, sliced brisket, pulled pork, Italian sausage served in a brioche bun with coleslaw
BBQ BACON CHEESEBURGER
1/2 lb pattie grilled to perfection topped with bacon,, onion straws, cheedar cheese and BBQ sauce served on a brioche bun
CHEESE BURGER
1/2 lb pattie topped with mustard, ketchup and raw onion
HAMBURGER
1/2 lb pattie topped mustard, ketchup, tomatoes and raw onion
TACOS
KIDS MEALS
DINNERS
THE SUMMIT HOUSE SAMPLER PLATTER
Perfect for sharing. BBQ ribs, pulled pork, beef brisket, rib tips, BBQ chicken and sausage
FULL SLAB DINNER
1/2 SLAB DINNER
RIB TIPS DINNER
1/2 BBQ CHICKEN DINNER
1/2 GRECIAN CHICKEN DINNER
1/2 PLAIN CHICKEN DINNER
CHICKEN KABOB
2 Skewers of marinated chicken breast, served with rice pilaf, pita bread and gyro sauce
PORK KABOB
GYRO PLATE
Freshly sliced gyro meat, served with onions, tomatoes, Greek olives, feta cheese, pita bread, french fries or baked potatoe and our own gyro saucec
CHICKEN GYRO PLATE
Freshly sliced chicken gyro meat, served with onions, lettuce, tomatoes, Greek olives, feta cheese, pita bread, french fries or baked potatoe with honey mustrd or our own gyro sauce
SLICED BRISKET DINNER
PULLED PORK
All above dinners come with garlic bread, coleslaw, baked potatoe or fries
COMBINATION 1/2 SLAB AND 1/2 CHICKEN DINNER
COMBINATION RIB TIPS AND 1/2 CHICKEN DINNER
COD DINNER
SHRIMP DINNER
CATFISH DINNER
Come in and enjoy!
6312 S Harlem Ave, Summit, IL 60651