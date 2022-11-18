Restaurant header imageView gallery

Summit House BBQ

6312 S Harlem Ave

Summit, IL 60651

Drinks

SPEC Vegas Bomb

$6.00

SPEC Casamigos Anejo Shot

$8.00

SPEC Henny

$9.00

SPEC Modelo Pitcher

$20.00

APPETIZERS

MOZARELLA STICKS

$9.09

Breaded Mozarella cheese fried to a golden brown served with sauce

JALAPEÑO POPPES

$10.39

Cheese stuffed jalapeño pepper, lightly breaded and fried to a golden brown

FRIED PICKLES

$10.39

Lightly battered sliced dill pickle and fried to a crispy crunch, Served with sauce

FRIED ZUCCHINI

$9.09

Sliced zucchini coated in a parmesan bread crumb breading and fried until crispy

FRIED MUSHROOMS

$9.09

Battered buttom mushrooms fried to a golden brown

CHEESE CURDS

$9.09

Breaded cheese balls perfectly deep fried to a warm buttery crunch

SUMMIT FRIES

$15.59

Hot crispy fries piled high with cheese sauce, jalapeños, BBQ sauce and choice of beef brisket or pulled pork

Onion Rings

$7.14

Tortilla chips topped with chili, cheese, jalapeños, sour cream and tomato. Add pulled pork or brisket

GYRO FRIES

$11.69

Fries topped with our yogurt sauce, with tomatoe and gyro meet

CHICKEN WINGS

$9.89+

5PC - 10PC

SIDE ORDERS

FRENCH FRIES

$3.39

CHEESE FRIES

$3.39

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$3.99

ONION RINGS

$3.99

MAC & CHEESE

$3.99

RICE PILAF

$3.99

BAKED BEANS

$3.99

CORN ON THE COB

$1.29

COLESLAW

$2.99

BAKED POTATOE

$3.59

GARLIC BREAD

$1.99

SALADS

GARDEN SALAD

$6.99

A mix of rumaine and icerberg lettuce topped with onions, tomatos and green peppers. Your choise of dressing

GREEK SALAD

$9.49

A mix of rumaine and icerberg lettuce with onions, tomatos, green peppers, Kalamata olives, cucumbers, peperoncini and feta cheese. Served with Greek dressing

CHICKEN BREAST SALAD

$11.99

Our marinated chicken breast o a mix of romaine and iceburg letuce with onions, tomatoes, green pepers and cucumbers. Served with your choise of dressing

CAESAR SALAD

$11.99

A mix of romaine and iceberg lettuce topped with croutons and shaved parmessan cheese with Ceasar dressing

GYRO SALAD

$11.99

A mix of rumaine and icerberg lettuce topped with onions, tomatos, green peppers, Kalamata olives, cucumbers, feta cheese and generous portion of gyro meet Served with your choise of dressing

SOUPS

Soup of The Day (Blow)

$5.49

Chill (Bolw)

$5.99

DINNER

THE SUMMIT HOUSE SAMPLER PLATTER

Perfect for sharing. BBQ ribs, pulled pork, beef brisket, rib tips, BBQ chicken and sausage

FULL SLAB DINNER

$23.99

1/2 SLAB DINNER

$15.99

RIB TIPS DINNER

$15.99

1/2 PLAIN CHICKEN DINNER

$12.99

1/2 Grecian Chiken

$12.99

SLICED BRISKET DINNER

$15.99

PULLED PORK DINNER

$13.99

All above dinners come with garlic bread, coleslaw, baked potatoe or fries

COMBINATION 1/2 SLAB AND 1/2 CHICKEN DINNER

$25.99

COMBINATION RIB TIPS AND 1/2 CHICKEN DINNER

$22.99

Battered Cod Dinner

$13.99

Shrimp Dinner

$13.99

Fried Catfish Dinner

$13.99

CHICKEN KABOB

$14.99

2 Skewers of marinated chicken breast, served with rice pilaf, pita bread and gyro sauce

Pork Kaboh

$14.99

GYRO PLATE

$12.99

Freshly sliced gyro meat, served with onions, tomatoes, Greek olives, feta cheese, pita bread, french fries or baked potatoe and our own gyro saucec

CHICKEN GYRO PLATE

$13.99

Freshly sliced chicken gyro meat, served with onions, lettuce, tomatoes, Greek olives, feta cheese, pita bread, french fries or baked potatoe with honey mustrd or our own gyro sauce

SANDWICHES

THE SUMMIT SANDWICH

$11.99

Brisket, pulled pork and sausage topped with smoke provolone, onion straws and BBQ sauce. Served on a brioche bun

PULLED BBQ PORK SANDWICH

$8.99

Pulled pork on a bioche bun

SMOKED SAUSAGE SANDWICH

$9.99

House smoked sausage with grilled onions, mustard, pickles. Served on french roll

BEEF BRISKET SANDWICH

$8.99

Juicy sliced beef brisket, smoked provolone. Served on a french roll

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST SANDWICH

$6.99

Marinated chicken breast broiled to perfection, served on a brioche bun with mayo, lettuce and tomato

CORNED BEEF SANDWICH

$9.99

Thin sliced corned beef piled high, served on marble rye bread with mustard and dill pickle

PASTRAMI SANDWICH

$11.99

Thin sliced pastrami piled high, served on rye bread with cheese, mustard, onions and pickles

REUBEN SANDWICH

$9.99

Thin siced corned beef, piled high, served on marble rye bread with sauerkraut, thousand island dressing with dill pickle

CRISPY BREADED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$7.49

Golden fried chicken breast, served on a brioche bun with dill pickle and our sauce

BATTERED COD FISH SANDWICH

$6.49

Lightly battered cod served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomatoe and tartar sauce

GYRO SANDWICH

$8.49

Freshly sliced gyro meat piled on a pita bread with onions, tomatoes and topped with our own gyro sauce

CHICKEN GYRO

$9.49

Freshly sliced chicken gyro meat piled on a pita bread with lettuce, onions and tomatoes with a choice of our honey mustard or gyro sauce

STEAK SANDWICH

$12.49

Broiled to perfection, seeved on a french roll with lettuce, tomatoe and onion

ITALIAN BEEF

$7.99

Thin sliced Italian beef served on frech roll with a choice of sweet peppers or hot gardiniera

ITALIAN SAUSAGE

$6.49

Italian sausage served on a french roll with a choice of sweet peppers or hot giardiniera

COMBO SANDWICH

$8.49

A combination of beef and Italian sausage served on french roll with a choice of sweet peppers or hot giardiniera

BURGERS

SUMMIT BURGER

$9.99

1/2 lb pattie grilled to perfection, sliced brisket, pulled pork, Italian sausage served in a brioche bun with coleslaw

BBQ BACON CHEESEBURGER

$8.49

1/2 lb pattie grilled to perfection topped with bacon,, onion straws, cheedar cheese and BBQ sauce served on a brioche bun

CHEESE BURGER

$6.99

1/2 lb pattie topped with mustard, ketchup and raw onion

HAMBURGER

$6.49

1/2 lb pattie topped mustard, ketchup, tomatoes and raw onion

TACOS

PULLED PORK

$10.49

Our pulled pork topped with chopped onion, jalapeños, cilantro and cheese in a warm corn or flour tortilla

PULLED CHICKEN

$10.49

Our pulled chicken topped with chopped onion, jalapeños, cilantro and cheese in a warm corn or flour tortilla

KIDS MEALS

CHICKEN TENDERS

$7.99

With fries and BBQ sauce

CORN DOG

$6.99

With fries

GRILLED CHEESE

$6.99

With fries

MAC & CHEESE

$6.99

With fries

DESSERTS

ICE CREAM

$2.29

CHEESE CAKE

$4.89

CAKE

$4.99

Drag Brunch Entry

$50.00

