Starters

CHIPS, SALSA & QUESO
$9.50

house-made tortilla chips with fresh ingredient salsa and local IPA beer queso

PRETZEL BITES
$9.50

hot pretzel bites with cheese fondue and house-made honey mustard

CRISPY SHRIMP
$13.50

crispy fried shrimp with choice of a house-made buffalo, zinger, peach bbq, and ranch or blue cheese dipping sauce

SMOKED WINGS
$12.50

six jumbo smoked wings served with buffalo, zinger, or peach bbq, and ranch or blue cheese, celery and carrots

CHICKEN QUESADILLA
$12.50

grilled chicken and a shredded cheese blend served with pico, sour cream and salsa

CHEESE CURDS
$11.50

real wisconsin fried cheese curds with house-made marinara sauce

PICKLE SPEARS
$7.50

fresh fried pickle spears with house-made seasoning and ranch

DEVILED EGGS
$11.50

pickle relish deviled eggs topped with pulled pork & paprika dusting

CAULIFLOWER BITES
$12.50

crispy cauliflower bites with a side of house-made buffalo sauce and choice of ranch or bleu cheese

PORK BELLY
$13.50

braised pork belly tossed in hot honey sauce served with ranch

BUFFALO CHX DIP
$11.50

creamy buffalo dip with shredded grilled chicken and hot sauce, topped with bleu cheese crumbles with freshly made corn tortilla chips

SPINACH/ARTICHOKE DIP
$11.50

creamy spinach and artichoke dip topped with parmesan cheese with freshly made corn tortilla chips

PIMENTO CHZ DIP
$11.50

pimento cheese dip with warm naan bread

MARGHERITA FLATBREAD
$12.00

roma tomatoes, sliced fresh mozzarella, house-made marinara sauce, fresh basil served on a flatbread

PEPPERONI PIZZA
$12.00

pepperoni topped with sliced fresh mozzarella cheese, house-made marinara sauce served on a flatbread

BBQ CHX FLATBREAD
$14.00

grilled chicken with house-made peach bbq sauce, red onion, cilantro served on a flatbread

Entrees

DOUBLE STACK
$17.00

an (8) oz mouthwatering double stack burger made from a premium blend of beef, topped with all-american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and served on a toasted brioche bun

BBQ SANDWICH
$13.00

slow smoked pork shoulder that is hand pulled and served on a brioche bun with a side of georgia peach bbq sauce

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK
$17.00

a philly-style sub, served with tender steak, swiss cheese, (3) pepper mix and caramelized onions served on an amoroso hoagie roll

CHICKEN TENDERS
$15.00

(4) crispy hand-breaded chicken tenders served with a choice of house-made honey mustard, buffalo, zinger, peach bbq sauce and ranch or blue cheese

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH
$15.00

hand-tossed buffalo chicken sandwich, served crispy or grilled and topped with bleu cheese crumbles on a toasted brioche bun

CHICKEN WAFFLE
$15.00

crispy hand breaded chicken tenders served on top of a belgian waffle with maple syrup, *does not include a side item

Veggie Burger
$15.00

Chili/Salad

CUP CHILI
$5.00

savory house-made chili, topped with cheese and sour cream served with a side of corn bread

CAESAR SALAD
$9.00

crisp hearts of romaine, fresh parmesan cheese and made-from-scratch croutons tossed with our zesty caesar dressing

CAPRESE SALAD
$12.00

spring mix, romaine lettuce, fresh mozzarella, fire roasted tomatoes, and fresh basil & balsamic reduction

BOWL CHILI
$7.00

savory house-made chili, topped with cheese and sour cream served with a side of corn bread

House Salad
$12.00

Sides

Seasoned House Chips
$5.00
Fries
$5.00
Baked Beans
$5.00
Cornbread
$5.00
Sweet Tots
$5.00
Fruit Cup
$5.00
PITA BREAD
$3.00

Desserts

Donut Holes
$11.00

donut holes tossed in powder sugar and served with chocolate and raspberry sauce

Cookie Skillet
$8.00

cookie skillet on top of caramel sauce, topped with chocolate and raspberry sauce and served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream

Cinnamon Pretzels
$9.00

hot pretzel bites tossed in cinnamon sugar served with cream cheese icing

N/A Bev

SODA
$3.00
Iced Tea
$3.00
Red Bull
$5.00
Red Bull Tropical
$5.00

Shareables

SLIDER PLATTER
$16.00

LTO'S

Superfood Bowl
$12.00
Southwest Bowl
$12.00