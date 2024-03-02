Fantasy Lab
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:59 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 2:59 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:59 am
Restaurant info
Fantasy Lab is more than just a bar and restaurant; it's an immersive experience that transcends traditional entertainment. Step into a world where imagination meets reality, and reality becomes a canvas for extraordinary moments. From captivating events to innovative performances, Fantasy Lab offers a unique blend of fantasy and reality, creating unforgettable memories for every dreamer who walks through its doors. Explore the extraordinary at Fantasy Lab, where dreams come to life.
Location
3200 South Las Vegas Boulevard Suite 1115, Las Vegas, NV 89109
