FARE Old Post Office - FARE

Market Spread - Serves 10 - 12

$175.00

The Market Spread serves 10-12. Pick three of our seasonal toppers, two proteins, two sauces and let guests make their own FARE bowl with our bases of lemony kale and house grains. Add some sweets to finish it off! ***FOR THE BEST CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE, SELECT THE SAME PROTEIN AND TOPPERS FOR ALL MARKET SPREADS ORDERED.