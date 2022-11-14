Restaurant header imageView gallery

FARE Old Post Office - FARE

433 W Van Buren St

Chicago, IL 60607

Order Again

FARE Catering - 24 Hour Lead Time

Market Spread - Serves 10 - 12

$175.00

The Market Spread serves 10-12. Pick three of our seasonal toppers, two proteins, two sauces and let guests make their own FARE bowl with our bases of lemony kale and house grains. Add some sweets to finish it off! ***FOR THE BEST CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE, SELECT THE SAME PROTEIN AND TOPPERS FOR ALL MARKET SPREADS ORDERED.

Sweets - Serves 10 - 12

Made in-house daily, our lineup of baked goods are always free of refined sugars and full of wholesome ingredients. Treat your group to something sweet, sans the sugar crash, any time of the day.

Beverages - Priced Per Each

When it comes to our beverages we expect clean ingredients too. Check out our carefully selected variety of canned and bottled beverages.

Add Extra Proteins , Toppers + Sauces - Served 10 -12

Feeding an extra hungry crowd? Add on trays of additional seasonal toppers, proteins and sauces!

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Flavor-forward, seasonal meals that taste as good as they look. Our commitment to eating well means yes to whole foods and no to preservatives, refined sugars or out-of-season eating. ‍ Ingredients you recognize, meals you can customize.

433 W Van Buren St, Chicago, IL 60607

