Fen - Sugar Land

review star

No reviews yet

4565 Highway 6 Ste I

Sugar Land, TX 77478

FOOD

A.Classic Guilin Rice Noodles 桂林米粉系列

A1.Sausage Guilin Rice Noodle

$9.85

烧肠桂林米粉

A2.Vegetable Guilin Rice Noodle

$11.85

素菜桂林米粉

A3.Build you own: 1 meat choices

$11.85

自选单拼桂林米粉

A4.Build you own: 2 meats choices

$12.85

自选双拼桂林米粉

A5.Five Blessings Guilin Rice Noodle

$14.85

五福临门桂林米粉

B.Bone Broth Rice Noodle Soup 鲜汤粉系列

B1.BBQ Pork Rice Noodle Soup

$10.85

叉烧鲜汤粉

B2.Pork Knuckle Rice Noodle Soup

$12.85

猪手鲜汤粉

B3.Beef Rice Noodle Soup

$12.85

牛肉鲜汤粉

B4.Beef Brisket Rice Noodle Soup

$12.85

牛腩鲜汤粉

B5.Beef Tripe Rice Noodle Soup

$13.85

牛杂鲜汤粉

C.Spicy Stir-fried Rice Noodle 辣炒粉系列

C1.Stir-fried Beef Laoyou Rice Noodle

$14.85

牛肉老友炒粉

C2.Stir-fried Beef Spicy Snails Rice Noodle

$14.85

牛肉炒香辣螺蛳粉

C3.Stir-fried Pig Intestine Spicy Snails Rice Noodle

$14.85

肥肠炒香辣螺蛳粉

D.Laoyou Rice Noodle Soup 老友粉系列

D1.Beef Laoyou Rice Noodle Soup

$12.85

牛肉老友汤粉

D2.Beef Tripe Laoyou Rice Noodle Soup

$13.85

牛杂老友汤粉

D3.Stir-fried Beef Laoyou Rice Noodle

$14.85

牛肉老友炒粉

E.Spicy Snails Rice Noodle Soup 螺狮粉系列

E1.Spicy Snail Rice Noodle Soup

$10.85

香辣螺蛳粉

E2.Beef Spicy Snail Rice Noodle Soup

$12.85

牛肉螺蛳粉

E3.Beef Brisket Spicy Snail Rice Noodle Soup

$12.85

牛腩螺蛳粉

E4.Beef Tripe Spicy Snail Rice Noodle Soup

$12.85

牛杂螺蛳粉

E5.Pig Intestine Spicy Snail Rice Noodle Soup

$12.85

卤肠螺蛳粉

E6.Pork Kunckle Spicy Snail Rice Noodle Soup

$13.85

猪手螺蛳粉

E7.Stir-fried Beef Spicy Snails Rice Noodle

$14.85

牛肉炒香辣螺蛳粉

F.Ultimate Spicy Rice Noodle 霸王粉系列

F1.Ultimate Spicy Beef Rice Noodle Soup

$14.85

霸王牛肉汤粉

F2.Ultimate Spicy Beef Tripe Rice Noodle

$14.85

霸王牛杂汤粉

Appetizers & Sides 小菜

Braised Pork Knuckle

$7.99

香卤猪手

Fried Chicken Wings

$6.99

炸鸡翅

Fried Chicken Cutlet

$6.99

炸鸡排

Fried Spring Rolls

$5.99

春卷

Crispy Pork Belly

$5.99

脆皮

Fried Sweet Potato Tots

$4.99

迷你甜薯粒

Black Agarics

$4.99

木耳丝

Sour Bamboo Shoot

$4.99

酸辣笋

Deep Fried Dough Stick

$3.99

南方油条

Boiled Lettuce

$3.99

烫生菜

Roasted Peanuts

$3.99

花生米

Rice Noodle

$2.50
Marinated Egg

$2.00
Deep Fried Egg

$3.00

Packaged Products 独立包装产品

Sour Bamboo Shoots

$4.99

广西风味酸笋

Black Bean Chili Sauce

$8.99

桂林豆豉辣椒酱

Chili Oil with Chili Flakes

$8.99

桂林葱油辣椒

DRINKS

Drinks 饮料

Luo Han Kuo & Orange Peel Tea

$3.99

罗汉果陈皮茶

Sour Plum Juice

$3.99

秘制酸梅汁

Sweet Soy Milk

$3.99

香甜豆浆

Soda (Coca-cola)

$2.00

汽水

Soda ( Sprite)

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
