Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fia Restaurant

1,146 Reviews

$$$

2454 Wilshire Blvd

Santa Monica, CA 90403

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markFormal
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy all that Fia has to offer!

Website

Location

2454 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90403

Directions

Gallery
Fia Restaurant image
Fia Restaurant image
Fia Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Snug Harbor - Santa Monica
orange star3.5 • 344
2323 Wilshire Blvd Santa Monica, CA 90403
View restaurantnext
Vito's Pizza - 2455 Santa Monica Blvd
orange star4.7 • 3,768
2455 Santa Monica Blvd Santa Monica, CA 90404
View restaurantnext
Socalo
orange star4.6 • 493
1920 Santa Monica Blvd Santa Monica, CA 90404
View restaurantnext
Tartine - Santa Monica
orange star4.4 • 993
1925 Arizona Avenue Santa Monica, CA 90404
View restaurantnext
Breadblok - Santa Monica
orange starNo Reviews
1511 Montana Avenue Santa Monica, CA 90403
View restaurantnext
LA Puglia
orange star4.5 • 2
1621 Wilshire BLVD Santa Monica, CA 90403
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Santa Monica

Elephante
orange star4.4 • 15,464
1332 2nd St Santa Monica, CA 90401
View restaurantnext
Rustic Canyon
orange star4.4 • 11,599
1119 Wilshire Blvd Santa Monica, CA 90401
View restaurantnext
Calif Chicken Cafe - Santa Monica
orange star4.7 • 10,819
2401 Wilshire Blvd Santa Monica, CA 90403
View restaurantnext
Milo & Olive
orange star4.4 • 7,528
2723 Wilshire Blvd Santa Monica, CA 90403
View restaurantnext
Tallula's
orange star4.5 • 6,862
118 Entrada Dr Santa Monica, CA 90402
View restaurantnext
Huckleberry Bakery & Cafe
orange star4.3 • 6,341
1014 Wilshire Blvd Santa Monica, CA 90401
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Santa Monica
Venice
review star
Avg 4.3 (50 restaurants)
Marina Del Rey
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Playa Del Rey
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Culver City
review star
Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)
Pacific Palisades
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Beverly Hills
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
West Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
El Segundo
review star
Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)
Inglewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston