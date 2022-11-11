A map showing the location of Fiesta Ranchera 2103 N Veteran Pkwy.View gallery

Fiesta Ranchera

2103 N Veteran Pkwy.

2103 N Veteran Pkwy.

Bloomington, IL 61704

Popular Items

Redbird Special
Small Cheese Dip
Large Cheese Dip

Appetizers

Nachos Supreme

$13.99

With beef, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.

Quesadilla Grande

$13.99

A 12

Beef and Bean Nachos

$11.99

Cheese Nachos

$8.99

Bean and Cheese Nachos

$9.99

Beef and Cheese Nachos

$10.99

Grilled Chicken and Cheese Nachos

$12.99

Steak and Cheese Nachos

$12.99

Shredded chicken nachos

$10.99

Ground Beef Quesadilla

$8.99

Shredded Beef Quesadilla

$8.99

Shredded Chicken Quesadilla

$8.99
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla with Cheese on Top

$9.99

Tossed Salad in Flour Shell

$4.99

Guacamole Salad

$4.99

Guacamole Dip

$3.49

guacamole grande

$7.99

Bean Dip

$5.99

Small Cheese Dip

$3.49

Large Cheese Dip

$7.99

Sour Cream

$0.99

Tomatillo Sauce

$0.99

6 Chicken Wings

$5.99

6 pieces

9 Chicken Wings

$8.99

9 pieces

12 Chicken Wings

$10.99

12 pieces

Rice

$2.99

Beans

$2.99

Cheesy Rice

$4.99

Chori-Quezo

$8.99

Shrimp Quesadilla

$7.99

Chiles Toreados

$2.99

Sliced Avocado

$2.00

Nachos de Camaron

$11.99

Dine in large tomatillo

$3.99

Fiesta Specialties

Ranchero Cheese Steak

$13.99

A cheese quesadilla filled with steak, grilled onions, lettuce, pico de gallo, and covered in cheese. Served with rice and beans.

Fiesta Cheese Steak

$15.99

A cheese quesadilla filled with steak, chicken, shrimp, grilled onions, lettuce, pico de gallo, and covered in cheese. Served with rice and beans.

Fiesta Burrito

$13.99

A carnitas (beer simmered pork) burrito, topped with cheese, ranchero sauce and pico de gallo with rice and beans.

Steak Burrito

$13.99

A steak and grilled onion burrito, topped with cheese and red sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Pollo Ranchero

$13.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with cheese. Served with rice, beans, and a small guacamole salad.

Chori-Pollo

$14.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with cheese and chorizo (Mexican sausage). Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.

Pollo Encremado

$13.99

Chicken grilled with jalapeños then sauteed in a mushroom cream sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Burrito Grande

$11.99

Steak or grilled chicken (1), onions, beans, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo all wrapped in a 12

Wet Burrito

$13.99

Steak or grilled chicken (1), onions, beans, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo all wrapped in a 12” flour tortilla and then covered in cheese.

Hot n' Spicy Burrito

$14.99

Steak or grilled chicken (1), onions, beans, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo all wrapped in a 12

Chimichangas

$13.99

An order of two burritos, filled with shredded chicken or shredded beef, then deep fried and topped with cheese, red sauce, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomato. Served with beans.

Redbird Special

$13.99

Grilled chicken over a bed of rice. Covered in cheese and served with tortillas.

Arroz con Pollo

$13.99

Grilled chicken, onions and bell peppers all over a bed of rice. Add cheese on top for only $1.00 more!

Roger's Special

$15.99

Grilled chicken, steak and shrimp all over a bed of rice. Covered in cheese and served with tortillas.

Ramon's Spicy Special

$15.99

Chicken, steak and shrimp grilled with jalapenos then sauteed in a mushroom cream sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Ayo El Grande Combo

$14.99

An order of 2 ground beef burritos, topped with cheese, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes. Served with rice and beans.

Tacos de Carne Asada Dinner

$13.99

3 carne asada (steak) tacos in a corn tortilla. Served with pico de gallo, tomatillo sauce, rice and beans.

Tacos de Carnitas Dinner

$13.99

3 carnita (beer simmered pork) tacos in corn tortilla. Served with pico de gallo tomatillo sauce, rice and beans.

Tacos de Chorizo Dinner

$13.99

3 chorizo (mexican sausage) tacos in corn tortilla. Served with pico de gallo, tomatillo sauce, rice and beans.

Tacos al Pastor Dinner

$13.99

3 al pastor (marinated pork) tacos in corn tortilla. Served with pico de gallo, tomatillo sauce, rice and beans.

Shrimp Chimichanga

$15.99

Grilled shrimp, onions and bell peppers all wrapped in a 12

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.99

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes and shredded cheese.

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$14.99

Grilled shrimp, lettuce, tomatoes and shredded cheese.

Fiesta Grilled Chicken Salad

$14.99

Grilled chicken, onions, bell peppers, shredded cheese and lettuce.

Huevos con Chorizo

$13.99

Chorizo (Mexican sausage) with scrambled eggs. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.

Dinner Entree Specials

Burrito Deluxe

$13.99

An order of 2 burritos, one shredded chicken and beans, one ground beef and beans, topped with cheese, red sauce, lettuce, sour cream and tomato.

La Fiesta

$13.99

Flat tortilla with beef tips, served with beans, rice, guacamole salad and tortillas.

Burritos Tipicos

$13.99

An order of 2 burritos, one shredded chicken or beef tips, topped with cheese, red sauce, lettuce, tomato and guacamole. Served with beans.

La Favorita

$13.99

One beef tip burrito, one mixed tostaguac and one chicken enchilada.

La Superior

$13.99

One ground beef burrito and one chile relleno served with rice and beans.

La Mejor

$13.99

One bean chalupa, one ground beef burrito and one chile relleno.

Burritos Mexicanos

$13.99

An order of 2 burritos, filled with shredded chicken and beans or beef tips and beans topped with cheese, red sauce, lettuce. tomato, guacamole and sour cream.

Burritos Ranchero

$13.99

A scrambled egg burrito, topped with cheese and salsa verde, Served with rice and beans.

Burrito Loco

$13.99

A scrambled egg and chorizo burrito, topped with cheese and salsa verde. Served with rice and beans.

Taco Salad

$12.99

A crispy tortilla bowl filled with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken and beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, shredded cheese and guacamole.

Chiles Poblanos

$14.99

Two poblano peppers stuffed with cheese, rolled in egg batter, then topped with cheese and ranchero sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Chiles Rellenos

$14.99

Two poblano peppers stuffed with cheese, rolled in egg batter, then topped with cheese and ground beef. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Fried Burrito

$13.99

A shredded beef or shredded chicken deep fried burrito, topped with cheese, red sauce, lettuce, sour cream and tomato. Served with rice and beans.

Grilled Chicken and Rice

$12.99

Grilled Chicken and Fries

$12.99

Chicken Tenders and Fries

$12.99

Camarones a la Diabla

$15.99

Shrimp cooked to perfection in our special spicy devil sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tortillas.

Camarones al Mojo de Ajo

$15.99

Shrimp cooked to perfection with garlic. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tortillas.

Enchiladas Suizas

$13.99

An order of 3 cheese enchiladas, topped with cheese, salsa verde and carnitas (pork). Served with rice.

Enchiladas Poblanas

$13.99

An order of 3 chicken enchiladas, topped with cheese, salsa verde, and sprinkled with onions. Served with rice.

Enchiladas Rancheras

$14.99

One cheese, one shredded chicken, one bean and one shredded beef enchilada. Topped with cheese, enchilada sauce, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomatoes, with your choice of rice or beans.

Arroz con Camarón

$15.99

Grilled shrimp, onions and bell peppers all over a bed of rice.

Chilaquiles

$13.99

Tortilla chips blended in ranchero sauce, cheese and your choice of one meat (shredded chicken, shredded beef or beef tips). Served with lettuce, sour cream, tomato and rice.

Taquitos Mexicanos

$13.99

An order of 4 fried corn tortilla flautas (2 shredded beef and 2 shredded chicken) Served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo with rice and beans.

Small Cóctel de Camarón

$11.99

Mexican shrimp cocktail, cooked in tomato juice with cilantro, onions, tomatoes, jalapeños and lime.

Medium Cóctel de Camarón

$13.99

Mexican shrimp cocktail, cooked in tomato juice with cilantro, onions, tomatoes, jalapeños and lime.

Large Cóctel de Camarón

$15.99

Mexican shrimp cocktail, cooked in tomato juice with cilantro, onions, tomatoes, jalapeños and lime.

Fajitas and Fiesta Specialties

Fajitas are served with a fajita side salad that includes: lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo. Steak entrees are served with a guacamole salad that includes: lettuce, guacamole and tomato. All entrees that include tortillas come with flour tortillas. they can be switched for corn.

Fajitas

$15.99

Your choice of steak, chicken or mixed (both meats) grilled with bell peppers. onions and tomatoes all served on a skillet. Served with a side of beans. tortillas and a fajita side salad.

Texas Fajitas

$17.99

Steak, chicken and shrimp grilled with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes all served on a skillet. Served with a side of rice, beans, tortillas and a fajita side salad.

Fiesta Fajitas for Two

$28.99

Steak, chicken and shrimp, carnitas (pork) and chorizo (Mexican sausage), grilled with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes all served on a skillet. Served with a side of rice, beans, tortillas and a fajita side salad.

Shrimp Fajitas

$17.99

Shrimp grilled with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes all served on a skillet. Served with a side of rice, beans, tortillas and a fajita side salad.

Hawaiian Fajitas

$19.99

Steak, chicken, shrimp, and tilapia grilled with bell peppers, onion, tomatoes, and pineapple all served on a skillet. Served with a side of rice, beans, tortillas and a fajita side salad.

Salmon Fajitas

$17.99

Salmon with grilled onions, bell peppers and tomatoes all served on a skillet. Served with a side of rice, beans, tortillas and a fajita side salad.

Tilapia Fajitas

$17.99

Tilapia with grilled onions, bell peppers and tomatoes all served on a skillet. Served with a side of rice, beans, tortillas and a fajita side salad.

Carnitas Dinner

$15.99

Carnitas (beer simmered pork) grilled with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes all served on a skillet. Served with a side of rice, beans, tortillas and a fajita side salad.

Parrillada Ranchera

$19.99

Shrimp and tilapia grilled with bell peppers, onIons and tomatoes all served on a skillet. Served with a side of beans, tortillas and a fajita side salad.

Fajita Taco Salad

$14.99

Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with chicken or steak fajitas, beans, lettuce guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Fajita Quesadilla

$13.99

A cheese quesadilla filled with chicken, steak, mixed, or shrimp fajitas. Served with rice and fajita side salad.

Fajita Nachos

$15.99

Steak or chicken fajitas with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo all on top of cheese nachos.

Shrimp Fajita Nachos

$15.99

Steak Ranchero

$17.99

Grilled rib eye steak topped with grilled bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, tortillas and guacamole salad.

Carne Asada

$15.99

Thinly sliced seasoned skirt steak. Served with rice, beans, tortillas and guacamole salad.

Steak a la Tampiquena

$17.99

T-bone steak topped with grilled onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, tortillas and guacamole salad.

Chile Colorado

$15.99

Steak in our special red sauce. Served with rice, beans, tortillas and guacamole salad.

Hawaiian Fajitas for 2

$32.99

Steak, chicken, shrimp, and tilapia grilled with bell peppers, onion, tomatoes, and pineapple all served on a skillet. Served with a side of rice, beans, tortillas and a fajita side salad.

Pineapple Fajitas

$17.99

Combinations

All combinations come with ground beef. Tacos comes in a crunchy shell. Chalupas are filled with beans (no meat). Burritos are topped with red sauce and enchiladas are topped with red enchilada "mole" sauce. Add cheese instead of red sauce on either for only $0.50. Substitute ground beef for shredded chicken add $0.50. Substitute ground beef or steak or grilled chicken add a minimum of $1.00 up charge depending on the combo

01. One Taco, Two Enchiladas with a choice of Rice or Beans

$11.99

02. One Taco, One Enchilada and One Bean Chalupa

$11.99

03. One Enchilada, One Taco and One Chile Relleno

$11.99

04. One Taco, One Enchilada, One Beef Tostada with Cheese

$11.99

05. Two Enchiladas, One Beef and One Cheese, Rice and Beans

$11.99

06. One Beef Enchilada, One Taco, Rice and Beans

$11.99

07. One Enchilada, One Chile Relleno, Rice and beans

$11.99

08. One Enchilada, One Tamale, Rice and Beans

$11.99

09. Two Bean Chalupas and Rice

$11.99

10. Two Beef Tacos, Rice and Beans

$11.99

11. One Beef Burrito, One Taco and One Enchilada

$11.99

12. One Bean Chalupa, One Chile Relleno and Beans

$11.99

13. One Beef Burrito, One Chile Relleno and Beans

$11.99

14. One Burrito, One Enchilada, and One Tamale

$11.99

15. One Bean Chalupa, One Beef Tostada, with Nacho Cheese and One Taco Beef

$11.99

16. One Bean Chalupa, One Chile Relleno and One Enchilada

$11.99

17. One Chile Relleno, One Taco, and One Bean Chalupa

$11.99

18. One Burrito, One Taco, Rice and Beans

$11.99

19. One Tostaguac, One Enchilada and beans

$11.99

20. One Taco, One Chile Relleno, One Burrito

$11.99

21. One Bean Chalupa, One Burrito, One Taco

$11.99

22. One Tostaguac, One Chile Relleno, One Taco

$11.99

23. One Bean Chalupa, One Burrito, One Tamale

$11.99

24. One Bean Chalupa, One Burrito and Beans

$11.99

25. One Burrito, One Enchilada, Rice and Beans

$11.99

26. One Burrito, One Enchilada and One Chile Relleno

$11.99

27. One Bean Chalupa, One Taco, Rice and Beans

$11.99

28. One Tostaguac, One Burrito and Beans

$11.99

29. One Bean Chalupa, One Tamale and One Chile Relleno

$11.99

30. One Burrito, One Bean Chalupa and One Enchilada

$11.99

El Combo Special Combination

$17.99

Bean chalupa, chile relleno, enchilada, taco, burrito, served with rice and beans.

Enchiladas Súper Rancheras

$14.99

Consisting of 5 different enchiladas: one ground beef, one shredded chicken, one shredded beef, one bean and one cheese. All topped with cheese, enchilada sauce, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.

Burrito Bowl

$12.99

Ground beef, shredded chicken, riice, beans, onions, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo.

Vegetarian Specials

Burritos come topped with red sauce and enchiladas come topped with red enchilada mole sauce

A. One Bean Burrito, One Cheese Enchilada and One Bean Tostada

$11.99

B. One Bean Chalupa and One Cheese Enchilada With Rice and Beans

$11.99

C. One Bean Burrito, One Bean Chalupa and One Cheese Quesadilla

$11.99

D. One Bean Tostaguac and One Cheese Enchilada With Rice

$11.99

E. One Bean and Cheese Burrito, One Cheese Enchilada and One Cheese Quesadilla

$11.99

F. Quesadilla

$11.99

Veggie Fajitas

$15.99

Broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, mushrooms, carrots, bell pepper, onions and tomatoes all grilled to perfection and served on a skillet. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, beans and tortillas.

Veggie Chimichanga

$15.99

Grilled broccoli, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes and zucchini all wrapped in a 12

Veggie Fajita Taco Salad

$14.99

Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with beans, veggie fajitas, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo.

Quesadillas

Quesadilla Roja

$11.99

A cheese quesadilla filled with your choice of ground beef, shredded chicken, shredded beef or beef tips (1). Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and ranchero sauce. Also your choice of rice or beans (1).

Quesadilla Verde

$12.99

A Cheese quesadilla filled with your choice of ground beef, shredded chicken, shredded beef or beef tips (1). Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and ranchero sauce. Also your choice of rice or beans(1).

Quesadilla Grande

$13.99

A 12

Cheese Quesadilla

$3.50

2 cheese quesadillas

$7.00

Fajita Quesadilla

$13.99

A cheese quesadilla filled with chicken, steak, mixed, or shrimp fajitas. Served with rice and fajita side salad.

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla with Cheese on Top

$9.99

Shredded Beef Quesadilla

$8.99

Shredded Chicken Quesadilla

$8.99

Steak Quesadilla

$8.99

Steak Quesadilla with cheese on top

$9.99

12' cheese quesadilla

$6.99

Ground Beef Quesadilla

$8.99

Quesadilla de Chorizo

$8.99

Quesadilla de Hongos

$8.99

Quesadilla de Espinacas

$8.99

Quesadilla de Camaron

$9.99

Quesadilla al pastor

$8.99

Quesadilla mixed (steak y PP)

$10.99

Desserts

Sopapillas

$3.99

Fried flour tortilla with honey, butter and cinnamon.

Fried Ice Cream

$4.99

Frozen Mug of Ice Cream

$4.99

Flan

$3.99

Churros

$5.99

churros rolled in cinnamon sugar topped with dulce de leche

ToGo Sides

Chips

Salsa

Guacamole

Cheese Dip

Pico de Gallo

tomatillo

Salsa Verde

shredded cheese

Margaritas

crema

rice gde

$5.99

bean dip

$5.99

frijoles gde

$5.99

half sheet pan of rice

$25.00

Sides

Rice

$2.99

Beans

$2.99

Rice and Beans

$4.99

taco (1)

$2.50

Premium Taco (1)

$3.50

taco (2)

$5.00

premium taco (2)

$7.00

Tacos (3)

$7.50

Premium Tacos (3)

$10.50

Cheesy Rice

$4.99

sour cream

$1.00

Tortillas

$1.00

Enchillada (1)

$3.99

enchiladas (2)

$7.00

enchiladas (3)

$10.99

Chalupa

$3.99

Crunchy flour tortilla filled with beans, lettuce, guacamole, and tomatoes.

Tostada

$5.99

Tamale

$3.99

Chile Relleno (1)

$4.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$3.50

Cheese Quesadillas (2)

$7.00

Chiles Toreados

$1.99

Corn Tortillas

$1.00

Flour Tortillas

$1.00

Burrito (1)

$6.99

burritos (2)

$11.99

Side of Veggies

$4.50

Curly Fries

$2.99

side of grilled onions

$2.00

Single Chimichanga

$6.99

Side Salad fajita

$5.99

side grilled chicken

$6.99

side of steak

$6.99

side of 12 shrimps

$6.99

Sliced Avocado

$2.00

shredded cheese

$1.00

lettuce

$1.00

Jalapeños

$1.00

shredded cheese

$1.00

side of ground beef

$6.99

tostaguac

$6.99

side of 6 shrimps

$3.99

tilapia

$7.99

Limes

$0.99

grilled jalapeños

$1.99

Kids

Kids Taco, Rice, and Beans

$4.99

Kids Burrito, Rice and Beans

$4.99

Kids Burrito and taco

$4.99

Kids Enchilada and taco

$4.99

Kids Enchilada, rice and beans

$4.99

Kids beef tostada and enchilada

$4.99

Kids cheese quesadilla with fries

$4.99

Kids cheese quesadilla, rice, and beans

$4.99

Kids grilled chicken quesadilla and rice

$4.99

Kids grilled chicken quesadilla and fries

$4.99

Kids cheeseburger and fries

$4.99

Kids grilled chicken and fries

$4.99

Kids chicken tenders and fries

$4.99

Kids child's Mexican pizza

$4.99

Kids mini taco salad

$4.99

kids grilled chicken and rice

$4.99

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Rancheras

$14.99

One cheese, one shredded chicken, one bean and one shredded beef enchilada. Topped with cheese, enchilada sauce, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomatoes, with your choice of rice or beans.

Enchiladas Súper Rancheras

$14.99

Consisting of 5 different enchiladas: one ground beef, one shredded chicken, one shredded beef, one bean and one cheese. All topped with cheese, enchilada sauce, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.

Enchiladas Suizas

$13.99

An order of 3 cheese enchiladas, topped with cheese, salsa verde and carnitas (pork). Served with rice.

Enchiladas Poblanas

$13.99

An order of 3 chicken enchiladas, topped with cheese, salsa verde, and sprinkled with onions. Served with rice.

Enchillada (1)

$3.99

enchiladas (2)

$7.00

enchiladas (3)

$10.99

orden de enchiladas on AyF

$12.99

burritos

Burrito Bowl

$12.99

Ground beef, shredded chicken, riice, beans, onions, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo.

Steak Burrito

$13.99

A steak and grilled onion burrito, topped with cheese and red sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Fiesta Burrito

$13.99

A carnitas (beer simmered pork) burrito, topped with cheese, ranchero sauce and pico de gallo with rice and beans.

Fried Burrito

$13.99

A shredded beef or shredded chicken deep fried burrito, topped with cheese, red sauce, lettuce, sour cream and tomato. Served with rice and beans.

Burrito Grande

$11.99

Steak or grilled chicken (1), onions, beans, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo all wrapped in a 12

Wet Burrito

$13.99

Steak or grilled chicken (1), onions, beans, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo all wrapped in a 12” flour tortilla and then covered in cheese.

Hot n' Spicy Burrito

$14.99

Steak or grilled chicken (1), onions, beans, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo all wrapped in a 12

Burrito Deluxe

$13.99

An order of 2 burritos, one shredded chicken and beans, one ground beef and beans, topped with cheese, red sauce, lettuce, sour cream and tomato.

Burritos Tipicos

$13.99

An order of 2 burritos, one shredded chicken or beef tips, topped with cheese, red sauce, lettuce, tomato and guacamole. Served with beans.

Burritos Mexicanos

$13.99

An order of 2 burritos, filled with shredded chicken and beans or beef tips and beans topped with cheese, red sauce, lettuce. tomato, guacamole and sour cream.

Burritos Ranchero

$13.99

A scrambled egg burrito, topped with cheese and salsa verde, Served with rice and beans.

Burrito Loco

$13.99

A scrambled egg and chorizo burrito, topped with cheese and salsa verde. Served with rice and beans.

Burrito (1)

$6.99

burritos (2)

$11.99

specials

nachos al pastor

$11.99

street taco platter (5)

$17.50

Horseshoe

$12.99

Beto's Special

$12.99

Steak, Grilled Chicken, Shrimp, grilled with onions, bell peppers, and jalapeños. topped with cheese dip. comes with an order of flour tortillas.

Huevos Rancheros

$11.99

Nachos

Nachos Supreme

$13.99

With beef, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.

Beef and Bean Nachos

$11.99

Cheese Nachos

$8.99

Bean and Cheese Nachos

$9.99

Beef and Cheese Nachos

$10.99

Grilled Chicken and Cheese Nachos

$12.99

Steak and Cheese Nachos

$12.99
Fajita Nachos

$15.99

Steak or chicken fajitas with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo all on top of cheese nachos.

Shredded chicken nachos

$10.99

nachos al pastor

$11.99

Nachos de Camaron

$11.99

Soda (Copy)

Pepsi

$2.49

Diet Pepsi

$2.49

Dr. Pepper

$2.49

Mountain Dew

$2.49

Wild Cherry Pepsi

$2.49

Root Beer

$2.49

Sierra Mist

$2.49

Horchata

$2.49

Rice Water

Lemonade

$2.49

Coffee

$2.49

Iced Tea

$2.49

Milk

$2.49

jarritos

$2.49

sweet tea

$2.49

alani nu

$2.00

bottled water

$1.00

Red Bull

$2.49

Agua de Jamaica

$2.49
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
