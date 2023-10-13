Queer & Caffeinated Menu

U-Haul Spritzer

$6.00

An espresso spritzer with orange basil syrup. This refreshing drink will give you the boost to hook up that U-Haul Trailer to the hitch and make that big leap in your 3-day relationship. With or without 'spro, U-Haul or Subaru Hatchback, we will make this move happen.

Lavender Menace

$6.00+

From Betty Friedan being mean to a sweet Sapphic dream, an iced or hot latte with lavender syrup and butterfly pea flower. "Lavender Menace" was an insult reclaimed by lesbian activists in the early 1970s. When intersectionality was radical and feminism only included one voice, Lavender Menaces were born.

Pam & Pam

$6.00+

Iced or hot latte with black sesame syrup, a nutty drink to celebrate queer couples out there who share the same name. Inspired by our friend Pam's favorite ice cream & Pamela Anderson-approved.

WUSSY Popper (10 oz iced)

$6.00

Jalapeño poppers at a BBQ meets gay iced cappuccino. Spicy, smoky, salty, this is THE drink of the summer. Stop and sniff the poppers whether you're at the pool or Chaka Khan Hacienda. A FiNCA x WUSSY MAG collab!

t4t Iced Tea

$5.00

An iced tea celebrating trans love! Because two t's are better than one: half yerba mate and half green citrus with our house-made smoky jalapeño syrup. t4t because gender is more fun to explore together! <3

Drinks

Coffee

House Drip

$2.50+

Drip coffee brewed to perfection from local coffee beans. Desired flavor notes are chocolate, cocoa and Mayer lemon.

Specialty Drip

$3.00+

Batch brew made from local natural coffee beans. Expect a fruity cup with notes of passion fruit and strawberry.

Cold Brew

$5.00+

House made cold brew. Only available iced.

Cafe Au Lait

$3.00+

Hot coffee with steamed milk. This differs from a latte as its hot drip coffee whereas a latte is espresso.

Shot In The Dark

$5.00

House drip with a double-shot of espresso. Add milk or sugar to make your perfect drink to take you to the moon! Available iced or hot.

TO THE MOON Cold Brew Can

$5.00+

TO THE MOON NiTRO COLD BREW is a celebrated cold brew available in nitro cans. Nitro cold brew brewed black is what is currently available with vanilla and cardamom and rose is coming soon!

Espresso Drinks

Latte

$5.25+
Cappucino

$4.50

2oz of espresso served with 8oz of steamed milk. Alternative milk also available. Sip, sip, enjoy!

Americano

$3.50+

2oz of espresso pour into water. Small (8oz water, 2oz espresso) Medium (10oz water, 2oz espresso) Large (14oz water, 2oz espresso)

Cortado

$4.00

A cortado at FiNCA is 2oz of espresso with 2oz of your preferred steamed milk. Equal parts for total magic!

Flat White (6 oz)

$5.00

A flat white at FiNCA is 2oz of espresso plus steamed milk with fewer 'bubbles' than a latte. Lovingly called a heavy latte, a flat white is a delectable classic.

Espresso

$3.00

2oz of dialed in espresso. When enjoyed to-go espresso will be put in an 10oz cup with a lid but remain a 2oz drink :)

Espresso Spritzer

$6.00

2oz espresso served over sparkling water and ice. Add house-made syrups to make your own signature summer drink!

Dirty Chai

$6.75

Iced or hot chai served made with your preference of milk with 2oz espresso added. Sip, sip, enjoy!

Tea

Chai Latte

$5.50

Chai latte brewed with your preferred dairy or dairy alternative. Chai box is a locally made, women lead tea company.

Matcha Latte

$5.50

Semi-sweet matcha brewed with your choose of milk. Excellent iced or hot!

Earl Grey Latte

$5.50

This tea based latte is lightly caffeinated and gently sweet. Earl gray concentrate, house-made lavender and your choose of milk. Recommended hot, available iced or hot.

Iced Tea

$4.50

Delicious iced tea brewed to perfection. Add your choice of sweetener.

Hot Tea

$3.50

Grab n Go

Kin Can(s)

$4.00+

ISH Aperol

$5.00

ISH Mojito

$5.00
Bat Bat Soda

$5.00

Bat Bat Soda is a beloved locally made soda with warming spiced, sugar and espresso. Canned and sealed.

Montane

$2.50

Montane is a locally manufactured sparkling water.

Witchy Kombucha

$5.25+

Locally made kombucha in a 16oz bottle. Yes, probiotics, yes!

Boxed Water

$3.00

Arden's Garden Juice

$4.25
Soda cans

$2.50

Other Bevs

Lemonade

$4.50

Fresh squeezed lemonade served over ice. Add lavender syrup for a fun twist!

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Chocolate milk (12oz)

$3.00

Chocolate milk made with mocha sauce and your choice of milk.

Steamer

$3.00

Steamed milk with your choice of syrup to sweeten! Great for all who want a caffeine free treat. Beloved by kiddos too!

Corporate Catering + Large Orders

Coffee

Box Coffee

$27.00

96oz of hot coffee served with fifteen 10oz cups, sugar & stirrers. Add an oat-milk quart for extra creamy goodness! Available for decaf or regular coffee. Please indicate in the comments if you'd like DECAF, otherwise we'll brew caffeinated coffee :)

Box Lavender Lemonade

$31.00

Fresh squeezed lemonade with house-made lavender syrup

Box of hot cocoa

$31.00

Yum! 96oz of house made hot cocoa. Can't be made vegan (sry!)