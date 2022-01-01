Restaurant header imageView gallery

Venkmans 740 Ralph McGill Blvd.

740 Ralph McGill Blvd.

Atlanta, GA 30312

HOUSE COCKTAILS

House Margarita

$11.00

Our House Margarita is made simply with Tequila, Triple Sec, fresh Lime Juice and Agave.

Mezcal Margarita

$10.00

Same set up as our House Margarita but with La Luna Mezcal

Spicy Margarita

$13.00

Made with your selection of our tanteo tequila

Caipirinha

$10.00

The national Cocktail of Brazil! Made with Cachaça, Lime, and Sugar.

Paloma

$10.00

Texas Marg

$13.00

BEER

Draft Creature Comforts Tropicalia

$7.00Out of stock

Draft Scawflaw Mexican Lager

$7.00Out of stock

Draft Blake's Triple Jam Hard Cider

$7.00

Creature Comforts Tropicalia

$8.00

Tropical IPA, Brewed in Athens, GA: 6.6% ABV

Creature Comforts Classic City

$6.00

Light Lager, Brewed in Athens, GA: 4.2% ABV

Tecate

$5.00

Mexican Lager, Brewed in Tecate, Mexico: 3.9% ABV

Dos Equis Amber

$6.00

Amber Ale, Brewed in Monterrey, Mexico: 4.7% ABV

Miller Lite

$5.00

4.2% ABV

Terrapin Hopsecutioner

$7.00

IPA, Brewed in Athens, GA: 7.3% ABV

Sweetwater 420

$7.00

Extra Pale Ale, Brewed in Atlanta, GA: 5.7% ABV

Miller High Life

$5.00

4.6% ABV

Blue Moon

$6.00Out of stock

Wheat Ale: 5.4% ABV

Orpheus Atalanta

$8.00

Plum Sour, Brewed in Atlanta, GA: 5.25% ABV

Scofflaw POG Basement

$7.00

Passion Fruit, Orange and Guava IPA, Brewed in Atlanta, GA: 7.5% ABV

Topo Chico Hard Seltzer

$6.00

Made with mineral Water from Monterrey, Mexico: 4.7% ABV

Guinness

$8.00Out of stock

Stout, brewed in Dublin, Ireland: 4.2% ABV

Atalanta Hard Cider

$7.00

Sam Adams N\A

$5.00

Mexican Lager Pitcher

$24.00Out of stock

Triple Berry Pitcher

$24.00Out of stock

Wine

Rose On Draft

$9.00Out of stock

Joel Gott Cabernet

$10.00

California Cabernet, 2019

Straight Shooter Pinot Noir

$10.00

Pinot Grigio

$12.00

Kendal Jacson Savuignon Blanc

$11.00

From Venta La Vega vineyards in Almansa, Spain

Chardonay

$11.00

Avissi Prosecco

$11.00

Anna Codorniu Brut Reserva

$13.00

Pinot Noir Bottler

$40.00

Chardonay Bottle

$42.00

Josh Pinot Grigio Bottle

$46.00

Kendal Jackson Blanc Bottle

$42.00

Anna Codorniu Brut Reserva Bottle

$50.00

Avissi Prosecco Bottle

$42.00

Joel Gott Cabernet Bottle

$48.00

Roget

$9.00

TEQUILA

Recipe 21

$8.00+

Herradura - Silver

$10.00+

Herradura - Repo

$12.00+

Tanteo - Jalapeno

$11.00+

Tanteo - Chipotle

$11.00+

Tanteo - Habanero

$11.00+

Casa Noble - Silver

$12.00+

Casa Noble - Repo

$14.00

MEZCAL

Vago - Elote

$11.00+

Hints of indigenous Mexican corn and toasted nuts. Great "gateway" mezcal.

Vago - Espadin J.B.

$11.00+

Bright fruit forward mezcal with tropical notes.

Vago - Espadin E.J.

$11.00+

Grain papaya, kiwi and spiced chili notes.

Banhez Mezcal

$10.00+

VODKA

229 Vodka

$8.00+

TITOS

$10.00+

Grey Goose

$12.00+

BOURBON

Kentucky Gentleman

$8.00+

Jack Daniels

$10.00+

Maker's Mark

$11.00+

Jameson

$10.00+

Crown

$11.00+

Woodford Reserve

$12.00+

Fireball

$8.00+

Honey Jack

$10.00+

W Pig

$26.00+

Busker Irish

$11.00

Piggy Back

$13.00

GIN

House Gin

$8.00+

Bombay

$10.00+

Engine Organic

$11.00

RYE

WhistlePig

$26.00+

RUM

Calypso

$8.00+

Leblon Cachaca

$10.00+

Bacardi

$10.00

Scotch

Dewars

$10.00+

Laphroaig

$17.00+

Dalmore

$16.00+

Talisker

$15.00+

Glenmorangie

$16.00

COGNAC

Hennessy

$12.00+

Liqueur/Apertif

Aperol

$10.00

Campari

$11.00

Amaretto

$8.00

Jager

$8.00

Irishman Cream

$10.00

Sabroso Coffee Liquor

$8.00

Combier Orange

$12.00

Grand Marnier

$13.00

Du Nord Coffee Liquor

$12.00

CLASSIC COCKTAILS

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Made with Titos Vodka

Cosmopolitan

$13.00

Made with Titos Vodka

French 75

$12.00

Made with Bar Hill Gin

Gimlet

$12.00

Made with Titos Vodka or Bar Hill Gin

Long Island Ice Tea

$13.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Made with Titos Vodka

Side Car

$12.00

Tom Collins

$12.00

Made with Bar Hill Gin

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Made with Makers Mark

Woodford Reserve Old Fashioned

$14.00

A high quality old fashioned for the esteemed drinker

Whistle Pig Old Fashioned

$28.00

Nothing but the absolute finest in this old fashioned including our top shelf Whistle Pig bourbon and Whistle Pig maple bitters

Manhatten

$12.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Boulevardier

$12.00

Salty Dog

$10.00

Negroni

$10.00

Non Alcoholic Drink Menu

SODA

$3.00

TONIC

$3.00

COKE

$3.00

DIET

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

GINGER BEER

$3.00

CRAN

$4.00

GRAPEFRUIT

$4.00

PINEAPPLE

$4.00

O.J.

$4.00

REDBULL

$5.00

TOPO CHICO N/A

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Open Drink

$0.01

Hot Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Live Music, Tacos & Margaritas!

Location

740 Ralph McGill Blvd., Atlanta, GA 30312

Directions

