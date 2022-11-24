Firepan Korean BBQ - Silver Spring 962 Wayne Ave

Main picView gallery

Firepan Korean BBQ - Silver Spring

review star

No reviews yet

962 Wayne Ave

Silver Spring, MD 20910

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Beef

(Carte) Brisket

$21.99

(Carte) Beef Belly Rib

$21.99

(Carte) Bulgogi

$22.99

(Carte) Spicy Bulgogi

$22.99

(Carte) Firepan Steak

$24.99

(Carte) Olive Beef Steak

$25.99

(Carte) Ribeye Steak

$25.99

Pork

(Carte) Thick Cut Pork Belly

$21.99

(Carte) Thin Cut Pork Belly

$21.99

(Carte) Spicy Pork Belly

$21.99

(Carte) Soy Pork Belly

$21.99

(Carte) Pork Bugogi

$21.99

(Carte) Olive Porkchop

$22.99

Chicken

(Carte) Soy Chicken

$18.99

(Carte) Spicy Chicken

$18.99

Seafood

(Carte) Spicy Calamari

$20.99

(Carte) Marinated Shrimp

$20.99

Appetizers

Corn Cheese

$6.99

Fried Dumplings

$6.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Named the highest rated Korean BBQ in Washington DC area, this authentic Korean BBQ restaurant is a powerhouse. Firepan Korean BBQ and Bar offers a varied KBBQ Menu, AYCE including both unmarinated and marinated meats, seafoods, and side dishes. The easygoing atmosphere complements the great food and bustling, entertainment nightly.

Location

962 Wayne Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20910

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

