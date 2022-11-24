Firepan Korean BBQ - Silver Spring 962 Wayne Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Named the highest rated Korean BBQ in Washington DC area, this authentic Korean BBQ restaurant is a powerhouse. Firepan Korean BBQ and Bar offers a varied KBBQ Menu, AYCE including both unmarinated and marinated meats, seafoods, and side dishes. The easygoing atmosphere complements the great food and bustling, entertainment nightly.
Location
962 Wayne Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20910
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Society Restaurant and Lounge - Silver Spring, MD
No Reviews
8229 Georgia Avenue Silver Spring, MD 20910
View restaurant
The Angry Jerk - The Angry Jerk Silver Spring
No Reviews
8223 Georgia Avenue Silver Spring, MD 20910
View restaurant
Quarry House Tavern - 8401 Georgia Avenue B
No Reviews
8401 Georgia Avenue Silver Spring, MD 20910
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Silver Spring
More near Silver Spring