Salad
Juice & Smoothies
Breakfast & Brunch
Fit Pantry Allen
105 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
your healthy drive thru.
Location
136 Allen Road Ste. 200, Bakersfield, CA 93314
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Jamba - 000718 - Northwest Promenade
4.3 • 462
9360 Rosedale Hwy. Bakersfield, CA 93312
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Bakersfield
Nuestro Mexico Restaurant - 716 21st st. Bakersfield CA 93301
4.6 • 1,285
716 21st st. Bakersfield, CA 93301
View restaurant
More near Bakersfield