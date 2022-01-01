Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

THE PADRE HOTEL 1702 18th St.

1702 18th St.

Bakersfield, CA 93301

BEER

Almanac 'Supernova'

$7.00

Bitburger NA Beer

$6.00

non-alchoholic beer

Bruery 'Frucht'

$7.00

Bud Light

$7.00

domestic lager

Coors Light

$7.00

domestic lager

Corona

$6.00

mexican lager

Heineken

$7.00

imported lager

Lengthwise Zeus

$8.00

russian imperial stout

Michelob Ultra

$7.00

domestic lager

New Holland 'Dragon's Milk'

$7.00

SELTZERS & CANNED COCKTAILS

Dashfire Elderflower Martinez

$10.00

Dashfire Lavender Lemon Martini

$10.00

Dashfire Old Fashioned

$10.00

Rod + Hammer Whiskey Mule

$8.00

Rod + Hammer Whiskey Paloma

$8.00

Wild Roots Blackberry

$6.00

Wild Roots Raspberry

$6.00

WINE

GL Benvolio Prosecco

$11.00

GL Stoller Family Sparkling Rose

$13.00

GL Wycliff

$9.00

GL Canyon Oaks Cab

$10.00

GL Planet Oregon Pinot Noir

$13.00

GL Sextant Wheelhouse Zin

$15.00

GL Tablas Creek Red

$12.00

GL Cultivar Cab Sauv

$16.00

GLS Benvolio Pinot Grigio

$11.00

GLS Canyon Oaks Chard

$10.00

GLS La Vieille Ferme Rose

$12.00

GLS Lieu Dit Sauv Blanc

$14.00

GLS Sextant Chardonnay

$15.00

GLS Spy Valley Sauv Blanc

$12.00

BTL Canyon Oaks Cabernet Sauvignon

$36.00

BTL Chateau Cantenac Brown

$170.00

BTL Cultivar Cabernet

$60.00

BTL Far Niente

$250.00

BTL Jayson Pahlmeyer

$140.00

BTL Justin Isoceles

$95.00

BTL Meyer Family

$85.00

BTL Pilcrow

$155.00

BTL Rutherford Ranch

$60.00

BTL Silver Oak

$210.00

Corkage Fee

$20.00

BTL Canyon Oak Chardonnay

$36.00

BTL Martinelli 'Bella Vigna'

$60.00

BTL Rombauer

$75.00

BTL Joseph Drouhin 'Chassagne-Montrachet'

$210.00

BTL Alban Vineyards Syrah

$88.00

BTL Andre Brunel 'LES CAILLOUX'

$98.00

BTL Caliza 'Azimuth'

$112.00

BTL Cantine Colosi Nero d'Avola

$36.00

BTL Dusted Valley 'Stained Tooth' Syrah

$78.00

BTL Gundlach Bundschu

$58.00

BTL Mount Peak 'Rattlesnake' Zin

$70.00

BTL Nicolas Potel Beaujolais-Villages Gamay

$32.00

BTL Sextant Wheelhouse

$56.00

BTL Shatter Grenache

$62.00

BTL Tablas Creek Patelin Rouge

$44.00

BTL Thacher 'Controlled Chaos'

$75.00

BTL Benvolio Pinot Grigio

$40.00

BTL Curran Grenach Blanc

$32.00

BTL Jermann Pinot Grigio

$50.00

BTL La Vieille Ferme Rose

$40.00

BTL Lieu Dit Melon

$42.00

BTL Nik Weis Riesling

$36.00

BTL Stoller Family 'Chemistry'

$48.00

BTL Tooth & Nail 'Fragrant Snare'

$56.00

BTL Domaine Faiveley Pinot Noir

$95.00

BTL Hartford 'Lands Edge'

$80.00

BTL Littorai 'Les Armes' Pinot Noir

$125.00

BTL Planet Oregon Pinot Noir

$48.00

BTL Wayfarer

$185.00

BTL Cadre 'Stone Blossom'

$45.00

BTL Comte Lafond Grand Cuvee

$94.00

BTL Spy Valley 'Satellite'

$44.00

BTL Lieu Dit Sauv Blanc

$52.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
We are cooking up good times at Padre Hotel. From a quick morning coffee at Farmacy to a casual bite in Brimstone to a night on the town at Belvedere, Padre Hotel has just the thing to suit your tastes.

1702 18th St., Bakersfield, CA 93301

