Bites & Pecks

5 Smokey chicken wings- FOOD FACTORY

$8.00Out of stock

Jumbo Fried wings tossed in our smoked spicy sauce, accompanied with Blue Cheese

10 Smokey chicken wings- FOOD FACTORY

$15.00Out of stock

15 Smokey chicken wings- FOOD FACTORY

$23.00Out of stock

Chicken breast crack'lins- FOOD FACTORY

$15.00

10oz of our never frozen chicken fried crack'lins, served with our southern aioli

Cup of candied chicken and bacon- FOOD FACTORY

$8.00

Sweet & Salty Glazed Chicken bits with bacon. A house favorite!

Pimento cheese dip & ritz- FOOD FACTORY

$15.00

Queso style pimento cheese served in a warm Skillet, accompanied with Ritz crackers, Celery & Carrot sticks

5 Baby Back Ribs Oviedo Style- FOOD FACTORY

$14.00

Dry rubbed & lightly smoked. Served with a side of our Mango BBQ Sauce

10 Baby Back Ribs Oviedo Style- FOOD FACTORY

$19.00

Hen-Helds

The Hen's Locals Fried “Messy” Chicken Sandwich- FOOD FACTORY

$17.00

Toasted rustic bread with bacon, dressed lettuce, onions & a drizzle of our pimento cheese sauce. Comes with American Fries

Oviedo Burger

$17.00

½ Pound burger with onion rings and smothered with our pimento cheese sauce, lettuce and tomatoes. Add cheese or bacon for $2dlls extra. Comes with American Fries

Half Pound All Beef Burger

$15.00

Beef burger on a brioche bun, served with lettuce, onion, and tomatoes. Fries on the side

All impossible beef burger and fries- FOOD FACTORY

$16.00

Served on a brioche bun with lettuce, onion, and tomatoes. Fries on the side

All impossible chicken burger and fries- FOOD FACTORY

$16.00

Served on a brioche bun with tomato, onions, and lettuce. American Fries on the side

Country Fried Steak Sandwich

$18.00

Served on Ciabatta bread, enjoy our Fried Minute Beef Steak Breaded in our signature seasoning, topped with white bacon gravy. Accompanied with our coleslaw and American fries

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$17.00

Smoked Pork, shredded and tossed in our BBQ sauce, served in brioche bread, smothered with our pimento cheese. Accompanied with coleslaw and American fries

Fried Chicken Breast

$18.00

Two pieces of fried crunchy & seasoned chicken breast. Served with slaw & our Southern aioli. Comes with American Fries

Favorites

Classic chicken & waffles- FOOD FACTORY

$21.00

Seasoned fried Chicken breast, served with 2 Sugar Pearl Waffles and warm Maple Syrup

Chicken Cheese Fries

$16.00

Big time loaded fried chicken and cheese fries with bacon, onions and more cheese!

Pulled Pork Fries

$18.00

Sides & Shareable

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Homemade and deliciously cheesy

Onion Rings

$7.00

Premium cut fried onion rings

Classic Souther Cole slaw-FOOD FACTORY

$4.00

Our signature slaw tossed in our dressing

All American fries- FOOD FACTORY

$5.50

Premium cut fried potatoes

Kale Caesar salad- FOOD FACTORY

$9.00Out of stock

Our rich Caesar dressing tossed into kale, with Parmesan-cheese

Kale Caesar salad with chicken crack'lins- FOOD FACTORY

$17.00Out of stock

Our rich Caesar dressing tossed into kale, with Parmesan-cheese and chicken crack'lins!

Kid's menu (comes with fries)

KIDS Chicken breast crack'lins- FOOD FACTORY

$12.00

Never frozen chicken fried cracking style with ketchup. Served with fries

KIDS All beef burgers- FOOD FACTORY

$12.00

Served on a brioche bun with lettuce, onions and pickles. Served with fries

KIDS Classic chicken & waffles- FOOD FACTORY

$14.00

Seasoned fried Chicken breast, served with a Sugar Pearl Waffle and warm Maple Syrup. Served with fries

Sweets

Chocolate cake- FOOD FACTORY

$6.00

Three layer extra rich chocolate cake slice

Pineapple upside-down cake- FOOD FACTORY

$8.00

Grandma style Pineapple cake, topped off with Pineapple Caramel & Cool Whip

Donut Holes

$8.00

8 Donut holes with sugar and cinnamon icing