Forage 2764 Rowena Avenue

No reviews yet

2764 Rowena Avenue

Los Angeles, CA 90039

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

CROSTINIS

DATE JAM, HAZELNUT, GOAT CHEESE - Large or Small

ROMESCO SPREAD, ROASTED CIPPOLINI ONIONS - Large or Small

ARUGULA PESTO, PINE NUTS, RICOTTA - Large or Small

ROASTED GRAPES, GOAT CHEESE, SPECK - Large or Small

HOUSE MADE MEATBALLS

LAMB MEATBALLS w/ sumac yogurt - 30pc

$105.00

MEATBALLS (ITALIAN) w/ roasted tomato and basil - 30 pc

$90.00

ADDITIONAL LAMB MEATBALL (30 Minimum)

$3.50

ADDITIONAL ITALIAN MEATBALL (30 Minimum)

$3.00

SANDWICHES

ROASTED TURKEY ON BAGUETTE - Large or Small

aged white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, red onion, aioli

SALAMI ON BAGUETTE - Large or Small

shredded lettuce, provolone, red onion, dijon mustard, aioli

CHICKEN SALAD - Large or Small

lettuce, sliced radishes, green onion

AVOCADO - Large or Small

cabbage jalapeno slaw, tomato, aioli

ROASTED EGGPLANT TARTINE - Large or Small

onion, sumac, parsley, hummus

PROTEINS

ORGANIC FREE RANGE CHICKEN

SALMON W/ SEASONAL GARNISH

HANGER STEAK

SIDES

MARKET LETTUCE SALAD - Large or Small

radish, pickled shallots, and parsley

ARUGULA & KALE SALAD - Large or Small

feta, shallots, breadcrumbs, garlic lemon vinaigrette

MOROCCAN BEETS & CARROTS - Large or Small

ginger, shallots, and soft herbs

ROASTED POTATOES - Large or Small

creme fraiche, chives, roasted garlic

MAC & CHEESE - Large or Small

BROCCOLI - Large or Small

shallots, garlic, and chili flakes

WHITE BEAN CASSOULET - Large or Small

onions, garlic, breadcrumbs

BULGUR WHEAT - Large or Small

cauliflower, golden raisins, and walnuts

PLATTERS

SEASONAL MARKET FRUIT - Large or Small

CHARCUTERIE & CHEESE - Large or Small

prosciutto, soppressata, salumi and a selection of goat, sheep, and cow cheeses

SEASONAL CRUDITÉS - Large or Small

w/ buttermilk dressing and chickpea puree

FOCACCIAS

MUSHROOM, GRUYERE, CARMELIZED ONIONS

$60.00

RAPINI, GOAT CHEESE, SHALLOTS, CHILI, GARLIC

$60.00

BACON, CHEDDAR, ONION

$60.00

TOMATO CONFIT, GARLIC, ARUGULA

$60.00

DESSERTS

WHOLE RICOTTA CHEESECAKE

$60.00

WHOLE CHOCOLATE BUTTERCREAM CAKE

$60.00

DOZEN CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES

$60.00

Turkey

Large Turkey

$160.00

Small Turkey

$95.00

Brisket

Large Brisket

$160.00

Small Brisket

$95.00

Gravey/Sauce

Vegan Gravy Quart

$15.00

Turkey Gravy Quart

$15.00

Cranberry Sauce Quart

$18.00

Salads & Sides

Shroom Stuffing

Sausage Stuffing

Sweet Potato

Mashed Potatoes

Brussels

Beets

Kale Arugula

Market Lettuce

Dessert

Pumpkin Pie

$60.00

Apple Pie

$60.00

12 Cookies

$60.00

10 Brownies

$60.00
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

2764 Rowena Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90039

Directions

