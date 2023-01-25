Mi Corazon Mexican Cuisine 2609 Hyperion Ave

Restaurant info

Large folding doors invite our neighborhood into Mi Corazon. Nuevo-Tradicional cuisine with house-made everything. Boasting over 60 tequilas and mezcals! Enjoy one of our amazing signature cocktails as you wind down from the day. We only serve organic chicken, grass-fed beef, all-natural pork and wild-caught shrimp and fish. We source and utilize healthier options while still maintaining traditional Mexican flavors. We are vegetarian and vegan friendly, as the staples of Mexican cuisine (rice, beans, roja and verde sauces) are all vegan! Join us for Weekend Bruncheria with a live DJ or save some cash at our Late-Night Happy Hour (La Nueva Religion: Live DJ) on Friday nights (10pm to Midnight). Experience one of our monthly drag-shows, live music, or the occasional comedy show! We LOVE celebrating our community with food, drinks and good times! Mi Corazon is for lovers!