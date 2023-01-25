Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mi Corazon Mexican Cuisine 2609 Hyperion Ave

2609 Hyperion Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90027

Starters and Sharables

Chips and Salsa

Chips and Salsa

$6.00

serrano salsa, house-made chips

Salsa Flight

$15.00

Serrano, Pancho Villa, Chipotle Crema, Pico de Gallo

Guacamole

$12.00

Fresh Avocado, with Pico de Gallo

Elote

Elote

$9.00

Fire Roasted Corn, Mayo, Cotija, Tajin

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$14.00

Jack Cheese, Guac, Pico, Crema

Asada Fries

Asada Fries

$18.00

Fries, Cheese, Asada, Chipotle Crema, Pico, Guac

Big Nachos

$16.00

Chips, Beans, Cheese, Pico, Guac, Crema

Flautas

$16.00

Chicken, Corn, Blk Bean, Cheese,Chipotle Crema, Guac, Crema

Snapper Ceviche

$19.00

Snapper, Avocado, Pico, Onion, Jalapeno

Entrees

Ranchero Plate

$28.00

8oz cut, Grilled Onion and Jalapeno,Rice and Beans Guac, Pico,Tortillas

Chile Verde

$26.00

Pork in Poblano Verde Sauce, Rice and Beans, Tortillas

Chicken Mole

$28.00

Organic Chicken in Mole, Rice and Beans, Tortillas

Shrimp Diablo

$29.00

Shrimp in Spicy Cream Sauce, Rice and beans, Tortillas

Pescado A La Plancha

$28.00

Snapper with Chile Garlic Oil, Garlic Rice, Grilled Veggies, Tortillas

Mojado Burrito

$22.00

Large Burrito Smothered in Sauce

Enchiladas

$18.00

Two Enchiladas, Sauce, Rice and Beans

Fajitas

$29.00

Protien, Grilled Veggies, Rice and Beans, Tortillas, Sides

Tacos Del Tierra

Carne Asada Tacos

$18.00

3 Tacos

Pollo A La Diablo Tacos

Pollo A La Diablo Tacos

$16.00

2 Tacos

Carnitas Tacos

$16.00

3 Tacos

Calabacitas Tacos

Calabacitas Tacos

$15.00

3 Tacos

Jackfruit Tacos

Jackfruit Tacos

$15.00

3 Tacos

Tacos Del Mar

Camarones Tacos

Camarones Tacos

$18.00

3 Tacos

Shrimp A La Diablo

$20.00

2 Tacos

Baja Fish Tacos

Baja Fish Tacos

$18.00

2 Tacos

Grilled Fish Tacos

$18.00

2 Tacos

Tacos Dorados

2 Tacos Chicken Tinga Hard

$15.00

2 Tacos

2 Tacos Beef and Pickle

2 Tacos Beef and Pickle

$15.00

2 Tacos

2 Tacos Potato

2 Tacos Potato

$15.00

2 Tacos

Burritos

Burrito

$14.00

Regular Burrito

Sides

French Fries

$6.00

Side Salad

$9.00

Spanish Rice

$5.00

White Garlic Rice

$5.00

Refried Beans

$5.00

Black Beans

$5.00

1/2 Rice and Bean

$5.00

1/2 White Rice and Blk Bean

$5.00

2oz Guac

$3.00

Side Pozole Cup

$9.00

Soup And Salad

Mexicali Salad

$16.00

Pozole Verde Bowl Soup

$14.00

Dessert

Flan

$12.00

Brunch

Chicano

$16.00

Americano

$15.00

Chilaquiles

$17.00

Divorciados

$18.00

Huevos Rancheros

$18.00

Mexican Tower

$19.00

Chicken & Waffle

$22.00

Grass-Fed Steak & Eggs

$35.00

Mojado Breakfast Burrito

$19.00

Mollete

$19.00

Dulce

Nutella Pancakes

$14.00

Dulce De Leche Pancakes

$14.00

French Toast

$14.00

Belgian Waffle

$13.00

Drinks

Jarritos

$3.75

Mexi-Cola

$3.75

Sprite

$3.75

Diet Coke

$3.00

Pelligrino

$6.00

Coffee

$4.50

Ice Tea

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Fuji

$5.00

Horchata

$4.75

Jamaica

$4.75

Watermelon

$4.75

Lime

$4.75

Lemon

$4.75

Cucumber/Jalapeno

$4.75

Cocktails

Clasico

$14.00

Lowrider

$15.00

Cadillac

$17.00

Paloma

$14.00

Mexican Mule

$14.00

Naked & Famous

$15.00

La Catrina

$15.00

Old Fashioned de Oaxaca

$15.00

Black Manhattan

$15.00

Maize Chingon

$15.00

La Bomba

$12.00

Slushies

$16.00

Cantarito

$14.00

Cazuela 2PPL

$25.00

Cazuela 4PPL

$50.00

Margarita Pitcher

$65.00

Lowrider Pitcher

$70.00

Michelada

$12.00

Sangria

$10.00

Wells

$12.00

Bottomless Mimosa

$25.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Bloody

$14.00

Wine BTB

L.A. Cetto Cabernet BTL

$32.00

L.A. Cetto Tempranillo BTL

$36.00

L.A. Cetto Chardonnay BTL

$32.00

L.A. Cetto Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$32.00

J. Roget GL BTL

$37.00

Bottled/Canned

Corona BTL

$6.00

Dos XX BTL

$6.00

Tecate CAN

$6.00

Pacifico

$7.00

Bohemia

$7.00

Beer Bucket

$28.00

Kids Dinner

Kids Bean & Cheese Burrito

$7.00

Kids Nachos

$7.50

Kids Quesdadilla

$7.50

Kids Breakfast

Kids Pancake

$7.50

Kids French Toast

$7.50

Kids Drinks

Kids Apple Juice

$3.50

Kids Milk

$3.50

Kids Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Kids Horchata

$4.00

Kids Agua Fresca

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Large folding doors invite our neighborhood into Mi Corazon. Nuevo-Tradicional cuisine with house-made everything. Boasting over 60 tequilas and mezcals! Enjoy one of our amazing signature cocktails as you wind down from the day. We only serve organic chicken, grass-fed beef, all-natural pork and wild-caught shrimp and fish. We source and utilize healthier options while still maintaining traditional Mexican flavors. We are vegetarian and vegan friendly, as the staples of Mexican cuisine (rice, beans, roja and verde sauces) are all vegan! Join us for Weekend Bruncheria with a live DJ or save some cash at our Late-Night Happy Hour (La Nueva Religion: Live DJ) on Friday nights (10pm to Midnight). Experience one of our monthly drag-shows, live music, or the occasional comedy show! We LOVE celebrating our community with food, drinks and good times! Mi Corazon is for lovers!

Location

2609 Hyperion Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027

Directions

