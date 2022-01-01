  • Home
  • /
  • Rogers
  • /
  • Fox Trail Distillery - 2121 S. Bellview Road
A map showing the location of Fox Trail Distillery 2121 S. Bellview RoadView gallery

Fox Trail Distillery 2121 S. Bellview Road

review star

No reviews yet

2121 S. Bellview Road

Rogers, AR 72758

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Vodka

Boxley 1 oz

$4.00

Boxley 2 oz

$7.00

Gin

Artanical 1 oz

$4.50

Artanical 2 oz

$8.00

Bourbon

Wild Parallel Original 1 oz

$5.00

Wild Parallel Original 2 oz

$9.00

Wild Parallel Toasted Finish 1 oz

$6.00

Wild Parallel Toasted Finish 2 oz

$11.00

Wild Parallel Islay Finish 1 oz

$6.00

Wild Parallel Islay Finish 2 oz

$11.00

Wild Parallel Rum Finish 1 oz

$6.00

Wild Parallel Rum Finish 2 oz

$11.00

O'Highlands XIV 1 oz

$7.00

O'Highlands XIV 2 oz

$13.00

Liqueurs

Apertura Limoncello 1 oz

$4.00

Apertura Limoncello 2 oz

$8.00

Oak and Bean 1 oz

$4.00

Oak and Bean 2 oz

$8.00

Flight

Spirit Flight

$10.00

Wild Parallel Flight

$12.00

House Specialty Cocktails

Walnut Ridge

$15.00

Monkhattan

$15.00

Horshoe Canyon Highball

$12.00

Black Apple Spritz

$12.00

Island Jaunt

$15.00

Autumn Punch

$15.00

Banana, Split, Repeat

$15.00

Solace

$12.00

Postcard

$12.00

Latitude 36

$12.00

Piranha

$15.00

Revolver

$12.00

Classics

Negroni

$12.00

Boulevardier

$12.00

Bee's Knees

$12.00

White Russian

$12.00

Tom Collins

$12.00

Corpse Reviver #2

$12.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Sazerac

$12.00

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

Gold Rush

$12.00

Lemondrop Martini

$12.00

Cold Brew Martini

$12.00

Boxley Mule

$12.00

Artanical Mule

$12.00

Wild Parallel Mule

$12.00

Gimlet

$12.00

Gin & Tonic

$9.00

Old Fashioned Menu

Trailside Old Fashioned

$12.00

Good To Be King

$15.00

Fennel Weather

$12.00

Desperado

$15.00

Mr. Black

$12.00

Muddy Waters

$15.00

Halloween

Graveyard Smash

$12.00

Grimlet

$12.00

Ghouls Night Out

$12.00

Sherry For Brains

$12.00

Love Potion No. 9

$12.00

Soda

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Topo Chico

$2.00

Juice

Cranberry

$4.00

Orange

$4.00

Grapefruit

$4.00

Pineapple

$4.00

NA Cocktails

Honey Bee

$7.00

Ground Control

$9.00

Bourbon

Wild Parallel Islay 750ml

Wild Parallel Islay 750ml

$54.99
Wild Parallel Original 750ml

Wild Parallel Original 750ml

$34.99
Wild Parallel Rum Finish 750ml

Wild Parallel Rum Finish 750ml

$64.99
Wild Parallel Toasted 750ml

Wild Parallel Toasted 750ml

$44.99
O'Highlands XIV 750ml

O'Highlands XIV 750ml

$109.99

Gin

Artanical 750ml

$34.99

Vodka

Boxley 750ml

$19.99

Liqueurs

Oak and Bean 750ml

$34.99

Apertura Limoncello 750ml

$19.99

RTD

RTD Old Fashioned

$14.99

Shirts

Artanical Shirt T-Shirt

$25.00

Fox Trail Logo T-Shirt

$25.00

5 dark gray 22 cream

Boxley T-Shirt

$25.00

Oak and Bean T-Shirt

$25.00
Bourbon Still Stencil Hoodie (Navy)

Bourbon Still Stencil Hoodie (Navy)

$69.00
Fox Trail Logo Hoodie (Grey)

Fox Trail Logo Hoodie (Grey)

$69.00
Wild Parallel Hoodie (Burgundy)

Wild Parallel Hoodie (Burgundy)

$59.00
Fox Trail Logo Long Sleeve (Petrol Blue)

Fox Trail Logo Long Sleeve (Petrol Blue)

$28.00
Staple Tee Fox Trail Logo (Burgundy)

Staple Tee Fox Trail Logo (Burgundy)

$22.00
Staple Tee Fox Trail Logo (Army)

Staple Tee Fox Trail Logo (Army)

$22.00
Fox Trail Logo Long Sleeve (Grey)

Fox Trail Logo Long Sleeve (Grey)

$28.00
Bourbon Still Long Sleeve (White)

Bourbon Still Long Sleeve (White)

$28.00
Mail Tee Fox Trail Logo (Grey)

Mail Tee Fox Trail Logo (Grey)

$22.00
Mali Tee Fox Trail Logo (Light Blue)

Mali Tee Fox Trail Logo (Light Blue)

$22.00

Fox Trail Head Logo-Sweatshirt (Navy)

$42.00

Hats

Fox Trail Flatbill Hat (Black/Text)

$25.00

Oak and Bean Hat

$25.00

Travis Mathew Trucker Cap

$36.00

Accessories

SmokeTop

SmokeTop

$32.00

Glassware

Arc Kenzie Whiskey Taster

Arc Kenzie Whiskey Taster

$8.00
Rastal Bugatti Goblet

Rastal Bugatti Goblet

$10.00
Heavy Base Rocks Glass

Heavy Base Rocks Glass

$14.00
Lawerence Taster

Lawerence Taster

$8.00
Glencarin Whiskey Glass

Glencarin Whiskey Glass

$14.00
CamelBak Tumbler

CamelBak Tumbler

$34.00
Stainless Mug

Stainless Mug

$12.00
Mule Mug

Mule Mug

$12.00Out of stock

Tour Tickets

5 pm Tour Ticket

$15.00

7 pm Tour Ticket

$20.00

Beer

Bud Light

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Lil' Wrecker

$8.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Soul Shine

$8.00

Slaughter Pen

$9.00

Wine

Domaine Saint Jean

$9.00

Ivole

$9.00

13 Celsius

$9.00

Sean Minor Chard

$9.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2121 S. Bellview Road, Rogers, AR 72758

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Comfortable Cup Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
2710 S Rife Medical Ln Rogers, AR 72758
View restaurantnext
Uptown Kitchen + Taphouse
orange starNo Reviews
4204 S JB Hunt Dr #40 Rogers, AR 72758
View restaurantnext
Wrights Barbecue - Rogers
orange starNo Reviews
5001 West Pauline Whitaker Parkway Rogers, AR 72758
View restaurantnext
Capriccio Restorante
orange star4.6 • 359
5001 w Pauline Whitaker Rogers, AR 75758
View restaurantnext
McClard's Bar-B-Q - Rogers
orange starNo Reviews
5001 W Pauline Whitaker Pkwy Suite 100 Rogers, AR 72758
View restaurantnext
Gusano's Pizzeria - Rogers
orange starNo Reviews
2603 W Pleasant Grove Rd #112, Rogers, AR 72758, USA Rogers, AR 72758
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Rogers

King Burrito - Rogers
orange star4.3 • 1,531
903 S 8th St Rogers, AR 72756
View restaurantnext
Yeyo's Mezcaleria y Taqueria - Rogers
orange star4.6 • 44
101 E Walnut Street Rogers, AR 72756
View restaurantnext
KING BURRITO - PLEASANT CROSSING
orange star4.6 • 26
4303 S Pleasant Crossing Blvd Rogers, AR 72758
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Rogers
Bentonville
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Springdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Fayetteville
review star
Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)
Branson
review star
Avg 4.1 (20 restaurants)
Joplin
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Nixa
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Fort Smith
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Springfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
Russellville
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston