Foxys Proper Pub

201 Brazos Street

Austin, TX 78701

FOOD

Appetizers

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$12.00

six bone-in wings, served with carrots & celery, ranch or bleu cheese

Curry Chips

Curry Chips

$10.00

sweet potato, bonito, toasted coconutm, cilantro, basil, curried kewpie

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$9.00

pickle chips, chipotle ranch

Potato Skins

$12.00

potato puree, rashers, green onion, sour cream

Pretzel Board

Pretzel Board

$13.00

Smithwick's beer cheese, soft pretzel, sauerkraut, piccalilli, mustard

Scotch Egg

Scotch Egg

$11.00

piccalilli, beer mustard, mixed greens

Smoked Salmon Board

$18.00

Side Fries

$5.00

Mains

Bleu Cheese Wedge Salad

Bleu Cheese Wedge Salad

$13.00

iceburg lettuce, bacon, chives, cherry tomatoes, bleu cheese dressing

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$18.00

Harp Lager battered fish, thick cut fries, pecan tartar

Pub Burger

Pub Burger

$16.00

ground chuck & brisket patty, american, LTO, pickles, secret sauce

Reuben

Reuben

$15.00

corned beef, swiss, 1000 island, sauerkraut, served on rye

Slider Combo

Slider Combo

$15.00

one pub burger slider, one lamb slider with caramelized onion, white cheddar, lemon aioli

Sauces/Dressings

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Chipotle Ranch

$0.50

Side Ketchup

$0.25

Side Beer Cheese

$4.00

Side Bleu Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Side Secret Sauce

$0.50

Side Lemon Aioli

$0.50

Side Buffalo

$0.50

Side Garlic Parmesan

$0.50

Side Curry Kewpie

$0.50

Side Peach Habanero

$0.50

Side Whiskey BBQ

$0.50

Side Beer Mustard

$0.50

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Pecan Tartar

$0.50

N/A Bev

SODA

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Tonic

$3.50

Red Bull

$4.50

SF Red Bull

$4.50

Ginger Beer

$4.50

SI Red Bull

$3.00

SI SF Red Bull

$3.00

SI Ginger Beer

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

COFFEE

Coffee

$4.00

JUICE

Grapefruit

$3.50

OJ

$3.50

Pineapple

$3.50

Cranberry

$3.50

WATER

Waterloo Sparkling Can

$4.00

Topo Chico

$4.50

SI Waterloo Sparkling Can

$3.00

SI Topo Chico

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday3:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday3:00 pm - 3:59 am
Foxy’s Proper Pub is a neighborhood pub located in the heart of downtown Austin.

201 Brazos Street, Austin, TX 78701

