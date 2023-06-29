Foxys Proper Pub
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Foxy’s Proper Pub is a neighborhood pub located in the heart of downtown Austin.
Location
201 Brazos Street, Austin, TX 78701
