DINNER

STARTERS

Wings
$11.99+

Tossed in your sauce of choice. Bbq, Lemon pepper, Medium, or Hot

Carpaccio
$18.99

Raw Beef carpaccio served with mixed greens, olive oil, capers, salt & pepper, and lemon slices.

Onion Rings
$9.99

Fried white onions served with our house sauce.

Calamari
$15.99

Served with aioli sauce, fried zucchini, and lemon.

Fried Shrimp
$13.99

Butterfly shrimp served with aioli sauce.

Turnovers
$10.99

Turnover filled with ground beef or chicken, grill bell peppers, grill onions, and cheddar cheese.

SALADS/SOUP

Strawberry Salad
Strawberry Salad
$15.99

Mixed greens, strawberry, toasted pecans, feta cheese crumbles, and red onions with House balsamic vinaigrette.

Steak* Salad
$18.99

Mixed greens, grill red onions, tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, and House balsamic vinaigrette

Caesar* Salad
$5.99+

Romaine lettuce, croutons, bacon, caesar* (contains raw egg) dressing. and parmesan cheese.

House Salad
House Salad
$5.99+

Romaine lettuce , carrots, tomatoes, red onions, parmesan cheese with our house vinaigrette.

Mom's Chicken Soup

Carrots, potatoes, and chicken in a hearty broth.

STEAKS

Please choose 2 sides.
NY Strip*
$38.99
T Bone Steak* 14oz
$37.99
Ribeye* 16oz
$45.50
Frank's Filet* 8oz
$31.99
Frank's Filet* 6oz
$25.99
Filet Mignon* 8oz
$41.99
Filet Mignon* 6oz
$35.99
Tomahawk Steak* 40oz
Tomahawk Steak* 40oz
$89.99
Pork BBQ Ribs
Lamb*
$39.99
Churrasco*
Churrasco*
$25.99
Grill Chicken
$15.00

COMBOS

Frank's Filet* 6oz & Scallops
$43.99
Frank's Filet* 6oz & Shrimp
$42.50
Frank's Filet* 6oz & Lobster
$51.99
Frank's Filet* 6oz & BBQ Ribs
$50.99
Filet Mignon* 6oz & Lobster
$61.99
Ribeye* & Scallops
$60.00
Grill Chicken & Shrimp
$25.00
Lamb* & Shrimp
$55.00

SEAFOOD

Salmon 7oz
$22.99

7oz Salmon comes with chimichurri sauce on top. Served with steamed broccoli and baked potatoes.

Grill Shrimp Plate
$22.50

House side salad, grill bell pepper, grill red onion, and baked potatoes.

Lobster Tails Dinner (2)
$55.99

A Lobster tail served with mashed potatoes and broccoli.

Red Snapper
$22.99

Fried Red Snapper served with steak fries and house side salad.

BURGERS, SANDWICH, TACOS

Frank's Burger*
$12.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, egg*, fried onions, bacon, cheddar cheese with mayo and ketchup.

Bacon Cheeseburger*
$12.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, cheddar cheese, red onions with mayo, and ketchup.

Sons Burger*
$12.99

lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cheddar cheese, mayo and ketchup.

Wrap

Lettuce, tomatoes, grill red onions, cheddar cheese, and our aioli sauce with your choice of meat

Tacos

Flour tortilla, lettuce, tomatoes grill red onions, cheddar cheese with your choice of meat.

Sandwich

Lettuce, tomatoes, grill red onions, cheddar cheese, and our house pink sauce.

DESSERTS

Turtle Cheesecake
$7.99
NY Cheesecake
$7.99
Brownie & Vanilla Bean Ice Cream
Brownie & Vanilla Bean Ice Cream
$8.99
Strawberry Crepe
$9.99

SIDES

Roasted Potatoes
Roasted Potatoes
$4.25
Mash Potatoes
Mash Potatoes
$4.25
Steam Broccoli
Steam Broccoli
$4.24
Steak Fries
Steak Fries
$4.25
Mac & Cheese
Mac & Cheese
$4.25
Grilled Veggies
$4.25
Loaded Mash Potatoes
$6.50

MEATS

Order of Scallops
$14.00
Order of Lobster Tail (1)
$21.99
Ordet of Shrimp
$12.00
Order of Red Snapper
$18.00
Order of Salmon
$14.00
Order of Chicken
$8.00
Order of T Bone
$27.99
Order of Ribeye
$35.50
Order of Frank’s Filet 6oz
$15.99
Order of Filet Mignon 8oz
$31.99
Order NY Strip
$28.99
Order of Tomahawak Steak
$79.99
Order of Ribs Full
$19.99
Order Ribs Half
$10.99
Order Lamb
$29.99
Order Grill chicken
$6.99
Order Churrasco
$15.99

DRINKS

Softdrinks

Water
Coke
$4.00
Dt Coke
$4.00
Coke Zero
$4.00
Fanta
$4.00
Lemonade
$4.00
Fanta
$4.00
Hi-C
$4.00
Mr. Pibb
$4.00
Sprite
$4.00
Sweet Tea
$4.00
Unsweet Tea
$4.00
Coffee
$3.00