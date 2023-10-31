The Expat Athens
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1680 S Lumpkin St, Athens, GA 30606
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Choco Pronto - 700 Baxter Street, Suite 400, Athens, GA, 30605, US
No Reviews
700 Baxter Street Athens, GA 30605
View restaurant