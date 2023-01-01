Friendly Toast Cambridge Cambridge, Massachusetts
1230 Mass Ave
Cambridge, MA 02138
2023 Spring Menu
APPETIZERS
Churro Bites
Crispy fried doughnut pieces tossed in cinnamon & sugar, topped with a creamy cheesecake glaze & chocolate drizzle - served with our strawberry habanero jam.
Egg Rolls
Two crispy egg rolls filled with scrambled eggs, bacon, home fries, American & Cheddar cheese - topped with Everything Bagel aioli.
Some Like It Tot
Golden fried cheddar stuffed jumbo tots with VT cheddar cheese sauce, caramelized onions, crumbled bacon, sriracha glaze & scallions.
Chilaquiles
A big bowl of crispy corn tortilla chips tossed in a smoky ranchero sauce with crumbled chorizo, black beans, fire roasted poblano corn. Topped with lime crema, cotija cheese, pickled onions & fresh cilantro.
Appetize Me Captain
You can have it all. Try the Churro Bites, Breakfast Egg Rolls & Some Like it Tot in this signature sampler platter
SIGNATURE BRUNCH
Chicken & Waffles
A fluffy Belgian waffle infused with bacon, fire roasted poblano corn & jalapeno jack cheese - layered with our rice crispy coated chicken breast & topped with hot honey, chipotle maple sour cream, pickled onions & scallions.
Classic Breakfast
Two eggs any which way served with your choice of breakfast meat & toast. Served with home fries.
Hash Quiche
Two crispy fried hash brown bowls stuffed with scrambled eggs, bacon, roasted red peppers, caramelized red onions & jalapeno-jack cheese. Topped with lime crema & scallions. Served with fresh fruit salad & toast.
Doughnut Stop Believin
A breakfast sandwich on French toasted donuts filled with scrambled eggs, sausage, cheddar cheese & chipotle-maple sour cream. Topped with powdered sugar & served with a side strawberry habanero jam. Served with home fries.
Huevos Rancheros
A bed of home fries, layered with crispy corn flats, black beans, fire roasted poblano corn, smashed avocado, a sunny egg, cotija cheese, pico de gallo, pickled onion & chimichurri.
Sally's Avocado Toast
7 Grain bread loaded with smashed avocado - topped with marinated tomatoes, pickled onion, feta cheese & sliced avocado.
Spicy Salmon Roll Toast
7 Grain Sourdough bread smeared with lemon herb cream cheese & topped with smoked salmon, avocado, cucumber, pickled onion, Gochujang aioli and Everything bagel seasoning.
Avocado & Salmon Toast Flight
One piece each of our Sally's Avocado Toast and Spicy Salmon Roll Toast!
BYO Classic Breakfast Sandwich
Two eggs any which way with your choice of bread, meat & cheese. Served with home fries
Pancake Monster
Two pancakes topped with powdered sugar & whipped butter. Served with two eggs any style, home fries & your choice of breakfast meat.
French Toast Monster
Two pancakes or two French Toast topped with powdered sugar & whipped butter. Served with two eggs any style, home fries & your choice of breakfast meat.
BENEDICTS
Friendly Toast Benny
Thick cut English muffin, local NH North Country smoked ham, poached eggs & Hollandaise. Served with home fries.
Irish Benny
Thick cut English muffin with our house corned beef hash, two poached eggs & Hollandaise. Served with home fries.
Chicken Cordon Bleu Benny
Thick cut English muffin, Local NH North Country smoked ham, rice crispy coated chicken breast, VT cheddar cheese sauce, poached eggs, Hollandaise, Sriracha glaze & scallions. Served with home fries.
Chorizo Benny
Thick cut English muffin with smashed avocado, crumbled chorizo, fire-roasted poblano corn, pico de gallo, poached eggs, Hollandaise & fresh cilantro. Served with home fries.
HANDHELDS & BYO SAND
The Damn Good Egg Sandwich
A toasted cheesy Ciabatta roll with over hard eggs, bacon, goat cheese, Mesclun mix & savory tomato jam. Served with home fries.
Breakfast Burrito
A flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, black beans, Cheddar cheese, fire roasted poblano corn, avocado-cilantro sauce & pico de gallo. Served with home fries.
Vegan Breakfast Burrito
A gluten free tortilla filled tofu, black beans, vegan cheese, vegan sausage, fire roasted poblano corn, avocado-cilantro sauce & pico de gallo. Served with home fries.
Megs American Burrito
A flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, bacon, American cheese & cheddar stuffed jumbo tater tots. Served with home fries.
Bulgogi Steak & Cheese
Bulgogi shaved steak with cheddar & American cheese, pickled onion slaw, fresh cilantro & Gochujang aioli – served on grilled 7 grain sourdough bread. Served with waffle fries & a Grillo’s pickle.
Brunch-Burg-Right-Ahead
Our house patty with cheddar cheese, Everything Bagel aioli, smashed cheddar tots, an over easy egg, arugula, caramelized onions & crumbled bacon. Served with waffle fries & a Grillo’s pickle.
Snap, Crackle, Cluck
House rice crispy coated chicken breast, hot honey sauce, Everything Bagel aioli, pickled onion slaw & sliced pickles on a sesame seed bun. Served with waffle fries & a Grillo’s pickle.
Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese
Grilled cayenne cheddar bread, Rice Krispies® coated chicken breast, buffalo sauce, American, bleu cheese & Vermont cheddar cheese sauce. Served with waffle fries & a Grillo's pickle.
Going Back To Cali
Herb grilled chicken on a cheesy ciabatta roll with house tomato jam, Mesclun mix, pickled onion & avocado cilantro sauce. Served with waffle fries & a Grillo’s pickle.
Basic Burger
House smash burger blend* OR Beyond Meat Vegan patty +3 Sesame brioche roll OR Vegan/Gluten free roll American, cheddar OR vegan cheese Topped with iceberg lettuce & marinated tomatoes. Served with waffle fries & a Grillo's pickle.
Basic BLT
Our toasted sourdough bread with bacon, iceberg lettuce, marinated tomatoes & mayo. Served with waffle fries & a Grillo's pickle.
BOWLS
You Bowl Me Over
A bowl of fried rice with fire roasted poblano corn, carrots & egg. Served with Bulgogi shaved steak, Everything Bagel aioli, pickled onion slaw, sriracha glaze & scallions.
Medley Crue
A medley of sweet potato hash, home fries, garlic, caramelized red onion, mushrooms, marinated tomatoes, broccoli, spinach & roasted red peppers– topped with poached eggs and avo-cilantro sauce.
Red's Southwest Salad
Iceberg lettuce, fire roasted poblano corn, shredded carrots, black beans, pico de gallo, pickled red onions, Rice Crispy Coated Chicken, ranch dressing & chimichurri.
Mediterranean Salad
Mesclun mix dressed in lemon & oil - topped with herb grilled chicken, marinated tomatoes, cucumber, red onion & feta cheese.
Lily's Vegan Pasta
Cavatappi pasta, chimichurri, tomato, spinach, onion, garlic, vegan cheese, braised mushrooms, asparagus, roasted red peppers & vegan sausage.
Philly Mac
Orecchiette pasta with our Vermont cheddar cheese sauce, shaved steak, caramelized red onion, roasted red peppers, mushrooms and melted American cheese - topped with chimichurri.
OMELETS & SCRAMBLES
Sam's Garden Omelet
An omelet with spinach, broccoli, roasted mushrooms, tomatoes, garlic & goat cheese. Served with home fries and your choice of Toast.
New Hampshire's Finest Scramble
A scramble with goat cheese, asparagus, bacon & scallions. Served with home fries and your choice of Toast.
Sklarmageddon Omelet
An omelet built to kill, with sausage, bacon, ham, jalapeño-jack & Cheddar cheeses, topped with a chipotle maple sour cream & crushed red-chili pecans. Served with home fries and your choice of Toast.
Vegan Scramble
A tofu scramble with vegan sausage, vegan cheese, broccoli, mushrooms & marinated tomatoes – topped with avo-cilantro sauce. Served with home fries & your choice of toast.
MYO Omelet
MYO Scramble
SWEET STUFF
King Cakes
Three mini banana & chocolate chip pancakes – topped with bacon & finished with a peanut butter drizzle & whipped cream.
Highway Strawberry
Two slices of thick cut French toast topped with Cheesecake glaze, chocolate drizzle, strawberries & powdered sugar.
Waffle
An 8” Belgian waffle from our homemade mix, topped with powdered sugar & whipped cream. Add berries for an upcharge.
Caramel Macchiato Pancakes
Three fluffy coffee-infused pancakes with chocolate chips. Topped with a caramel-chocolate drizzle & coffee-infused whipped cream.
Cookie Monster Pancakes
A stack of Oreo cookie infused pancakes topped with Oreo cookie butter, creamy cheesecake glaze & powdered sugar.
1 Pancake
2 Pancake
1 Gluten Free Pancake
2 Gluten Free Pancake
1 Vegan Pancake
2 Vegan Pancake
1 Slice French Toast
2 Slice French Toast
TINY TOAST
Tiny Classic
Scrambled eggs with your choice of breakfast meat & Toast.
Tiny Pancake
Pancake with your choice of breakfast meat.
Tiny French Toast
French Toast with your choice of breakfast meat.
The Mini Pancake Monster
One pancake or one French Toast with eggs and your choice of breakfast meat.
The Mini French Toast Monster
One pancake or one French Toast with eggs and your choice of breakfast meat.
Tiny Grilled Cheese
Half a grilled cheese served with waffle fries.
Tiny Chicken Strips
Rice Crispy coated chicken strips served with waffle fries & honey mustard.
SIDES
Side Toast
Side Home Fries
Side Waffle Fries
Side Sweet Potato Hash
Side Tater Kegs
Side Fruit Salad
Side 2 Eggs
Side 1 Egg
Side Sausage
Side Vegan Sausage
Side Bacon
Side Ham
Side Corned Beef Hash
Side Sliced Avocado
Side Hollandaise
Side Avocado Cilantro Sauce
Side Strawberry Habanero Jam
Tomato Soup Cup
Bread Loaf
Side Oreo Cookie Butter
Side Salad
FOOD SPECIALS
Crabby Patty Benny
Pan-seared lump crab cake on toasted sourdough bread with roasted red pepper aioli, arugula, poached eggs & hollandaise. Served with home fries.
Key Lime Pie Waffle
Our golden fluffy waffle with a sweet and tart key lime pie custard filling. Topped with house made whipped cream, Grahm crackers, and toasted coconut. Garnished with a lime wheel twist and maple syrup.
Breakfast Tacos
3 French Toast washed corn tortillas filled with fluffy scrambled eggs and crumbled chorizo. Topped with pico de gallo, cotija cheese, lime crema, chipotle maple sour cream, and chopped cilantro.
Charity Donation
Non Alcoholic BEVERAGE
Soda
Coffee/Cocoa/NOBL
Juice - Online
Milk - Online
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
