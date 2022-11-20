Restaurant header imageView gallery

fROOT Bowls BOK Tower

One Williams Center Plaza Level, Suite 380

Tulsa, OK 74172

Order Again

Drinks

Chia Lemonade

$2.25

Simple lemonade with chia seeds added. Chia seeds are an excellent source of fiber and Omegas. They also help curb your appetite.

Matcha L-Ade (16oz)

$2.50

Need a pick me up? This lemonade with matcha green tea added has a natural caffeine kick

Dragonfruit L-ade 16oz

Dragonfruit L-ade 16oz

$3.00

Cool down with this refreshing lemonade made with Pitaya(pink dragonfruit), lemon and lightly sweetened with turbinado sugar. Pitaya is an excellent source of magnesium and is great for your bones, heart and gut

Dragonfruit L-ade 24oz

$3.75

Wheatgrass Shot

$4.00
Ginger Shot

Ginger Shot

$3.00

Ginger & lemon juices with a dash of cayenne. Great for inflammation, digestion and immune system.

Immune Shot

Immune Shot

$4.00

Orange, ginger & lemon juices, turmeric, oregano oil

Nitro Coffee

$3.99

TopoChico

$2.29

5hr Energy

$3.99

Bottled Soda

$1.79

Charcoal Lemonade 24oz

$3.25

Charcoal Lemonade 16oz

$2.50

Coffee/Tea

Drip Coffee 12oz

$2.75

Drip Coffee 16oz

$3.50

Drip Coffee 20oz

$4.25

Latte 12oz

$4.00

Latte 16oz

$4.50

Latte 20oz

$5.00

Cold Brew 16oz

$4.00

Cold Brew 24oz

$5.00

Americano 12oz

$3.50

Americano 16oz

$4.25

Americano 20oz

$4.75

Cappuccino 12oz

$4.00

Cappuccino 16oz

$4.75

Cappuccino 20oz

$5.25

Iced Latte 16oz

$4.00

Iced Latte 24oz

$4.50

Iced Tea 16oz

$2.25

Iced Tea 24oz

$3.00

Espresso single

$2.75

Espresso dbl

$4.25

Baked Goods

Coffee Cake

$4.00

Cookie

$2.50

Marshmallow Cookie

$3.00

Muffin

$3.50

3 Cookie Deal

$6.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 9:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

One Williams Center Plaza Level, Suite 380, Tulsa, OK 74172

Directions

Gallery
fROOT Bowls image
fROOT Bowls image
fROOT Bowls image

