Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fry N' Wings

review star

No reviews yet

610 East Main St

Saint Charles, IL 60174

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Fries
8 PIECE CLASSIC BONE-IN
20 PIECE CLASSIC BONE-IN

Main

CHOOSE A COMBO

Boneless or Classic (Bone-In) wings comes with regular fries, or white rice, or veggie sticks, and a 20oz drink

6 Piece Boneless

$11.84

6pc Boneless wings with 1 flavor, regular fries, or white rice, or veggie sticks, and a 20oz drink

6 Piece Classic Bone-in

$13.84

6pc Classic (Bone-In) wings with 1 flavor, regular fries, or white rice, or veggie sticks, and a 20oz drink

8 Piece Boneless (Up to 2 Flavors)

$14.44

8pc Boneless wings with 2 flavors, regular fries, or white rice, or veggie sticks, and a 20oz drink

8 Piece Bone-in (Up to 2 Flavors)

$16.44

8pc Classic(Bone-In) wings with 2 flavors, regular fries, or white rice, or veggie sticks, and a 20oz drink

12 Piece Boneless (Up to 2 Flavors)

$19.24

12pc Boneless wings with 2 flavors, regular fries, or white rice, or veggie sticks, and a 20oz drink

12 Piece Bone-in (Up to 2 Flavors)

$21.24

12pc Classic Bone-In wings with 2 flavors, regular fries, or white rice, or veggie sticks, and a 20oz drink

Classic Chicken Sandwich

$10.89

Classic chicken sandwich with original brioche buns with pickles in your choice of flavor, regular fries or veggie sticks, and a 20oz drink

3 Piece Tenders

$11.38

3pc crispy chicken tender with 1 flavor, regular fries, or white rice, or veggie sticks, and a 20oz drink

5 Piece Tenders

$13.38

5pc crispy chicken tenders with 2 flavors, regular fries, or white rice, or veggie sticks, and a 20oz drink

CHICKEN SANDWICH

Classic Chicken Sandwich

$6.49

Classic chicken sandwich with original brioche buns and pickles, in a choice of your flavor.

CLASSIC BONE-IN

6 PIECE CLASSIC BONE-IN

$9.95

1 Flavor

8 PIECE CLASSIC BONE-IN

$11.95

Up to 2 Flavors

12 PIECE CLASSIC BONE-IN

$16.95

Up to 2 Flavors

20 PIECE CLASSIC BONE-IN

$28.55

Up to 4 Flavors

30 PIECE CLASSIC BONE-IN

$39.95

Up to 6 Flavors

50 PIECE CLASSIC BONE-IN

$59.95

75 PIECE CLASSIC BONE-IN

$84.95

100 PIECE CLASSIC BONE-IN

$110.95

BONELESS

6 PIECE BONELESS

$7.95

1 Flavor

8 PIECE BONELESS

$10.55

Up to 2 Flavors

12 PIECE BONELESS

$15.35

Up to 2 Flavors

20 PIECE BONELESS

$22.95

Up to 4 Flavors

30 PIECE BONELESS

$33.95

Up to 6 Flavors

50 PIECE BONELESS

$55.95

75 PIECE BONELESS

$80.95

100 PIECE BONELESS

$105.95

TENDERS

3pc Crispy Tenders

$7.49

1 Flavor

5pc Crispy Tenders

$9.45

Up to 2 Flavors

SIDES

Asian-Cajun Fried Corn

$4.09+

5 PC or 10 PC

Fries

$3.29

Regular or Large

White Rice

$1.99

Regular or Large

Veggie Sticks

$1.69

Carrots and Celery

Fire Wok Fried Rice

$4.49

White rice with soy sauce, eggs, peas, carrots and green onions.

DRINKS

Drinks

$2.89

Choose One

Bottled Drinks

$2.89

Choose One

SAUCE

Extra Sauce On the Side

$1.49

Choose One

Dipping Sauce

$1.49

Choose One

COOKIE

Cookie Brownie

$2.49

Dry Goods

Merchandise

Caps

$15.99

Sweaters

$34.99

Chips

Fruit & Granola

$10.99

Shrimp Crackers

$2.49

Blue White Choco Malt

$3.99

Buldak Soup

$3.49

Kimchi Ramen

$3.49

Chapagetti

$3.49

Bottled Sauce

Lake Valley Pickle

$8.99

Pinakurat(Vinegar)

$6.99

Jufran(Banana Sauce)

$6.99

Datu Puti Vinegar

$6.99

Kewpie Mayo

$6.99

Mang Thomas

$6.99

Sweet Thai Chili

$6.99

Sriracha

$6.99

Buldak Samyang

$8.99

Buldak Stir Fry Sauce

$15.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:45 pm
Restaurant info

Try the new Asian-Fusion Chicken wings, taste the difference. Casual counter-serve, serving a variety of chicken wings, fire wok stir fry rice, and many more.

Website

Location

610 East Main St, Saint Charles, IL 60174

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Office
orange starNo Reviews
201 E Main St St. Charles, IL 60174
View restaurantnext
El Puente Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
112 E Main St Saint Charles, IL 60174
View restaurantnext
Flagship On The Fox
orange starNo Reviews
100 S Riverside Avenue St Charles, IL 60174
View restaurantnext
Pollyanna Brewing Company
orange starNo Reviews
106 S Riverside Avenue St. Charles, IL 60174
View restaurantnext
Duke's Northwoods - 7 East Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
7 East Main Street St. Charles, IL 60174
View restaurantnext
La ZaZa Trattoria
orange star4.5 • 1,287
5 S 1st St St Charles, IL 60174
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Saint Charles

La ZaZa Trattoria
orange star4.5 • 1,287
5 S 1st St St Charles, IL 60174
View restaurantnext
Gia Mia - St Charles
orange star4.4 • 213
31 S 1st St St Charles, IL 60174
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Saint Charles
Geneva
review star
Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)
Batavia
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
South Elgin
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
West Chicago
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Bartlett
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Elgin
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Carol Stream
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Wheaton
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Bloomingdale
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston