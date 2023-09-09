BRUNCH

-SWEET-

Tres Leches French Toast

$16.00

CHICKEN & CHURRO’S

$18.00

IRON SKILLET CAKE

$14.00

FRUIT BOWL

$16.00

-SAVORY-

CHILAQUILES

$14.00

HUEVOS RANCHEROS

$18.00

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$16.00

AVOCADO TOAST

$18.00

WAGYU BURGER

$24.00

MEXICAN FRITTATA SKILLET

$14.00

TOMAHAWK BENEDICT

$165.00

Brunch -SIDES-

SLAB BACON

$8.00

2 EGGS

$6.00

Side AVOCADO

$3.00

BROICHE TOAST

$4.00

GRILLED CHORIZO

$8.00

YUCA BRAVAS

$6.00

SEASONAL FRUIT

$8.00

JUICE/ CAFÉ’

PINEAPPLE JUICE

ORANGE JUICE

GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

SEASONAL COLD BREW TEA

HYBISCUS-MINT ICED TEA

PRICKLY PEAR -LEMONADE

COFFEE

CAPPACCINO

LATTE

HOT HERBAL TEA

ESPRESSO + TONIC

ESPRESSO + O.J.

ESPRESSO + COCONUT MILK MACCHIATO

MOMOSA

$14.00

ROSE

$14.00

MOMOSA FLIGHT

$40.00

BLOODY MARIA

$14.00

AGUA CHILI

$16.00

-FUEGO SUNDAY’S-

FRESH OYSTERS

$18.00+

LUMP CRAB CEVICHE

$24.00

PULPO CEVICHE

$20.00

AHI TUNA CEVICHE

$20.00

HEARTS OF PALM CEVICHE

$18.00

CHILLED SEAFOOD TOWER

$150.00

OYSTER SHOOTERS

$17.00

LOADED MONSTER BLOODY MARIA

$55.00

DINNER

STARTERS

SALSA TRIO

$8.00

QUESO

$10.00

GUACAMOLE

$14.00

QUESO FUNDIDO SKILLET FLAMBE

$14.00

MUSHROOM CHICHARRON

$18.00

ESCABECHE DE PULPO

$20.00

BIRRIA EMPANADAS

$16.00

YUCA FRIES

$14.00

LOBSTER CIGARS

$30.00

CRAB STUFFED BONE MARROW

$30.00

PORK BELLY CHICHARRON

$20.00

QUESADILLA

$14.00

CHILLED SEAFOOD TOWER

$150.00

FRESH OYSTERS

$18.00+

CHIPS SALSA FREE

CEVICHE

LUMP CRAB CEVICHE

$24.00

PULPO CEVICHE

$20.00

AHI TUNA CEVICHE

$20.00

HEARTS OF PALM CEVICHE

$18.00

SALADS

WEDGE

$12.00

TIJUANA CEASAR

$14.00

BEET & WATERMELON

$14.00

TAQUERIA

MUSHROOM & SOYRIZO

$16.00

SEA BASS AL PASTOR

$22.00

PORK BELLY

$16.00

BARBACOA

$18.00

CHICKEN TINGA

$14.00

CARNE ASADA

$22.00

STEAKS

HANGER STEAK

$48.00

KOBE SKIRT

$60.00

FILET

$50.00

NY STRIP

$52.00

TOMAHAWK

$150.00

TABLE BOARD

LAND

ENCHILADA SKILLET

$22.00

CHICKEN FAJITA FLAMBE

$26.00

WAGYU FAJITA FLAMBE

$50.00

SEA

MEXICO GARLIC NOODLES

$20.00

SEABASS

$50.00

SCALLOPS

$42.00

LOBSTER ENCHILADAS

$40.00

SIDES

POTATO BRAVAS

$12.00

CORN SKILLET

$12.00

AYOCOTE BEANS

$6.00

CILANTRO-LIME RICE

$6.00

PURPLE GARLIC MASHED

$8.00

YUCA FRIES

$8.00

SEASONAL VEGTABLES

$10.00

SIDE SAUCE

SIDE GUAC

$4.00

SIDE TORTILLA FLOUR

$3.00

SIDE TORTILLA CORN

$3.00

FUEGO BUTTER

$5.00

TRUFFLE BUTTER

$7.00

AVOCADO CHIMICHURI

$4.00

ROJA CHIMICHURRI

$4.00

SOUR CREAM

$1.00

SIDE AJU

$2.00

DULCES

FUEGO MOUSSE

$13.00

BUTTER CAKE

$15.00

RUM CAKE

$13.00

LOS MUERTOS PINATA

$35.00

CHURRO BOARD (FOR THE TABLE)

$24.00

KIDS

KIDS CHEESE QUESADILLA

$6.00

KIDS MAC N CHEESE BITES

$6.00

KIDS CHX TACO

$6.00

KIDS CHICKEN BOWL

$10.00

KIDS STEAK BOWL

$18.00

DRINKS

LIQUOR

1800 SILVER

$9.00+

ASOMBROSO SILVER

$15.00+

BUTTERFLY BLUE

$10.00+

BUTTERFLY BLUE SILVER

$10.00+

CAMARENA SILVER (HOUSE)

$7.00+

CASAMIGOS

$16.00+

CASE DRAGONES

$23.00+

CHAMUCOS 80

$15.00+

CHAMUCOS DIABLO

$16.00+

CIERTO 80

$24.00+

CLASE AZULE PLATA

$30.00+

CODIGO 1530

$19.00+

CODIGO 1530 ROSA

$25.00+

DON JULIO SILVER

$17.00+

FLETCHA AZUL

$14.00+

FORTALEZA

$16.00+

GRAND MAYAN SILVER

$21.00+

KOMOS BLANCO

$0.00+

LALO

$14.00+

PATRON SILVER

$15.00+

PATSCH BLANCO

$20.00+

SANTANERA KOSHER 80

$25.00+

SANTANERA TAHONA 80

$35.00+

TEQUILA OCHO

$15.00+

HERADURRA

$10.00+

ASOMBROSO EROS REPOSADO

$34.00+

ASOMBROSO LA ROSA

$20.00+

BUTTERFLY CANNON

$41.00+

CAMARENA REPOSADO (HOUSE)

$7.00+

CASAMIGOS CRISTALINO

$25.00+

CASAMIGOS REPOSADO

$19.00+

CHAMUCOS REPOSADO

$14.00+

CIERTO REPOSADO

$29.00+

CLASE AZUL REPOSADO

$35.00+

DON JULIO 1942 PRIMAVERA

$30.00+

DON JULIO 1942 ROSADO

$39.00+

EL TEQUILENO REPOSADO RARE

$37.00+

ESPOLON REPOSADO

$12.00+

FLECHA AZUL REPOSADO

$16.00+

GRAND MAYAN REPOSADO

$24.00+

KOMOS ROSA REPOSADO

$31.00+

ORTE REPOSADO

$23.00+

PATRON REPOSADO

$16.00+

PATSCH REPOSADO

$26.00+

ROCK N ROLL TEQUILA CRISTALINO

$21.00+

TEQUILA OCHO REPOSADO

$18.00+

TRES AGAVES REPOSADO ORGANIC

$11.00+

HERRADURRA

$9.00+

1800 ANEJO

$12.00+

1800 ANEJO MILENIO

$57.00+

1800 CRISTALINO ANEJO

$14.00+

CAMARENA ANEJO (HOUSE)

$7.00+

CASA DRAGONES ANEJO

$45.00+

CASA DRAGONES ANEJO NAKED

$45.00+

CASA NOBLE ANEJO MARQUES

$39.00+

CASAMIGOS ANEJO

$22.00+

CHAMUCOS ANEJO

$16.00+

CIERTO ANEJO

$42.00+

CLASE AZUL ANEJO

$110.00+

CLASE AZUL GOLD

$80.00+

CODIGO 1530 ANEJO

$32.00+

CODIGO 1530 BARREL STRAIGHT

$36.00+

DELEON ANEJO

$16.00+

DON JULIO 1942

$50.00+

DON JULIO 1942 ULTIMA RESERVE

$81.00+

DON JULIO ANEJO 70TH ANNIVERSARY

$22.00+

DON JULIO ANEJO NAKED

$19.00+

EL TESORO PARADISO ANEJO

$42.00+

FLECHA AZUL ANEJO

$17.00+

FUENTESECA ANEJO 15 YEAR

$100.00+

HERRADURA ANEJO

$13.00+

KOMOS CRISTALINO ANEJO

$34.00+

PATRON ANEJO

$17.00+

PATRON GRAN BURDEOS ANEJO

$124.00+

TEQUILA OCHO

$52.00+

ASOMBROSO CARBONIZADO EXTRA ANEJO

$110.00+

ASOMBROSO GRAN RESERVE EXTRA ANEJO

$35.00+

AVION EXTRA ANEJO

$48.00+

CHAMUCOS EXTRA ANEJO

$51.00+

CIERTO EXTRA ANEJO

$69.00+

CODIGO 1530 EXTRA ANEJO

$81.00+

EL TESORO EXTRA ANEJO

$35.00+

FLECHA AZUL EXTRA ANEJO

$76.00+

GRAND MAYAN EXTRA ANEJO

$29.00+

KOMOS EXTRA ANEJO

$85.00+

PATSCH EXTRA ANEJO

$39.00+

BOSSCAL MEZCAL JOVEN (HOUSE)

$14.00+

BOSSCAL MEZCAL CONEJO

$27.00+

CLASE AZUL MEZCAL JOV DURANGO

$97.00+

CLASE AZUL MEZCAL GUERRERO

$97.00+

CODIGO 1530 MEZCAL ANCESTRAL 86.2

$45.00+

DOS HOMBRES MEZCAL TOBALA JOVEN 90

$84.00+

FUENTESECA 21 YEAR

$55.00+

ASOMBROSO COLLABORATION CALI ANEJO

$100.00+

ASOMBROSO DEL PORTO CALI ANEJO

$80.00+

ASOMBROSO VINTAGE 11 YEAR CALI ANEJO

$50.00+

CLASE AZUL ULTRA ANEJO

$82.00+

CLASE AZUL DIA MUERTO ANEJO

$50.00+

NEW AMSTERDAM VODKA (house)

$8.00+

KETTLE ONE

$12.00+

TITO'S

$10.00+

GREY GOOSE

$18.00+

ABSOLUTE

$12.00+

BELVEDERE

$12.00+

CIROC

$9.00+

SMIRNOFF TAMARIND

$5.00+

CRYSTAL HEAD

$15.00+

CRYSTAL HEAD ONYX

$16.00+

CRYSTAL HEAD AURORA

$17.00+

NEW AMSTERDAM GIN (house)

$8.00+

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE

$10.00+

BOMBAY DRY

$11.00+

TANQUERAY DRY

$8.00+

BEEFEATERS

$12.00+

EXPRESS

$5.00+

ANGELS ENVY

$18.00+

ANGELS ENVY RYE

$34.00+

BASIL HAYDEN

$19.00+

BASIL HAYDEN DARK RYE

$14.00+

BASIL HAYDEN TOAST

$17.00+

BLANTONS

$21.00+

BUFFALO TRACE

$10.00+

CLYDE MAY CASK

$25.00+

CLYDE MAY STRAIGHT

$45.00+

EH TAYLOR

$14.00+

ELIJAH CRAIG RYE 94

$12.00+

ELIJIA CRAIG SM BATCH 94

$12.00+

ELIJIA CRAIG TOASTED 94

$16.00+

FOUR ROSES SMALL BATCH

$10.00+

GLENROTHES SINGLE MALT

$50.00+

HEAVENS DOOR

$21.00+

HEAVENS DOOR DOUBLE BARREL

$21.00+

HEAVENS DOOR RYE

$28.00+

HENRY MCKENNA 100

$0.00+

HORSE SOLDIER SINGLE

$25.00+

HORSE SOLDIER SMALL BATCH

$19.00+

HORSE SOLDIER STRAIGHT

$15.00+

JACK DANIELS

$13.00+

JACK DANIELS HONEY

$13.00+

JEFFERSON OCEAN

$25.00+

JEFFERSON RESERVE

$22.00+

JEFFERSON SMALL BATCH

$13.00+

JIM BEAM

$6.00+

KENTUCKY OWL #12

$109.00+

KENTUCKY OWL CONFISCATED

$39.00+

KENTUCKY OWL FILTHY

$7.00+

KENTUCKY OWL TAKUMI

$44.00+

KENTUCKY OWL WISEMAN

$7.00+

KENTUCKY OWL WISEMAN RYE

$17.00+

KNOB CREEK

$16.00+

KNOB CREEK RYE

$16.00+

MAKERS MARK

$15.00+

MAKERS MARK CASK ST

$22.00+

MICHTERS AM WHISKEY

$15.00+

MICHTERS BOURBON

$15.00+

MICHTERS RYE

$15.00+

OLD ELK BLENDED

$17.00+

OLD ELK INFINITY

$40.00+

OLD ELK WHEATED

$24.00+

OLD FORESTER 100

$9.00+

OLD FORESTER 1870

$14.00+

OLD FORESTER 1897

$11.00+

OLD FORESTER 1910

$19.00+

OLD FORESTER 1920

$19.00+

OLD FORESTER 86

$7.00+

OLD FORESTER BDAY

$50.00+

OLD FORESTER RYE

$8.00+

OLD FORESTER STATESMAN

$13.00+

PEERLESS SMALL BATCH

$17.00+

REDEMPTION RYE STRAIGHT

$9.00+

REDMPTION WHEATED

$16.00+

STAGG JR

$17.00+

WHISTLEPIG 10

$28.00+

WHISTLEPIG 12

$48.00+

WHISTLEPIG 15

$92.00+

WHISTLEPIG 18

$105.00+

WHISTLEPIG BOSS HOG

$186.00+

WHISTLEPIG FARMSTOCK

$24.00+

WHISTLEPIG PIGGY RYE

$12.00+

WHISTLEPIG PIGGYBACK

$12.00+

WHISTLEPIG SMOKESTOCK

$24.00+

WHISTLEPIG STATESTOCK

$25.00+

WHISTLEPIG SUMMERSTOCK

$25.00+

WOODFORD MALT

$14.00+

WOODFORD RESERVE

$18.00+

WOODFORD RESERVE DOUBLE OAKED

$24.00+

WOODFORD RYE

$18.00+

WOODFORD WHEAT

$14.00+

BACCARDI LIGHT

$5.00+

RON ZACAPA AGED

$33.00+

RON ZACAPA 23

$8.00+

CAPTAIN MORGAN SPICED

$7.00+

PAPA'S PILAR DARK

$7.00+

DALMORE 12 YEAR

$25.00+

DALMORE CIGAR MALT

$57.00+

GLENLIVET

GLENROTHES SINGLE MALT

$50.00+

JOHNNY WALKER BLACK

$18.00+

JOHNNY WALKER BLUE

$69.00+

JOHNNY WALKER RED

$14.00+

MACALLAN DOUBLE CAST SINGLE 12 YEAR

MACALLAN SHERRY OAK 12 YEAR

OLD ELK INFINTY

$28.00+

GRAND MARNIER

JAGERMEISTER

FABRIZIA BLOOD ORANGE

COINTREU

CAMPARI

SAINT GERMAIN

WINE

Risata Moscato (split)

$10.00

Risata Prosecco (split)

$11.00

Chandon Brut

$19.00+

Berceo, Cava

$11.00+

Gemma Di Luna

$50.00

Veuve Clicquot Brut

$150.00

Veuve Clicquot Rose

$160.00

Dom Perignon Brut

$600.00

MASO CANALI PINOT GRIGIO

$11.00+

Sonoma Coast Pinot Grigio

$12.00+

J VINEYARDS CHARDONNAY

$13.00+

MEIOMI CHARDONNAY

$15.00+

Clouston & Co Sauvignon Blanc

$13.00+

Jordan Chardonnay

$100.00

Zuccardi Torrontes

$13.00+

FREI BROS MERLOT

$13.00+

WENTE CABERNET

$12.00+

WENTE MERLOT

$11.00+

WALLA WALLA CABERNET

$17.00+

CLAY SHANNON PINOT NOIR

$13.00+

OVIS LAKE CABERNET

$125.00

FERRARI CARANO TRESOR 19

$95.00

DONA PAULA BLACK

$10.00+

MANZANOS 125 ANNIV RIOJA

$180.00

ZUCCARDI TORRONTES SALTA

$13.00+

COCODRILO MALBEC

$25.00+

LAPOSTOLLE CARMENERE SYRAH

$12.00+

RED SANGRIA

$12.00

WHITE SANGRIA

$12.00

FROZEN SANGRIA

$16.00

BEER

MICHELOB ULTRA DRAFT

$6.00

MANGO CART

$7.00

FUNKY BUDDHA

$8.00

PACHANGA

$8.00

CORONA

$7.00

CORONA LIGHT

$7.00

CORONA N/A

$8.00

BUD LIGHT

$5.00

MANGO HABANERO

$9.00

ACE GUAVA

$9.00

HAZY HAYWIRE

$9.00

MICH ULTRA

$6.00

MODELLO LAGER

$8.00

PACIFICO

$7.00

NEGRO MODELLO

$7.00

VICTORIA

$7.00

STELLA LAGER

$7.00

BLACK CHERRY

$7.00

PINEAPPLE

$7.00

LIME

$7.00

MARGARITAS

House Margarita

$14.00

Watermelon Agua Fresca

$14.00

Day of the Dead

$15.00

El Fuego

$14.00

Fiery Passion Star

$16.00

Mexico City Sour

$14.00

Al Pastor

$14.00

Tamarind Margarita

$14.00

MULES

House Mule

$14.00

Raspberry Hibiscus Mule

$14.00

Mango Chile Mule

$14.00

Blackberry Mint Mule

$14.00

COCKTAILS

Blood Orange Paloma

$16.00

Dragon Fruit Punch

$16.00

Butterfly Effect Gimlet

$16.00

Tijuana Taxi

$16.00

Oaxacan Paradise

$16.00

Fuego Old Fashioned

$16.00

Carajillo Espresso

$16.00

Smoked Mezcal Negroni

$16.00

Espresso Martini

$16.00

MSC COCKTAILS

VODKA MARTINI

GIN MARTINI

$16.00

COSMOPOLITAN

$16.00

MANHATTEN

$10.00

NEGRONI

$10.00

MOJITOS

House Mojito

$16.00

Mango Mojito

$16.00

Strawberry Mojito

$16.00

Tamarind Mojito

$16.00

Pineapple Mojito

$16.00

Lime Mojio

$16.00

BLOODY'S

Bloody Mary

Bloody Maria

Seafood Bloody Mary

Seafood Bloody Maria

Veggie Bloody Mary

Veggie Bloody Maria

Land Bloody Mary

Land Bloody Maria

BYO Bloody Mary

BYO Bloody Maria

BYO for 4 Mary

$55.00

BYO for 4 Maria

$55.00

FROZEN

Margarita

$14.00

Strawberry Margarita

$14.00

Spicy Mango

$14.00

Coco-Rita

$14.00

Pina Colada

$14.00

SODAS

COKE

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

COKE ZERO

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

FANTA

$3.00

MR. PIBB

$3.00

ROOTBEER

$3.00

LEMONADE

$3.00

MEXICAN COKE

$5.00

MANGO SODA

$5.00

TAMARIND SODA

$5.00

GRAPEFRUIT SODA

$5.00

PINEAPPLE SODA

$5.00

STRAWBERRY SODA

$5.00

COFFEE/WATER/TEA

SWEET TEA

$4.00

ICE TEA

$4.00

COLD BREW

$6.00

HOT TEA

$2.50

COFFEE

$4.00

DECAFF

$4.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

LATTE

$6.00

ESPRESSO

$5.00

ACQUA PANNA SM

$7.00

ACQUA PANNA LG

$9.00

SAN PELLEGRINO SM

$7.00

SAN PELLEGRINO LG

$9.00

MILK

$3.00

MOCKTAILS

House Margarita N/A

Watermelon Marg N/A

Frozen Spicy Mang N/A

Pina Colada N/A

Dragon Fruit Punch N/A

Blood Orange Paloma N/A

Sangria N/A