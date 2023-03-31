Fusion Tacos at Green Jeans Farmery 3600 Cutler Avenue Northeast
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:30 pm
Mexican flavored dishes cooked freshly.
3600 Cutler Avenue Northeast, Albuquerque, NM 87110
