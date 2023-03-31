  • Home
  • Albuquerque
  • Fusion Tacos at Green Jeans Farmery - 3600 Cutler Avenue Northeast
Fusion Tacos at Green Jeans Farmery 3600 Cutler Avenue Northeast

No reviews yet

3600 Cutler Avenue Northeast

Albuquerque, NM 87110

Drinks

Specialty Drinks

Fusionata

$7.00

Clamato

$8.00

Aguas Frescas

Horchata

$6.00

Limonada

$6.00

Watermelon

$6.00

Jamaica

$6.00

Cantaloupe

$6.00

Extra Flavor

$1.00

Sodas

Bottle Soda

$3.50

Fanta

$3.25

Fresca

$3.25

Jarritos

$2.50

Water Bottle

$1.00

Diet Coke

$1.00

Coke

$1.00

Sprite

$1.00

Fit Menu

Salads

Bacon Ranch Salad

$10.00

Cesar Salad

$12.00

Strawberry Spinach Salad

$11.00

Make Your Own Salad

$10.00

Cazuelas

Fit Bowl

$10.00

Lunch

Tacos

Tacos

$11.00

Single Taco

$3.50

Dos Tacos

$7.00

Tortas

Torta

$10.00

Torta Cubana

$12.00

Burritos

Burritos

$9.00

Nachos

Nachos

$10.00

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$9.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Chorreadas

Chorreadas

$12.00

Quesabirrias

Quesabirria

$13.00

10 Pack Quesabirria

$27.00

20 Pack Quesabirria

$54.00

Single Quesabirria

$3.00

Dos Quesabirria

$6.00

Ramen with Birria Beef

Ramen

$14.00

Chimichanga

Chimichanga

$8.50Out of stock

QuesaPizza

QuesaPizza

$13.50

Sides

Side Rice

$3.00

Side Beans

$3.00

Fries

$5.50

Side Salsa

$0.25

Side Consome Chico

$0.50

Side Consome Grande

$1.00

Side 2 psz Lime

$0.50

Side Crema

$1.00

Side Guacamole

$0.50

Side chips y salsa

$4.00

Side Avocado

$1.50

Taco Packs

10 Packs

$27.00

20 pack

$54.00

Wings

Wings

$14.00Out of stock

Burgers

Hamburguesas

$13.00Out of stock

Cheeseburger

$11.50Out of stock

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$13.00Out of stock

Asada Fries

Asada Fries

$13.00Out of stock

Snacks

Fruit Cup

$6.00
Elote En Palo

Elote En Palo

$8.00

Churros

$6.00Out of stock

Yogurt Parfait

$5.00

Chips And Salsa

$6.00

Choriqueso

$5.00

Takis With Queso

$5.00

Takis

$4.00

Taco Salad With Asada

$9.00

Taco Salad With Chicken

$8.00

Fusion Bowls

BOWLS

Carne Asada Bowl

$10.00Out of stock

Carnitas Bowl

$10.00Out of stock

Birria Bowl

$10.00Out of stock

Al Pastor Bowl

$10.00Out of stock

Chicken Tereyaki

$10.00Out of stock

Keto Texmex

$10.00Out of stock

Veggy Lovers

$10.00Out of stock

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:30 pm
Mexican flavored dishes cooked freshly.

3600 Cutler Avenue Northeast, Albuquerque, NM 87110

