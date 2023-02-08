A map showing the location of Fusion Tacos - CottonWood 10000 Coors Bypass NorthwestView gallery

Fusion Tacos - CottonWood 10000 Coors Bypass Northwest

review star

No reviews yet

10000 Coors Boulevard Northwest

Albuquerque, NM 87114

Specialty Drinks

Green Juice

$5.50

Smoothie

$6.00

Protein Shake

$8.00

Fusionata

$6.00

Clamato (Copy)

$8.00

Aguas Frescas

Horchata

$6.00

Limonada

$6.00

Watermelon

$6.00

Jamaica

$6.00

Melon

$6.00

Extra Flavor

$1.00

Agua Fresca Mediana

$3.50

Fountain Drinks

Large Fountain Drink

$3.50

Medium Fountain Drink

$2.50

Bottles

Jarritos

$2.50

Coca Cola

$3.50

Arizona

$2.00

Redbull

$3.00

Monster

$4.00

Can

$1.00

Salads

Bacon Ranch Salad

$10.00

Cesar Salad

$12.00

Strawberry Spinach Salad

$11.00

Make Your Own Salad

$10.00

Cazuelas

Fit Bowl

$9.00

Tacos

Single Taco

$3.00

Tacos (4)

$10.00

Tortas

Tortas (Copy)

$10.00

Torta Cubana

$12.00

Burritos

Burritos

$9.00

Nachos

Nachos

$12.00

Nachos (Copy)

$10.00

Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Quesadilla (Copy)

$10.00

Chorreadas

Chorreadas

$12.00

Quesabirrias

10 Pack Quesabirria

$27.00

20 Pack Quesabirria

$54.00

Single Quesabirria

$3.00

Quesabirria (4)

$12.00

Birria Bowl Vaso

Birria Bowl

$19.00

Ramen

Ramen (Copy)

$12.00

Chimichanga

Chimichanga

$8.50

QuesaPizza

QuesaPizza

$13.50

Sides

Side Rice

$3.00

Side Beans

$3.00

Side Homefries

$3.00

Side Salsa

$0.25

Side Consome Chico

$0.50

Side Consome Grande

$1.00

Side 2 psz Lime

$0.50

Side Crema

$0.50

Side Guacamole

$0.50

Side chips y salsa

$4.00

Taco Packs

10 Packs

$27.00

20 Pack

$54.00

Wings

Wings

$12.00

Hamburguesas

Hamburguesas

$13.00

Cheeseburger

$13.00

Taco Salad

Asada

Pollo

Carnitas

Pastor

Chorizo

Birria

Snacks

Fruit Cup

$6.00

Elote En Palo

$6.00

Churros

$6.00

Dori Nachos (chips with cheese)

$5.00

Yogurt Parfait

$6.00

Elote Vaso

$8.00

Chips Elote y Queso

$6.00

BOWLS

Carne Asada Bowl

$10.00

Carnitas Bowl

$10.00

Birria Bowl

$10.00

Al Pastor Bowl

$10.00

Chicken Tereyaki

$10.00

Keto Texmex

$10.00

Veggy Lovers

$10.00

Breakfast Menu

Breakfast Bowl

$7.00

Breakfast Burrito

$7.00

Keto Breakfast

$8.00

Waffles

$8.00

Pancakes

$8.00

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

10000 Coors Boulevard Northwest, Albuquerque, NM 87114

