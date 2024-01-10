FUZZIES Burgers
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Fuzzies is a fun mobile burger eatery locally owned and operated by the Vecchiolla family. We use a handcrafted burger blend of dry-aged premium Angus beef from local Maryland farms and craft all of the other menu items in house.
Location
401 East 30th Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
Gallery
