N/A Beverages

Coke
$2.50
Diet Coke
$2.50
Sprite
$2.50
Club Soda
$2.50
Lemonade
$2.50
Tonic
$2.50
Blush and Bloom
$5.00
Gerolsteiner Sparkling Water
$7.50
San Benedetto Sparkling Water
$3.50

Dinner

Shareables

Smokey Wedge
$13.00

Romain, Pickled Red Onion, Roasted Poblano, Tomato, Smoked Blue Cheese, Bacon and Roasted Poblano Ranch

Kale Salad
$15.00

Roasted Squash, Kale, Compressed Apples, Pepitas, Vegan Ricotta, Vegan Parm, Chardonnay Vinaigrette

Nicoise Salad
$16.00

Salmon, Green Bean, Potato, Special Egg, olives and Lemon Thyme Vinaigrette

Bread Basket
$9.00

Roman Style

Black and Blue
$22.00

White Sauce, Blackened Steak, Caramelized Onion, Sauteed Mushroom, Bleu Cheese, Mozzarella

PBS
$24.00

Pepperoni, Bacon Lardons, Old Major Orange Fennel Sausage

Forager
$20.00

Wild Mushrooms, Olive Oil, Garlic, Ricotta, Sage, Flowers

Autumn Squash
$20.00

Vegan Ricotta, Roasted Butternut and Delicata Squash, Sun-dried Tomato, Caramelized Onion, Vegan Mozzarella

Hot Italian
$22.00

Red Sauce, Smoking Goose Capocollo, Fischer Farm Hot Italian Sausage, Sweet Drop Pepper, Fresh Mozzarella, Picante Provolone

Byrnes Pizza

Byrne's Cheese
$10.00
Byrne's Pepperoni
$12.00
Byrne's Sausage
$12.00
Byrne's Hey Zeus
$14.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Red Onion, Banana Pepper

Byrne's Specialty
$14.00

Pesto, Bell Pepper, Spinach, Artichoke, Tomato, Ricotta

Byrne's Cheesus
$15.00

White Sauce, Feta, Ricotta, Hot Honey

Byrne's Spicy Chicken
$15.00

Spicy Chicken, Salsa Verde, Feta Peppadew Peppers, Jalapeno Pepper, Pickled Onion

Byrne's Olive Branch
$15.00

Caper & Olive Red Sauce (spicy), Spinach, Parmesan, Ricotta, Fresh Mozzarella

Byrne's BYO
$10.00Out of stock

Dessert

Hoosier Cream Pie
$8.00
Gelato
$3.50
Apple Cake
$9.00
Chocolate Hazelnut
$9.00Out of stock
Scone
$6.00Out of stock
Biscotti
$3.50Out of stock

Coffee Bar

Signature Latte's

Tina's Mocha
$6.00

Sarsaparilla, Espresso, Milk

Lovesong
$7.00

house sassafras with raw sugar

Seasonal Cafe Drinks

Seaonal Latte
$7.00

Espresso

Espresso
$3.00
Drip Coffee
$3.00
Americano
$3.00
Cappuccino
$5.00
Cortado
$4.00
Latte
$6.00
Macchiato
$5.00

Tea and More

Chai Tea
$6.00
Steamer
$4.00
Matcha Latte
$7.00

Morning Pastries

Caramel Coffee Cake
$6.50
Raspberry Bar
$6.50
Brownie
$5.00
Apple Scone
$8.00
Biscotti
$4.50