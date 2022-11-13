Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gecko Grill

835 Reviews

$

4341 E Baseline Rd

Gilbert, AZ 85234

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Mini Chimis
Bean Mini Chimis
Bean Dip

A la Carte

Cheese Enchilada

Cheese Enchilada

$7.99
Meat Enchilada

Meat Enchilada

$8.99
Tamales (2)

Tamales (2)

$8.49
Sope

Sope

$6.99
Bean Tostada

Bean Tostada

$7.99
Meat Tostada

Meat Tostada

$8.99
Cheese Relleno

Cheese Relleno

$11.49
Flautas

Flautas

$8.99

Appetizers

Bean Mini Chimis

Bean Mini Chimis

$11.99

6 mini chims filled with beans, cheese & served with your choice of jalapeno cream cheese, sour cream or guacamole

Cheese Crisp

Cheese Crisp

$11.79
Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$11.99
Gecko Bean Dip

Gecko Bean Dip

$3.79
Con Queso Dip

Con Queso Dip

$11.49
Nachos Supreme

Nachos Supreme

$14.99
Tortilla Soup (Bowll)

Tortilla Soup (Bowll)

$9.49

Gecko Guacamole

$10.49

Sonoran Hotdog

$5.99

Burritos & Chimis

Bean&Cheese Burro

Bean&Cheese Burro

$7.99
Carne Burro

Carne Burro

$9.99
Burro Grande

Burro Grande

$11.99
Green Chile Burro

Green Chile Burro

$10.49
Veggie Burro

Veggie Burro

$9.99
Gecko Burro

Gecko Burro

$16.99
Meat Chimichanga

Meat Chimichanga

$18.49
Bean Chimi

Bean Chimi

$14.99
Mini Chimis

Mini Chimis

$12.79
Special Chimi

Special Chimi

$17.99
Seafood Chimi

Seafood Chimi

$17.49

Combinations

Combo #1

Combo #1

$15.99

Enchilada and Taco combo

Combo #2

Combo #2

$16.99
Combo #3

Combo #3

$16.49
Combo #4

Combo #4

$14.99
Combo #5

Combo #5

$16.99
Combo #6

Combo #6

$14.49
Combo #7

Combo #7

$14.99
Combo #8

Combo #8

$15.99
Combo #9

Combo #9

$14.49
Combo #10

Combo #10

$14.99
Combo #11

Combo #11

$16.99
Combo #12

Combo #12

$15.99
Combo #13

Combo #13

$14.99

Desserts

Fresas Con Crema

Fresas Con Crema

$8.99
Churro

Churro

$3.99
Flan

Flan

$7.49
Fried Ice Cream

Fried Ice Cream

$7.49
Chimi Trio

Chimi Trio

$7.99
Churro Ice Cream

Churro Ice Cream

$6.49

Favorites

Veggie Quesadilla

Veggie Quesadilla

$15.99
Tampiquena

Tampiquena

$18.99
Durango Chile Relleno

Durango Chile Relleno

$18.99
Sonoran Burrito

Sonoran Burrito

$15.99
Dorado Burro

Dorado Burro

$12.99
Taco Patron

Taco Patron

$7.49
Mexico City Street Tacos

Mexico City Street Tacos

$3.99
Encha Burrito

Encha Burrito

$15.99
Pollo Fundido

Pollo Fundido

$17.49

From The Grill

Chicken Fajita Burro

Chicken Fajita Burro

$13.49
Arroz Con Pollo

Arroz Con Pollo

$16.49
Sizzling Fajitas

Sizzling Fajitas

$19.99

From The Sea

Two of a Kind

Two of a Kind

$17.99
Breaded Shrimp (7)

Breaded Shrimp (7)

$14.99
Camarones Rancheros

Camarones Rancheros

$17.99
Camarones al Mojo de Ajo

Camarones al Mojo de Ajo

$17.99
Ceviche Tostada

Ceviche Tostada

$9.49
Vallarta Plate

Vallarta Plate

$18.49
Seafood Grande

Seafood Grande

$17.49
Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$15.99

Gecko Favorites

Chicken Mango Quesadilla

Chicken Mango Quesadilla

$17.49
Shrimp Mango Quesadilla

Shrimp Mango Quesadilla

$18.99
Gecko Quesadilla Grande

Gecko Quesadilla Grande

$18.49
Crab Relleno Meal

Crab Relleno Meal

$13.99
Fiesta Burro

Fiesta Burro

$12.99
Spinach Plate

Spinach Plate

$16.99
Salmon Enchiladas

Salmon Enchiladas

$18.99
Southwest Shrimp Burro

Southwest Shrimp Burro

$13.99

Salads

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$13.99
Fiesta Chicken Salad

Fiesta Chicken Salad

$14.49
Crispy Chicken Salad

Crispy Chicken Salad

$14.49
Gecko Salad

Gecko Salad

$16.99
Harvest Salad

Harvest Salad

$16.99

Tostada del Rey

$14.49

Side Orders

Bean Dip

Bean Dip

$1.59+
Refried Beans

Refried Beans

$3.99+
Charro Beans

Charro Beans

$4.29+