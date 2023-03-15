A map showing the location of Gluttony and Graze - Ecclesia 221 Perry StreetView gallery

Gluttony and Graze - Ecclesia 221 Perry Street

review star

No reviews yet

221 Perry Street

Castle Rock, CO 80104

Gourmet Dogs

Vienna All Beef Hot Dog

Cowboy Vienna

$4.29

Chicago Vienna

$4.29

Beer Cheese Vienna

$4.29

California Vienna

$4.29

Coney Vienna

$4.29

Southwest Vienna

$4.29

Why Not? Vienna

$4.29

Frito Pie Vienna

$4.29

New York Street Vienna

$4.29

Plain Jane Vienna

$4.29

Jumbo Beef Hot Dog

Cowboy Jumbo

$4.49

Chicago Jumbo

$4.49

Beer Cheese Jumbo

$4.49

California Jumbo

$4.49

Coney Jumbo

$4.49

Southwest Jumbo

$4.49

Why Not? Jumbo

$4.49

Frito Pie Jumbo

$4.49

New York Street Jumbo

$4.49

Plain Jane Jumbo

$4.49

Wagyu Beef Hot Dog

Cowboy Wagyu

$6.29

Chicago Wagyu

$6.29

Beer Cheese Wagyu

$6.29

California Wagyu

$6.29

Coney Wagyu

$6.29

Southwest Wagyu

$6.29

Why Not? Wagyu

$6.29

Frito Pie Wagyu

$6.29

New York Street Wagyu

$6.29

Plain Jane Wagyu

$6.29

Seasonal Sausage

Cowboy Seasonal

$5.29

Chicago Seasonal

$5.29

Beer Cheese Seasonal

$5.29

California Seasonal

$5.29

Coney Seasonal

$5.29

Southwest Seasonal

$5.29

Why Not? Seasonal

$5.29

Frito Pie Seasonal

$5.29

New York Street Seasonal

$5.29

Plain Jane Seasonal

$5.29

Hot Dog Flight

Hot Dog Flight

$16.59

Stuffed Baked Potatoes

Potatoes

Classic Loaded Potato

$8.79

McBaked Potato

$10.79

Chili Cheese Potato

$8.79

Southwest Potato

$12.29

Rueben Potato

$15.79

Cowboy Potato

$8.79

Frito Pie Potato

$9.79

Chef's Special

$14.89

BYOB Potato

$8.00

Fresh Salads

Salads

Gluttony & Graze

$18.79

Southwest

$12.79

Mediterranean

$13.79

Casear

$7.79

Cobb

$12.29

Boards

Hummus Board

$11.29

Charcuterie Board

$18.79

Burrata Board

$13.29

Chili Chip Board

$6.79

Sides, Desserts, Drinks

Drinks

Colorado Cola

$2.49

Root Beer

$2.49

Peaches n Cream

$2.49

Lemon Limeade

$2.49

Desserts

Cookie

$2.29

Sides

Homemade Chips

$2.89

Coleslaw 2oz

$2.19

Coleslaw

$3.99

Chili 8oz

$8.79

Extra Side of Dressing

$0.89

Extra "Topping" on the side

$1.29
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

221 Perry Street, Castle Rock, CO 80104

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

