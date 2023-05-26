Main picView gallery

Goldies 3601 South Blvd

3601 South Blvd

Charlotte, NC 28209

Food Menu

Goldies Kitchen

Born in the USA

$13.00

Hand pulled Rotisserie Chicken, southern slaw, choice of sauce, brioche bun

Blackened Salmon BLT

$14.00

herbed mayo, bacon, lettuce, tomato, brioche

Jolene

$13.00

Buttermilk pickle brined deep fried Chicken, spicy mayo, pickles, brioche

HeartBreaker

$13.00

2 - 4oz. beef patties, bacon, Cheddar, Goldies BBQ, onion straws, potato bun

Steak House Smash

$14.00

1- 4oz beef patty, prime rib, horseradish mayo, american, maple bourbon onions, mushrooms, potato bun

Rock House Smash

$13.00

2- 4oz beef patties, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickle chips, white cheddar, bang bang sauce, potato bun

Fried Fish Taco

$12.00

cabbage, mango salsa, bang bang sauce, queso fresco

Honey Soy Salmon Taco

$14.00

cabbage, pico de gallo, avocad wasabi creme, queso fresco

Brisket Taco

$14.00

cabbage, mango salsa, cilantro, chipotle creme

Sgt. Peppers Buffalo Cauliflower Taco

$12.00

ranch slaw, avocado, spicy mayo, cliantro

Like a Prayer Prime Rib Sand

$17.00

provolone, onions, mushrooms, horseradish mayo, hoagie

Wrecking Ball

$14.00

Slow cooked sliced Brisket, White and Golden cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, goldies bbq, pressed ciabatta roll

Turkey Panini

$12.00

sundried tomato aioli, provolone, lettuce, tomato, avocado, ciabatta roll

Caprese Chicken Panini

$12.00

pesto, mozzarella, tomatoes, balsamic reduction, lettuce, ciabatta roll

White BBQ wrap

$12.00

alabama white bbq, white cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato

Rotisserie Chicken 1/4

$12.00

house rubbed and marinated

Rotisserie Chicken 1/2

$15.00

Fried Oreo

$5.00

Ala Carte Sides

$5.00

Zapp's Potato Chips

$3.00

Carolina Kettle Sea Salt

$3.00

Carolina Kettle Honey Sriracha

$3.00

Carolina Kettle BBQ

$3.00

Carolina Kettle Jalapeno Queso

$3.00

Half Slaw

$3.00

Half Fries

$3.00

Half Rice Pilaf

$3.00

Half Green Bean

$3.00

Half 4cheese Mac

$3.00

Half Creamed Corn

$3.00

Half Pasta Salad

$3.00

Bacon Egg & Cheese

$7.00

bacon, egg, american cheese, Ciabatta roll

Sausage Egg & Cheese

$7.00

sausage, egg, american cheese, ciabatta roll

Here comes the Sun

$12.00

2- 4oz beef patties, bacon, american cheese, over easy egg, hash brown, potato bun

Chicken and Waffles

$12.00

hand breaded chicken breast, 2 waffles, bourbon maple syrup, cinnamon butter

Stuffed Burrito

$7.00

3 eggs, bacon, sausage, hashbrowns, cheddar cheese

Game Changer

$8.00

black bean puree, eggs, pico de gallo, avocado, queso fresco, cilantro

Dancing Queen

$7.00

french toast style ham and cheese, side of Jam

Boiled Peanuts

$8.00

Fried Pickles

$9.00

OMB Copper P&E Shrimp

$12.00

Pork Rinds

$8.00

Pretzles

$9.00

Sweet Corn Hushpuppies

$7.00

Kid Burger

$7.00

Tina's Pizza

Simply the Best

$13.00

pizzaiolo sauce, mozzarella cheese, grape tomatoes, basil, italian herbs

Frankie Valli

$14.00

pizzaiolio sauce, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, white onions

Sweet Home Alabama

$13.00

white bbq sauce, mozzarella cheese, pulled chicken, pickled red onions, banana peppers, bacon

Roasted Garlic Chicken & Spinach

$13.00

garlic & herb sauce, Ricotto cheese, mozzarella cheese, roasted chicken, crushed red pepper, roasted red peppers, spinach

The Herbivore

$13.00

pizzaiolo sauce, mozzarella cheese, grape tomatoes, green peppers, mushrooms, red onions, spinach, italina herb blend

Brisket in the Basket

$14.00

goldies bbq, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, brisket, pickled red onions, banana peppers, fresh cilantro

DIY

$12.00

build your own pie

Big Weiner

Carolina Dog

$7.00

chili, slaw, mustard

Chili & Cheese Dog

$7.00

chili, melt cheese, diced white onions

Mac Attack

$7.00

3 cheese mac, bacon, green onions

American Girl

$7.00

goldies bbq, cheddar cheese, bacon, onion straws

Nothin But a Hound Dog

$7.00

pimento cheese, bacon, jalapenos

Smothered Dog

$7.00

onions, green & red bell peppers, herb blend, melt cheese, spicy mustard

Henry's spiral Dog

$6.50

create your own

DIY Foot Long

$7.00

create your own

Spiral Carolina Dog

$6.50

chili, slaw, mustard

Spiral Chili & Cheese Dog

$6.50

chili, melt cheese, diced white onions

Spiral Mac Attack

$6.50

3 cheese mac, bacon, green onions

Spiral American Girl

$6.50

goldies bbq, cheddar cheese, bacon, onion straws

Spiral Nothin but a Hound Dog

$6.50

pimento cheese, bacon, jalapenos

Spiral Smothered Dog

$6.50

onions, green & red bell peppers, herb blend, melt cheese, spicy mustard

Drink Menu

Liquor

Well Vodka

$6.00

Absolut

$7.25

Belvedere

$9.00

Smithworks

$7.25

Titos

$7.25

Firefly

$7.25

Grey Goose

$9.00

Smirnoff

$7.00

Ketel One

$7.25

Smirnoff Citros

$7.00

Smirnoff Orange

$7.00

Smirnoff Raz

$7.00

Smirnoff Cherry

$7.00

DBL Well Vodka

$10.00

DBL Absolut

$12.25

DBL Belvedere

$16.00

DBL Smithworks

$12.25

DBL Titos

$12.25

DBL Firefly

$12.25

DBL Grey Goose

$16.00

DBL Smirnoff

$12.00

DBL Ketel One

$12.25

DBL Smirnoff Citros

$12.00

DBL Smirnoff Orange

$12.00

DBL Smirnoff Raz

$12.00

DBL Smirnoff Cherry

$12.00

Well Gin

$6.00

Botanist

$7.50

Cardinal

$8.00

Monkey 47

$9.00

Tanqueray

$7.25

DBL Well Gin

$10.00

DBL Botanist

$13.00

DBL Cardinal

$14.00

DBL Monkey 47

$16.00

DBL Tanqueray

$12.25

Well Rum

$6.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Malibu

$7.00

Myers Dark

$7.50

Ron Zacapa

$11.50

DBL Well Rum

$10.00

DBL Bacardi

$12.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$12.00

DBL Malibu

$12.00

DBL Myers Dark

$12.25

DBL Ron Zacapa

$18.00

Well Tequila

$6.00

Astral

$9.00

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00

Casamigos Reposado

$12.00

Casamigos Anejo

$12.00

Herradura Silver

$11.00

Herradura Reposado

$11.00

21 Seeds Grapefruit Hibiscus

$9.00

21 Seeds Cucumber Jalapeno

$9.00

Teremana Blanco

$9.50

Teremana Reposado

$9.50

Casa Noble Crystal

$11.00

Don Julio

$10.50

El Jimador

$8.00

818 Blanco

$11.00

818 Reposado

$12.00

DBL Well Tequila

$10.00

DBL Astral

$16.00

DBL Casamigos Blanco

$22.00

DBL Casamigos Reposado

$22.00

DBL Casamigos Anejo

$22.00

DBL Herradura Silver

$20.00

DBL Herradura Reposado

$20.00

DBL 21 Seeds Grapefruit Hibiscus

$16.00

DBL 21 Seeds Cucumber Jalapeno

$16.00

DBL Teremana Blanco

$16.00

DBL Teremana Reposado

$16.00

DBL Casa Noble Crystal

$20.00

DBL Don Julio

$18.00

DBL El Jimador

$14.00

DBL 818 Blanco

$20.00

DBL 818 Reposado

$22.00

Well Whiskey

$6.00

Blackened

$12.00

Basil Hayden

$11.50

Bulliet

$10.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$8.50

Jim Beam

$7.50

Knob Creek

$12.00

Heavens Door

$12.00

Makers Mark

$9.50

Wild Turkey

$8.50

Woodford Reserve

$11.50

Rebel 100

$8.50

Jack Daniels Apple

$8.50

Buffalo Trace

$11.50

Jack Daniels Honey

$8.50

Jameson

$8.50

Jack Daniels Fire

$8.50

Seagrams 7

$6.50

Four Roses

$9.50

Screwball Peanut Butter

$7.50

Shanky's Whip

$8.50

DBL Well Whiskey

$10.00

DBL Blackened

$22.00

DBL Basil Hayden

$20.00

DBL Bulliet

$18.00

DBL Crown Royal

$18.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$15.00

DBL Jim Beam

$13.00

DBL Knob Creek

$22.00

DBL Makers Mark

$16.00

DBL Heavens Door

$22.00

DBL Wild Turkey

$15.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$20.00

DBL Rebel 100

$15.00

DBL Jack Daniels Apple

$15.00

DBL Buffalo Trace

$20.00

DBL Jack Daniels Honey

$15.00

DBL Jameson

$15.00

DBL Jack Daniels Fire

$14.00

DBL Seagrams 7

$11.00

DBL Four Roses

$17.00

DBL Screwball Peanut Butter

$13.00

DBL Shanky's Whip

$15.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$7.25

Baileys

$7.25

Blue Curacao

$5.95

Chambord

$8.95

Cointreau

$9.00

Courvoiser

$9.00

Frangelico

$8.95

Goldschlager

$7.25

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Jagermeister

$7.50

Kahlua

$7.25

Midori

$7.25

Peach Schnapps

$6.00

Rumchata

$6.75

Southern Comfort

$7.50

Well Scotch

$6.00

Chivas Regal

$11.50

Dewars

$7.50

JW Black

$11.50

DBL Well Scotch

$10.00

DBL Chivas Regal

$20.00

DBL Dewars

$13.00

DBL JW Black

$20.00

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$7.00

Amaretto Sour

$6.00

B52

$6.75

Bahama Mama

$6.75

BayBreeze

$6.75

Black Russian

$7.25

Bloody Maria

$9.50

Bloody Mary

$7.50

Blue Gatorade

$7.00

Blue Hawaiian

$7.00

Blue Motorcycle

$7.50

Cheerwine

$6.50

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$6.75

Cosmopolitan

$8.25

Dark and Stormy

$7.75

Fuzzy Navel

$6.50

Gimlet Gin

$7.85

Gimlet Vodka

$7.85

Green Tea

$8.50

Gummy Bear

$6.00

Irish Car Bomb

$8.25

Irish Coffee

$7.25

Jager Bomb

$8.50

Kamikaze

$6.50

Lemon Drop

$6.75

Liquid Marijuana

$7.50

LIT

$7.40

Madras

$7.50

Mai Tai

$6.50

Manhattan

$7.50

Marg Skinny

$8.00

Marg top shelf

$7.00

Martini Gin

$8.00

Martini Vodka

$8.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Mimosa 4 Two

$34.00

Mind Eraser

$6.25

Mojito

$7.00

Moscow Mule Top

$7.00

Mudslide

$7.00

Old Fashioned

$7.50

Purple Hooter

$6.50

Red Headed Slut

$7.00

Royal Flush

$8.50

Screaming Orgasm

$7.00

Sex on the Beach

$6.50

Surfer on Acid

$7.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

Tic Tac

$6.50

Whiskey Sour

$7.00

White Russian

$7.00

Woo Woo

$6.50

The Presbyterian

$11.50

Mana Paloma

$9.50

Craft Standard Marg

$10.00

Craft Standard Mule

$10.00

Orange Crush

$9.00

Jack Honey Smash

$9.00

Hell Fire shot

$8.00

RZ Mojito

$11.00

Cherry Limeade Crush

$9.00

Transfusion

$9.00

Beer

Austin East Ciders

$5.00

Birdsong Higher Ground IPA

$6.50

Blowing Rock Crushable IPA

$7.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Champagne draft

$5.00

Guinness

$6.00

Heist Citraquench'l IPA

$7.00

Legion Juicy Jay

$7.00

Mango Cart

$6.00

Mich Ultra Draft

$5.00

Middle James Fly Kid Kolsch

$7.00

Middle James Mint City Gold Pale Ale

$7.00

Miller Lite Draft

$5.00

Modelo

$6.00

OMB Copper

$6.00

Pacifico

$6.00

OMB UnFOURseen

$7.00

Resident Culture Lightning Drops IPA

$6.50

Suffolk Punch Blue Daisy

$6.50

NoDa Hop Drop

$7.00

Two Lane Lager

$4.00

Wicked Week Pernicious

$7.00

Wiseman Scoop Dog Golden Ale

$7.00

WiseMan Tropical Shirts Berliner Weisse

$7.00

Wooden Robot Good Morning Vietnam

$7.00

Wooden Robot Overachiever Pale Ale

$7.00

Athletic N/A

$4.50

Birdsong Rewind Lager

$7.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Budwieser

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Lone River Ranch Water

$5.00

Mich Ultra Can

$4.00

Miller Lite Can

$4.00