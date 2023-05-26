Goldies 3601 South Blvd
3601 South Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28209
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food Menu
Goldies Kitchen
Born in the USA
Hand pulled Rotisserie Chicken, southern slaw, choice of sauce, brioche bun
Blackened Salmon BLT
herbed mayo, bacon, lettuce, tomato, brioche
Jolene
Buttermilk pickle brined deep fried Chicken, spicy mayo, pickles, brioche
HeartBreaker
2 - 4oz. beef patties, bacon, Cheddar, Goldies BBQ, onion straws, potato bun
Steak House Smash
1- 4oz beef patty, prime rib, horseradish mayo, american, maple bourbon onions, mushrooms, potato bun
Rock House Smash
2- 4oz beef patties, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickle chips, white cheddar, bang bang sauce, potato bun
Fried Fish Taco
cabbage, mango salsa, bang bang sauce, queso fresco
Honey Soy Salmon Taco
cabbage, pico de gallo, avocad wasabi creme, queso fresco
Brisket Taco
cabbage, mango salsa, cilantro, chipotle creme
Sgt. Peppers Buffalo Cauliflower Taco
ranch slaw, avocado, spicy mayo, cliantro
Like a Prayer Prime Rib Sand
provolone, onions, mushrooms, horseradish mayo, hoagie
Wrecking Ball
Slow cooked sliced Brisket, White and Golden cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, goldies bbq, pressed ciabatta roll
Turkey Panini
sundried tomato aioli, provolone, lettuce, tomato, avocado, ciabatta roll
Caprese Chicken Panini
pesto, mozzarella, tomatoes, balsamic reduction, lettuce, ciabatta roll
White BBQ wrap
alabama white bbq, white cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato
Rotisserie Chicken 1/4
house rubbed and marinated
Rotisserie Chicken 1/2
Fried Oreo
Ala Carte Sides
Zapp's Potato Chips
Carolina Kettle Sea Salt
Carolina Kettle Honey Sriracha
Carolina Kettle BBQ
Carolina Kettle Jalapeno Queso
Half Slaw
Half Fries
Half Rice Pilaf
Half Green Bean
Half 4cheese Mac
Half Creamed Corn
Half Pasta Salad
Bacon Egg & Cheese
bacon, egg, american cheese, Ciabatta roll
Sausage Egg & Cheese
sausage, egg, american cheese, ciabatta roll
Here comes the Sun
2- 4oz beef patties, bacon, american cheese, over easy egg, hash brown, potato bun
Chicken and Waffles
hand breaded chicken breast, 2 waffles, bourbon maple syrup, cinnamon butter
Stuffed Burrito
3 eggs, bacon, sausage, hashbrowns, cheddar cheese
Game Changer
black bean puree, eggs, pico de gallo, avocado, queso fresco, cilantro
Dancing Queen
french toast style ham and cheese, side of Jam
Boiled Peanuts
Fried Pickles
OMB Copper P&E Shrimp
Pork Rinds
Pretzles
Sweet Corn Hushpuppies
Kid Burger
Tina's Pizza
Simply the Best
pizzaiolo sauce, mozzarella cheese, grape tomatoes, basil, italian herbs
Frankie Valli
pizzaiolio sauce, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, white onions
Sweet Home Alabama
white bbq sauce, mozzarella cheese, pulled chicken, pickled red onions, banana peppers, bacon
Roasted Garlic Chicken & Spinach
garlic & herb sauce, Ricotto cheese, mozzarella cheese, roasted chicken, crushed red pepper, roasted red peppers, spinach
The Herbivore
pizzaiolo sauce, mozzarella cheese, grape tomatoes, green peppers, mushrooms, red onions, spinach, italina herb blend
Brisket in the Basket
goldies bbq, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, brisket, pickled red onions, banana peppers, fresh cilantro
DIY
build your own pie
Big Weiner
Carolina Dog
chili, slaw, mustard
Chili & Cheese Dog
chili, melt cheese, diced white onions
Mac Attack
3 cheese mac, bacon, green onions
American Girl
goldies bbq, cheddar cheese, bacon, onion straws
Nothin But a Hound Dog
pimento cheese, bacon, jalapenos
Smothered Dog
onions, green & red bell peppers, herb blend, melt cheese, spicy mustard
Henry's spiral Dog
create your own
DIY Foot Long
create your own
Spiral Carolina Dog
chili, slaw, mustard
Spiral Chili & Cheese Dog
chili, melt cheese, diced white onions
Spiral Mac Attack
3 cheese mac, bacon, green onions
Spiral American Girl
goldies bbq, cheddar cheese, bacon, onion straws
Spiral Nothin but a Hound Dog
pimento cheese, bacon, jalapenos
Spiral Smothered Dog
onions, green & red bell peppers, herb blend, melt cheese, spicy mustard