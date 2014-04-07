- Home
- /
- Georgetown
- /
- Goodfolks
Goodfolks
No reviews yet
119 W 7th Street
Georgetown, TX 78626
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
STARTERS
Chicken and Biscuit Soup
Creamy Chicken Soup with Buttery Biscuit Pieces
Soup of the Day
Honey Butter Mini Biscuits
Homemade Flaky Biscuits served with our Cane Syrup Honey Butter
Crispy Fried Pickles
served with Jalapeño Remoulade
Chips & Queso (GF)
Loaded with Sautéed Onions, Roasted Peppers, and Pico De Gallo
Cornmeal Crusted Catfish (GF)
Served with Jalapeño Remoulade
Bacon Wrapped Andouille Lollipops (GF)
Served with Good Sauce
Shrimp and Grits (GF)
Sautéed Shrimp with Creole Butter Sauce and White Cheddar Grits
White Pimento Cheese
whipped cream cheese, jack cheese, bits of applewood smoked bacon, roasted red peppers, and scallions (for gluten free, sub corn chips for the crackers)
Honey Sriracha Brussel Sprouts (GF)
with Candied Pecans and Scallions
SALADS
Fried Chicken Salad
Baby Greens, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Cherry Tomatoes, Bacon, Homemade Ranch Dressing
House Salad (GF)
Red Leaf Lettuce, Heirloom Grape Tomatoes, Cucumber, Red Onion, topped with your choice of Homemade Ranch Dressing or Balsamic Dressing
Caesar Salads
romaine hearts, house-made Caesar dressing, grilled corn, toasted pumpkin seeds, house-made brioche croutons, shaved parmesan
GoodFolks Salad
grilled chicken, arcadia mixed greens, Granny Smith apples, dried cherries, blue cheese, candied pecans, house-made balsamic vinaigrette
FRIED CHICKEN
2 Piece Crispy Fried Chicken
Choice of White Meat (Breast & Wing) or Dark Meat (Leg & Thigh), Choice of 1 Goodfolks Side 1 Honey Butter Biscuit *Biscuit not available with Gluten Free Chicken
4 Piece Crispy Fried Chicken
1/2 Chicken: 4 Pieces Mixed 2 Goodfolks Sides 2 Honey Butter Biscuits ***Biscuits not available with Gluten Free Chicken
2 Piece Tender Basket
2 Jumbo Chicken Tenders Choice of 1 Goodfolks Side 1 Honey Butter Biscuit *Biscuit not available with Gluten Free
3 Piece Tender Basket
3 Jumbo Chicken Tenders 1 Goodfolks Sides 1 Honey Butter Biscuits 2 Dippin' Sauces ***Biscuits not available with Gluten Free Chicken
4 Piece Tenders
4 Jumbo Chicken Tenders 2 Large Good Sides 2 Honey Butter Biscuits ***Biscuits not available for Gluten Free Chicken
SAMMIES
The Classic Burger
Half Pound Gold Ring Black Wagyu Beef, Bread & Butter Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato
Southern Comfort Burger
Half Pound Gold Ring Black Wagyu Beef, Crispy Jalapeños, Sweet & Spicy Peaches, Applewood Bacon Jam, Blue Cheese Fondue
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Crispy Chicken Breast, Bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Basil Aioli
Patty Melt
Wagyu Beef Burger, Griddled Onions, American Cheese, buttered Texas Toast, Good Sauce
PLATES
Chicken & Waffles
Two Crispy Fried Chicken Tenders, Sweet Vanilla Waffle, Cane Syrup Honey Butter
Verde Salmon (GF)
Bacon Jam Fried Rice, Verde Sauce, Sweet and Spicy Peaches
Buffalo Chicken Gnocchi
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Tenders, Potato Gnocchi, Blue Cheese Cream, Bacon Panko Crunch, Chives
Chicken Fried NY Strip
served with Red Bliss Mashed Potatoes, Maple Sage Gravy, and Crispy Onions
Andouille & Shrimp Etouffée
Sautéed Shrimp, Andouille Sausage, White Rice, Creole Shellfish Sauce, Scallions
SIDES
Good Slaw
Red Bliss Mashed Potatoes
Sidewinder Fries
Potato Salad
Veggie Fried Rice
Chefs Veggies
Seasonal Veggies
Esquites (GF)
Fire Roasted Corn & Peppers in Lime Crema
Bacon Jam Fried Rice (GF)
House Bacon Jam, Bell and Poblano Peppers, Roasted Corn
Truffle Mac & Cheese
Topped with Bacon Panko Crunch
Good Slaw (Copy)
FANCY SIDES
DESSERTS
White Chocolate Bread Pudding
Made with our Homemade Brioche Bread and finished with White Chocolate Sauce
Peanut Butter Pie
Brownie Sundae
Key Lime Pie
Florida Key Lime Custard and a Graham Cracker Crust
A la Mode
Daily Cookie
Ask what the Cookie of the moment is...
Ice Cream Scoops
Turtle Shake N/A
Cookies and Cream Shake N/A
Strawberry Cheesecake
Chocolate Shake N/A
Strawberry Shake N/A
Vanilla Shake N/A
Caramel Shake N/A
Pecan Pie
Straw Pop Milkshake
Strawberry Cheesecake
Peach Berry Pie
KID'S MENU
A LA CARTE
SAUCES/DRESSINGS/JAM
Lunch Specials
Great Slaw
Two jumbo buffalo chicken tenders, good slaw, crumbled bacon, blue cheese
Pimento Cheese Sliders
Two sliders, goodfolks signature white pimento cheese, toasted rotella’s slider buns, with sidewinder fries.
Buffalo Chicken Sliders
Two sliders, ranch, crumbled blue cheese, toasted rotellas slider buns, with sidewinder fries
Salad Specials
COCKTAILS (Copy)
Bloody Good
Skyy vodka , Bloody Mary Mix, Fresh Lemon & Lime Squeeze, tajin Rim
Breakfast in a Shot
Cafe On The Square
Jameson Cold Brew Whiskey & Coffee, Bailey's Irish Cream, Cold Brew Coffee
Cherry Lemon-Limeade
Deep Eddy Lemon & Lime, cherry juice, Fresh Lemon & Lime Squeeze, Simple Syrup, topped with Sprite
Classic Daiquiri
Bacardi rum, fresh lemon lime squeeze, simple syrup
Frozen Marg
GoodTimesTini
Tereman Repo Tequila, Fresh Lemon & Lime Squeeze, Olive Juice, simple syrup, Salt Rim
Goodwater
glass with El Campo tequila, shot glass with lemon lime juice, Bottle of topo
GTX Mule
Tito's Handmade Vodka, Fresh Lime Squeeze, Ginger Beer
John Daly
Tito's Handmade Vodka, Fresh Lemonade, Iced Tea
Lavendar Fields Lemonade
Skyy vodka, Lavender Syrup, Fresh Lemonade
Lockett Key
Dessert cocktail, Vanilla vodka, Sky citrus vodka, Florida Key West lime juice, heavy cream, simple syrup, graham cracker rim
Lonesome Dove
Mi Campo tequila, Deep Eddy Ruby Red vodka, fresh lemon lime squeeze, grapefruit juice, simple syrup, tajin rim
Margarita
El Campo Tequila, Paulas Orange, Fresh Lemon & Lime Squeeze, simple syrup, Salt Rim
Michelada
Michelada Mix, Dos , ice, Tajin Rim
Mimosa
Champagne topped with your choice of juice: Orange, Pineapple, Cranberry, Apple, or Fresh Lemonade
Mimosa Carafe
Old Town Fashioned
Bullet Rye Bourban, Orange Peel, Luxardo Cherry, Simple Syrup, Angostura Bitters, Fat Ice Cube
Red Poppy
San Gabriel Summer
Skyy citrus vodka, fresh lemon lime squeeze, basil, Strawberry puree
Mornin' Capn'
LIQUOR (Copy)
Deep Eddy Lemon
Deep Eddy Lime
Deep Eddy Ruby Red
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Pinnacle Whipped
Skyy
Titos
Western Blueberry
Bombay Sapphire
Dripping Springs
Hendricks Gin
Still Austin
Bacardi Silver
Captain Morgan
Diplomatico
Flor de Cana
Sailor Jerry
Angels Envy
Blantons
Brothers Bond
Buffalo Trace
Bulleit Bourbon
Bulleit Rye
Crown
Elijah Craig
Four Roses
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Jefferson's Ocean
Littlebook
Maker's Mark
PiggyBack Rye 6yr
Seagrams
Stagg
Whistlepig Rye 12yr
Woodford Reserve
Glenfiddich 12yr
Johnny Walker Black
Macallan 12 Yr
Oban 14
Yamazaki 12yr
Amaretto
Baileys
Frangelico
Grand Marnier
Kahlua
Pama
Paulas Orange
Peach Schapps
St. Germain
Calirosa Blanco Tequila
Clase Azul Reposado
Don Julio 1942
Don Julio Silver
Espolon Silver
Lalo Blanco
Mi Campo
Teremana Tequila Reposado
Sparkling Wine
White Wine
Red Wine
Dessert Wine
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Good Food, Good Drinks, Good Friends
119 W 7th Street, Georgetown, TX 78626