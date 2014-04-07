Restaurant header imageView gallery

Goodfolks

review star

No reviews yet

119 W 7th Street

Georgetown, TX 78626

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken and Biscuit Soup
4 Piece Crispy Fried Chicken
2 Piece Tender Basket

STARTERS

Chicken and Biscuit Soup

Chicken and Biscuit Soup

$5.00+

Creamy Chicken Soup with Buttery Biscuit Pieces

Soup of the Day

$5.00+
Honey Butter Mini Biscuits

Honey Butter Mini Biscuits

$8.00

Homemade Flaky Biscuits served with our Cane Syrup Honey Butter

Crispy Fried Pickles

Crispy Fried Pickles

$10.00

served with Jalapeño Remoulade

Chips & Queso (GF)

Chips & Queso (GF)

$9.00

Loaded with Sautéed Onions, Roasted Peppers, and Pico De Gallo

Cornmeal Crusted Catfish (GF)

Cornmeal Crusted Catfish (GF)

$12.00

Served with Jalapeño Remoulade

Bacon Wrapped Andouille Lollipops (GF)

Bacon Wrapped Andouille Lollipops (GF)

$12.00

Served with Good Sauce

Shrimp and Grits (GF)

Shrimp and Grits (GF)

$14.00

Sautéed Shrimp with Creole Butter Sauce and White Cheddar Grits

White Pimento Cheese

White Pimento Cheese

$10.00

whipped cream cheese, jack cheese, bits of applewood smoked bacon, roasted red peppers, and scallions (for gluten free, sub corn chips for the crackers)

Honey Sriracha Brussel Sprouts (GF)

Honey Sriracha Brussel Sprouts (GF)

$11.00

with Candied Pecans and Scallions

SALADS

Fried Chicken Salad

Fried Chicken Salad

$16.00

Baby Greens, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Cherry Tomatoes, Bacon, Homemade Ranch Dressing

House Salad (GF)

House Salad (GF)

$9.00+

Red Leaf Lettuce, Heirloom Grape Tomatoes, Cucumber, Red Onion, topped with your choice of Homemade Ranch Dressing or Balsamic Dressing

Caesar Salads

Caesar Salads

$10.00+

romaine hearts, house-made Caesar dressing, grilled corn, toasted pumpkin seeds, house-made brioche croutons, shaved parmesan

GoodFolks Salad

GoodFolks Salad

$16.00

grilled chicken, arcadia mixed greens, Granny Smith apples, dried cherries, blue cheese, candied pecans, house-made balsamic vinaigrette

FRIED CHICKEN

2 Piece Crispy Fried Chicken

$12.00

Choice of White Meat (Breast & Wing) or Dark Meat (Leg & Thigh), Choice of 1 Goodfolks Side 1 Honey Butter Biscuit *Biscuit not available with Gluten Free Chicken

4 Piece Crispy Fried Chicken

4 Piece Crispy Fried Chicken

$21.00

1/2 Chicken: 4 Pieces Mixed 2 Goodfolks Sides 2 Honey Butter Biscuits ***Biscuits not available with Gluten Free Chicken

2 Piece Tender Basket

2 Piece Tender Basket

$15.00

2 Jumbo Chicken Tenders Choice of 1 Goodfolks Side 1 Honey Butter Biscuit *Biscuit not available with Gluten Free

3 Piece Tender Basket

$17.00

3 Jumbo Chicken Tenders 1 Goodfolks Sides 1 Honey Butter Biscuits 2 Dippin' Sauces ***Biscuits not available with Gluten Free Chicken

4 Piece Tenders

$22.00

4 Jumbo Chicken Tenders 2 Large Good Sides 2 Honey Butter Biscuits ***Biscuits not available for Gluten Free Chicken

SAMMIES

The Classic Burger

The Classic Burger

$16.00

Half Pound Gold Ring Black Wagyu Beef, Bread & Butter Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato

Southern Comfort Burger

Southern Comfort Burger

$18.00

Half Pound Gold Ring Black Wagyu Beef, Crispy Jalapeños, Sweet & Spicy Peaches, Applewood Bacon Jam, Blue Cheese Fondue

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Crispy Chicken Breast, Bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Basil Aioli

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$17.00

Wagyu Beef Burger, Griddled Onions, American Cheese, buttered Texas Toast, Good Sauce

PLATES

Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$16.00

Two Crispy Fried Chicken Tenders, Sweet Vanilla Waffle, Cane Syrup Honey Butter

Verde Salmon (GF)

Verde Salmon (GF)

$24.00

Bacon Jam Fried Rice, Verde Sauce, Sweet and Spicy Peaches

Buffalo Chicken Gnocchi

Buffalo Chicken Gnocchi

$19.00

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Tenders, Potato Gnocchi, Blue Cheese Cream, Bacon Panko Crunch, Chives

Chicken Fried NY Strip

Chicken Fried NY Strip

$20.00

served with Red Bliss Mashed Potatoes, Maple Sage Gravy, and Crispy Onions

Andouille & Shrimp Etouffée

Andouille & Shrimp Etouffée

$19.00

Sautéed Shrimp, Andouille Sausage, White Rice, Creole Shellfish Sauce, Scallions

SIDES

Good Slaw

$5.00+

Red Bliss Mashed Potatoes

$5.00+

Sidewinder Fries

$5.00+

Potato Salad

$5.00+

Veggie Fried Rice

$5.00+

Chefs Veggies

$8.00+

Seasonal Veggies

Esquites (GF)

$8.00+

Fire Roasted Corn & Peppers in Lime Crema

Bacon Jam Fried Rice (GF)

$8.00+

House Bacon Jam, Bell and Poblano Peppers, Roasted Corn

Truffle Mac & Cheese

$8.00+

Topped with Bacon Panko Crunch

DESSERTS

White Chocolate Bread Pudding

White Chocolate Bread Pudding

$8.00

Made with our Homemade Brioche Bread and finished with White Chocolate Sauce

Peanut Butter Pie

Peanut Butter Pie

$8.00
Brownie Sundae

Brownie Sundae

$8.00
Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

Florida Key Lime Custard and a Graham Cracker Crust

A la Mode

$2.00

Daily Cookie

$7.00

Ask what the Cookie of the moment is...

Ice Cream Scoops

$5.00
Turtle Shake N/A

Turtle Shake N/A

$7.00
Cookies and Cream Shake N/A

Cookies and Cream Shake N/A

$7.00
Strawberry Cheesecake

Strawberry Cheesecake

$8.00
Chocolate Shake N/A

Chocolate Shake N/A

$7.00

Strawberry Shake N/A

$7.00

Vanilla Shake N/A

$7.00

Caramel Shake N/A

$7.00

Pecan Pie

$8.00

Straw Pop Milkshake

$8.00

Strawberry Cheesecake

$8.00

Peach Berry Pie

$8.00Out of stock

KID'S MENU

Jumbo Chicken Tender with Sidewinder Fries

Inside-Out Grilled Cheese with Sidewinder Fries

Kids Burger

$6.00

served with Sidewinder Fries

A LA CARTE

Chicken Tender (1)

$4.00

Biscuit (1)

$1.50

Waffle (1)

$6.00

Grilled Salmon

$12.00

Boneless Breast

$5.00

Fried Chicken piece

$4.00

Sub Bone in Breast

$2.00

Shrimp

$6.00

SAUCES/DRESSINGS/JAM

Ranch

Honey Mustard

Good Sauce

Spicy Ketchup

BBQ Sauce

Buffalo Sauce

Side of Gravy

Cane Syrup

Strawberry Jam

Chipotle Vinaigrette

Balsamic

Cocktail Sauce

N/A Beverage

Coffee

$3.00

Cold Brew

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea (Sweet)

$2.75

Iced Tea (Unsweet)

$2.75

Lavender Lemonade N/A

$3.50

Lemonade

$2.75

Soda

$2.75

Strawberry Lemonade N/A

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.00

Milk

$2.75

Apple Juice

$2.75

Pineapple Juice

$2.75

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Sparkling Wine

INFINITE MONKEY THEOREM SPARKLING, CA 7

$7.00

BANSHEE BRUT TEN-OF-CUPS BRUT, CA 14/50

$14.00+

White Wine

Ferrari Carano Fume, Sauvignon Blanc, CA

$10.00+

Fragile Rose, France

$10.00+

J. Lohr Riesling, CA

$9.00+

Le Crema Chardonnay, CA

$13.00+

Mohua Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00+

Ruffino Aqua Di Venus, Pinot Grigio, Italy

$8.00+

Seaglass Chardonnay

$8.00

Twenty Acres by Bogle Charddonnay

$8.00+

Red Wine

Conundrum Red Blend, CA

$11.00+

JOSEPH CARR RED BLEND FAMILY RESERVE, PASO ROBLES, CA

$11.00+

MEIOMI, PINOT NOIR, CA

$12.00+

RAEBURN, PINOT NOIR, CA

$15.00+

TWENTY ACRES BY BOGLE, CABERNET SAUVIGNON, CA

$8.00+

UNSHACKLED BY PRISONER WINES CABERNET SAUVIGNON, CA

$14.00+

Dessert Wine

Fonseca Vin #27 Reserve Port, Portugal

$6.00

Warres Tawny Port 10 Year

$7.00

Warres Tawny Port 20 Year

$13.00

GLASSWARE

Coffee Mug

$15.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Good Food, Good Drinks, Good Friends

