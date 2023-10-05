Appetizers

Pizza Breadsticks

$8.95

Hand-tossed dough Topped with our house cheese blend, garlic herb butter, and Parmesan cheese served with our house-made marinara sauce

Vegan Pizza Breadsticks

$10.33

Hand-tossed vegan dough dressed with our house-made vegan spice mix and served with a side of our house-made vegan marinara sauce

Signature Flatbread

$13.95

Drizzled with garlic-infused olive oil and topped with our house cheese blend, fresh Parmesan, and feta sprinkled with aged Romano. Served with a side of our housemade marinara

Pesto Rosemary Flatbread

$13.95

Our housemade pesto base, then lightly topped with our house cheese blend, fresh Parmesan, feta, and fresh rosemary, and then finished with aged Romano. Served with a side of our housemade marinara sauce

Tomato Basil Flatbread

$13.95

We take our signature flatbread and add fresh sliced tomatoes and fresh basil

Sweet Onion Sausage Flatbread

$14.95

We take our signature flatbread and add caramelized onions and fresh Italian sausage

Salads

Spring Salad

$6.15+

Field greens, red onion, sun-dried tomatoes, red delicious apple, and Gorgonzola cheese served with sun-dried tomato vinaigrette

Spinach Salad

$6.15+

Fresh leaf spinach, black olives, smoked bacon, sliced tomatoes, and feta cheese served with garlic balsamic vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$6.15+

Fresh romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan cheese, and homestyle croutons served with egg-free Caesar dressing (gluten-free without croutons)

Thai Ginger Salad

$6.15+

Field greens, shredded red cabbage, green peppers, fresh pineapple, chopped nuts, and plantain strips served with a spicy Thai dressing (dressing not gluten-free)

The Market Salad

$6.15+

Fresh leaf spinach, mixed with tangy banana peppers, garbanzo beans, house-made caramelized walnuts, dried cranberries, diced tomatoes, and shredded red cabbage served with a white balsamic vinaigrette

Build-Your-Own Pizza

$11.20+

BYO 1/2 & 1/2

$11.20+

Specialty Pizzas

Cheese Pizza

$15.54+

Hand-tossed dough, house-made marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese

Pepperoni

$16.84+

Hand-tossed dough, house-made marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni

5 Cheese

$15.95+

Our pizza sauce base topped with provolone, mozzarella, sharp Cheddar, age Parmesan, and Gorgonzola cheese

Classic Combo

$15.95+

Our pizza sauce base topped with our house cheese blend, pepperoni, fresh mushrooms, green peppers, white onions, and Italian sausage finished with extra cheese

BBQ Chicken

$15.95+

A sauceless base topped with our house cheese blend, banana peppers, marinated chicken breast, sharp Cheddar cheese, and smoked bacon finished with our sweet smoky BBQ sauce (add pineapple for a sweeter taste)

Buffalo Chicken

$15.95+

Buffalo sauce base, mozzarella cheese, sharp cheddar cheese, chicken breast, red onion, ranch dressing.

Thai Chicken

$15.95+

Sauceless pizza with our house cheese blend, green peppers, roasted red peppers, grilled chicken breast, red cabbage, and crushed peanuts finished with a Thai peanut sauce (add pineapple for a bit of sweetness)

Chicken Smoked Gouda

$15.95+

Our pizza sauce base topped with our house cheese blend, marinated chicken breast, caramelized onions, and smoked bacon finished with smoked Gouda cheese

Chicken Pesto Parmesan

$15.95+

Our housemade pesto sauce base topped with our house cheese blend, artichoke hearts, marinated chicken breast, and aged Parmesan cheese finished with diced roma tomatoes

Chicken Spinach White

$15.95+

A ricotta white base topped with fresh leaf spinach, roasted red peppers, marinated chicken breast, fresh garlic, and our house cheese blend

Meaty Meat

$15.95+

Our pizza sauce base is topped with our house cheese blend, pepperoni, honey-baked ham, ground beef, and Italian sausage

Southwestern

$15.95+

Black bean and corn-based pizza topped with our house cheese blend, caramelized onion, grilled chicken breast, and sharp Cheddar cheese finished with diced tomatoes

Steak Gorgonzola

$15.95+

Our pizza sauce base is topped with our house cheese blend, fresh mushrooms, caramelized onions, center-cut ribeye, and Gorgonzola cheese

Shrimp Scampi

$15.95+

Garlic oil base pizza topped with our house cheese blend, sautéed shrimp, red onions, and feta cheese finished with diced tomato

Shrimp Saigon

$15.95+

Garlic oil base topped with fresh basil, house cheese blend, broccoli, roasted red peppers, shrimp, pineapple, and shredded red cabbage drizzled with our Saigon sauce and finished with fresh cut chives

Gambini

$15.95+

A ricotta white-based pizza topped with roma tomatoes, red onions, Italian sausage, and our house cheese blend finished with a drizzle of balsamic glaze

Cacciatore

$15.95+

Garlic oil-based pizza topped with our house cheese blend, Spanish green olives, and Italian chicken sausage sprinkled with manchego cheese and finished with a lite guava drizzle

Hawaiian

$15.95+

Red sauce pizza topped with our house cheese blend, banana peppers, smoked bacon, and pineapple

Cubanoh!

$15.95+

Garlic oil base pizza topped with sliced dill pickles, our house cheese blend, sliced smoked turkey, Italian sausage, and shaved Manchego cheese finished with a drizzle of our rogue Dijon mustard

BLT

$15.95+

Garlic oil based pizza topped with fresh spinach, roma tomatoes, our house cheese blend, smoked bacon, gorgonzola cheese, and finished with a lite drizzle of balsamic glaze.....our rendition of the classic blt.

Margherita

$15.95+

Our housemade pizza sauce base is first cooked, then topped with fresh slices of mozzarella, and fresh basil finished with a hint of garlic, take it to another level by adding balsamic glaze (extra charge)

Upside-Down Margherita

$15.95+

house-made garlic oil, mozzarella cheese, house-made pasta sauce, finished with Parmesan cheese and fresh basil.

Classic Veggie

$15.95+

Our housemade pizza sauce base topped with our house cheese blend, fresh mushrooms, green peppers, white onions, and black olives finished with diced tomatoes

Portabella Gorgonzola

$18.72+

House marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, portobella mushrooms, sliced mushrooms, carmalized onions, gorgonzola cheese

Mediterranean

$15.95+

Garlic oil-based pizza topped with fresh tomatoes, fresh basil, capers, fresh leaf spinach, our house cheese blend, banana peppers, black olives, and feta cheese finished with diced tomatoes

Tomato-Pesto White

$15.95+

Our housemade ricotta white base pizza topped with sliced roma tomatoes, our house cheese blend, and feta cheese finished with a drizzle of our pesto sauce

Glazedover

$15.95+

Our housemade pesto sauce base topped with sundried tomatoes, caramelized onions, our house cheese blend, feta cheese, and diced tomatoes finished with a lite drizzle of balsamic glaze

Vegan Specialty Pizzas

(V) Vegan Cheese Pizza

$15.95+

House Sauce with Vegan mozzarella cheese

(V) Vegan Saigon

$15.95+

Garlic oil base topped with fresh basil, pineapple, roasted red peppers, broccoli, house-seasoned vegan "Chick-un", shredded red cabbage, drizzled with our Saigon sauce and finished with fresh cut chives. Add vegan cheese extra charge

(V) Happy Buffalo

$15.95+

Garlic oil base, sweetcorn, red onions, and buffaloed cauliflower topped with diced chives and finished with a drizzle of our vegan ranch (Sub Gorgonzola for the vegan ranch for a vegetarian version)

(V) Vegan Southwestern

$15.95+

Sauceless pizza topped with black beans, sweet corn, our house-seasoned vegan "Chick-un", Daiya Cheddar, and caramelized onions finished with diced tomatoes

(V) Cheeseless Vegan

$15.95+

Our housemade pizza sauce base topped with sundried tomatoes, fresh leaf spinach, caramelized onions, portabella mushrooms, fresh garlic, and red cabbage...a favorite

(V) Pesto Vegan

$15.95+

Our housemade pesto sauce-based pizza topped with green olives, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, and fresh garlic finished with diced tomato

(V) Odyssey

$15.95+

Our hummus base pizza topped with fresh leaf spinach, roasted red peppers, and caramelized onions sprinkled with sunflower seeds and finished with diced tomatoes and a lite drizzle of balsamic glaze

(V) Hulii (Who-lee)

$15.95+

Garlic oil base, crumbled vegan/gluten-free"chorizo", caramelized onions, and banana peppers finished with diced roma tomatoes

(V) Veggie White

$15.95+

Our housemade ricotta white-based pizza topped with fresh mushrooms, broccoli, artichoke hearts, fresh garlic, and our house cheese blend finished with diced tomatoes

(V) BBQ "Chick-un"

$15.95+

A sauceless pizza topped with banana peppers, red onions, fresh pineapple, house-seasoned vegan chick-un", and Daiya vegan Cheddar cheese finished with a drizzle of our BBQ sauce

(V) VeganRoni

$16.25+

House sauce, vegan mozzarella, vegan pepperoni

(V) Just Beyond

$15.95+

Pickles, Cherry tomatoes, vegan mozzarella, caramelized onions, beyond burger, finished with house-made pesto aoli.

(V) It's A Burger

$15.95+

Ketchup base, pickles, vegan cheddar, white onion, beyond burger, finished with mustard and diced tomatoes.

Build-Your-Own Calzone

Calzone

$12.95

Come with house cheese blend and housemade ricotta served with a side of homemade pizza sauce

Vegan Calzone

$16.84

Comes with vegan mozzarella cheese, side of house-made vegan marinara sauce

Sauces

Side House Marinara Sauce

$1.95

Side Garlic Oil

$2.28

Side BBQ Sauce

$1.95

Side House Pesto Sauce

$1.95

Side House Pesto Aoli

$2.28

Side Hummus

$1.95

Side Ranch

$1.95

Side Vegan Ranch

$2.28

Ravioli

Cheese Ravioli

$9.95

Ravioli stuffed with ricotta cheese and age Parmesan topped with our house cheese blend and homemade marinara sauce

5 Cheese Ravioli

$11.95

Our ravioli topped with mozzarella, provolone, Cheddar, Gorgonzola, and fresh Parmesan, then finished with our housemade marinara sauce

Sundried Tomato Pesto Ravioli

$11.95

Our cheese ravioli drizzled with pesto and tossed with sundried tomatoes and finished with our housemade marinara sauce

Italian Sausage Mushroom Ravioli

$11.95

Our ravioli topped with Italian sausage and mushrooms then finished with our housemade marinara sauce

Beverages

Zephyrhills Water

$2.50

Coke

$3.25

Iced Tea - Sweet

$4.55

Iced Tea - Unsweet

$4.55

Sprite

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Pelligrino

$4.55

Beer/Seltzer

High Noon

$8.45

Jai Lai

$8.45

Coors Light

$7.15

Heineken Zero

$7.15

Wine

J Vineyards - Pinot Noir (375ml)

$21.44

La Marca Prosecco (187ml)

$9.75

White Haven Sauvignon Blanc (375ml)

$20.15

William Hill Chardonnay (375ml)

$25.34

Louis M Martinin Cabernet (375ml)

$25.34

Dessert

Salted Caramel Cheesecake

$8.45

NY cheesecake swirled with rich caramel then topped with a thin layer of Hershey's(c) caramel and finished with a light dusting of sea salt. It's truly epic!

Key Lime Pie (GF)

$8.45

Award-winning killer key lime Reese's peanut butter pie

Reeses Peanut Butter Pie (GF)

$8.45