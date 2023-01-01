FOOD

Antipasti

Garlic Bread

$13.00

Cesar

$13.00

Burrata

$18.00

Caprese

$16.00

Fritto Misto

$21.00

Broccoili

$14.00

Zucchini

$14.00

Crispy Potatoes

$13.00

Dolce

Chocolate Budino

$10.00

Cannoli

$5.00

Tiramisu

$9.00

Cake Cutting Fee

$20.00

Pasta

Mezzaluna

$23.00

Paccheri

$24.00

Rigatoni

$23.00

Cavatelli

$25.00

Spaghetti

$23.00

Gnocchi

$22.00

Kids Pomo

$10.00

Kids Butter

$10.00

Piatti

Chicken Parm

$32.00

Branzino

$34.00

Ribeye

$56.00

Pizza

Margherita

$18.00

New Yorker

$19.00

Roni

$23.00

Potato Pizza

$22.00

Drunk Uncle

$23.00

Fibonacci

$23.00

Truffle

$24.00

Medici

$22.00

The Cheech

$24.00

Meatball

Mommy

$11.00

Grana

$12.00

Nonna

$11.00

Veal

$14.00

Local Beef

$14.00

Meatball Flight

$24.00

Pork

$10.00

LIQUOR

Vodka

Stoli

$12.00Out of stock

Absolut

$10.00

Tito's

$12.00

Ketel One

$13.00

DBL Stoli

$24.00Out of stock

DBL Absolut

$20.00

DBL Tito's

$24.00

DBL Ketel One

$26.00

Gin

St George Terroir

$12.00Out of stock

Malfy Originale

$12.00

Malfy Lemon

$12.00

Malfy Arancia

$12.00

Beefeater

$10.00Out of stock

Drumshambo Citrus

$13.00

Greenhook

$12.00Out of stock

Botanist

$14.00

DBL St George Terroir

$24.00Out of stock

DBL Malfy Originale

$24.00

DBL Malfy Lemon

$24.00

DBL Malfy Arancia

$24.00

DBL Beefeater

$20.00

DBL Drumshambo Citrus

$26.00Out of stock

DBL Greenhook

$24.00Out of stock

DBL Botanist

$28.00

Rum

Chairman's Reserve

$12.00

Bounty White

$11.00

Boutny Dark

$11.00

Rumbullion

$10.00Out of stock

DBL Chairman's Reserve

$24.00

DBL Bounty White

$22.00

DBL Boutny Dark

$22.00

DBL Rumbullion

$20.00Out of stock

Agave

Clase Azul

$47.00

Altos Blanco

$10.00

Casamigos Blanco

$13.00

Casamigos Reposado

$16.00

Del Maguey

$12.00Out of stock

DBL Clase Azul

$94.00

DBL Altos Blanco

$20.00

DBL Casamigos Blanco

$26.00

DBL Casamigos Reposado

$32.00

DBL Del Maguey

$24.00Out of stock

Whiskey

Jameson

$10.00

Puni Gold

$23.00

DBL Jameson

$20.00

DBL Puni Gold

$46.00

Scotch

Glenlivet 12

$15.00

Ardbeg 10

$22.00

DBL Glenlivet 12

$30.00

DBL Ardbeg 10

$44.00

Bourbon

Nelson's Greenbriar

$11.00

Elijah Craig

$12.00

Jeffersons Small Batch

$12.00

Stellum Bourbon

$13.00

Stellum Rye

$13.00

Michter's Rye

$15.00

Angel's Envy

$15.00

Heaven Hill 7 Year

$15.00

Wild Turkey Rare Breed

$18.00

Buffalo Trace

$10.00

Rittenhouse

$9.00

Frey Ranch

$16.00

DBL Nelson's Greenbriar

$22.00

DBL Elijah Craig

$24.00

DBL Jeffersons Small Batch

$24.00

DBL Stellum Bourbon

$26.00

DBL Stellum Rye

$26.00

DBL Michter's Rye

$30.00

DBL Angel's Envy

$30.00

DBL Heaven Hill 7 Year

$30.00

DBL Wild Turkey Rare Breed

$36.00

DBL Buffalo Trace

$20.00

DBL Rittenhouse

$18.00

DBL Frey Ranch

$32.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Meletti Anisette

$10.00

Meletti Sambuca

$10.00

Borghetti Espresso

$8.00

Yellow Chartreuse

$18.00

Green Chartreuse

$18.00

St. George Absinthe

$17.00

Massa Amaretto

$11.00

Massa Limoncello

$11.00

Bailey's

$10.00

Luxardo Marachino

$10.00

Aperol

$10.00

Campari

$10.00

DBL Meletti Anisette

$20.00

DBL Meletti Sambuca

$20.00

DBL Borghetti Espresso

$16.00

DBL Yellow Chartreuse

$36.00

DBL Green Chartreuse

$36.00

DBL St. George Absinthe

$34.00

DBL Massa Amaretto

$22.00

DBL Massa Limoncello

$22.00

DBL Bailey's

$20.00

DBL Luxardo Marachino

$20.00

DBL Aperol

$20.00

DBL Campari

$20.00

Brandy

Stravecchio

$12.00

Grappa Nardini

$15.00

DBL Stravecchio

$24.00

DBL Grappa Nardini

$30.00

Amari

Montenegro

$10.00

Ramazzotti

$12.00

Vecchio del Cappo

$12.00

Cynar 70

$15.00

Braulio

$17.00

Fernet Branca

$10.00

Fernet Menta

$10.00

Amare Nonino

$17.00

DBL Montenegro

$20.00

DBL Ramazzotti

$24.00

DBL Vecchio del Cappo

$24.00

DBL Cynar 70

$30.00

DBL Braulio

$34.00

DBL Fernet Branca

$20.00

DBL Fernet Menta

$20.00

DBL Amare Nonino

$34.00

COCKTAILS

Basil Giardino

$14.00

Rocket Power

$15.00

Passion E Fumo

$15.00

Water My Shrub

$15.00

Jimmy Two-Times

$15.00

After Hours

$15.00

Lemons In The Garden

$15.00

MOCKTAIL Berry Smash

$12.00

Aperol Spritz Frozen

$13.00

Pappagallo Frozen

$14.00

Aperol Spritz

$13.00

Negroni

$14.00

BEER

Birra

Birra Moretti

$7.00

Goat Island Blood Orange

$9.00

Alagash White

$7.00

tropicalia IPA

$6.00

Cigar City Guayabera

$6.00

Highwire leisure Time

$8.00

WINE

Rosso

GLS 2021 Schiava Odyssey Trentino

$13.00

GLS 2017 montepulciano marso abruzzo

$18.00

GLS 2020 nero d'avola feudo montoni

$15.00

GLS 2019 pinot noir gaierhof trentino

$16.00

BTL 2021 Schiava Odyssey Trentino

$52.00

BTL 2017 montepulciano marso abruzzo

$72.00

BTL 2020 nero d'avola feudo montoni sicily

$60.00

BTL 2019 pinot noir gaierhof trentino

$64.00

BTL 2016 aglianico cantina del taburno campania

$105.00

BTL 2020 perricone caruso e minini

$56.00

BTL 2019 frappato/nero d' avola sicily

$71.00

BTL 2020 grenache/syrah tuscany

$100.00

BTL 2019 etna rosso benani sicily

$84.00

BTL 2019 sangiovese rocca di frassinello

$90.00

BTL 2021 nebbiolo pecchenino piedmont

$80.00

BTL 2021 frappato cos sicily

$90.00

BTL 2019 cab/merlot/ colone bolgheri

$95.00

BTL 2020 nebbiolo baracan jazpemi

$126.00

BTL 2019 cab/merlot/petit verdot pupille saffredi

$280.00

BTL 2018 sangiovese casa emma harenae

$147.00

SMPL Schiava Odyssey Romeo

SMPL Montepulciano Marso

SMPL Nero D' Avola Feudo

SMPL Pinot Noir Gaierhof

Bianco

2021 GLS Feudo Montoni Grillo

$16.00

2021 GLS Coda di volpe campania

$14.00

2021 GLS Baccanti Falanghina

$13.00

2021 GLS Nais Margreld Chardonnay

$15.00

2021 GLS Cantina Pulatti Sauv Blanc

$17.00

2021 BTL Feudo Montoni Grillo

$64.00

2021 BTL Cantina del Taburno Coda di Volpe

$56.00

2021 BTL Baccanti Falanghina

$52.00

2021 BTL Nais Margreld Chardonnay

$60.00

2021 BTL Cantina Pulatti Sauv Blanc

$68.00

2022 BTL i Pastini 'faraone' verdeca

$57.00

2021 BTL Indigeno 'Basint'

$68.00

2020 BTL catarratto caruso minini

$55.00

2021 BTL falanghina odyssey campania

$56.00

2021 BTL etna bianco sicily

$90.00

2020 BTL verdicchio vigneto bisci marche

$93.00

SMPL Grillo Feudo Montoni

SMPL Coda Di Volpe Cantina Del Taburno

SMPL Falanghina Baccanti

SMPL Chardonnay Nals Margreid

Frizatte/Rosato

GLS Bisol Prosecco Veneto

$12.00

GLS cleto chiarli lambrusco

$14.00

GLS aglianico feudi campania

$12.00

BTL Bisol Prosecco

$48.00

BTL cleto chiarli lambrusco

$48.00

BTL aglianico feudi campania

$48.00

BTL verdicchio bisci marche

$57.00

SMPL Prosecco Bisol

SMPL Cleto Chiarli Lambrusco

SMPL Aglianico Feudi Ros'Aura

Riserva

2020 nebbiolo baracan jazpemi

$126.00

2019 cabernet-merlot-petit verdot tuscany

$280.00

2018 sangiovese casa emma tuscany

$147.00

NA BEVERAGES

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Milk

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Pelligrino

$6.00

Aqua Panna

$6.00

CAFE'

ESPRESSO

$4.00

DOUBLE ESPRESSO

$8.00

LATTE

$5.00

AMERICANO

$4.00

CAPPUCINO

$5.00

EXTRA SIDE ITEMS

ADD ONS

SIDE POMODORO

$2.00

SIDE OLIVE OIL

$1.50

SIDE SHAVED PARM

CHILI AIOLI

$2.00

CALABRIAN CHILI OIL

$3.00

WHITE ANCHOVIES

$3.00

BROWN ANCHOVIES

$3.00

6 SHRIMP ADD ON

$12.00

SINGLE MEATBALL ADD ON

$4.00

EVENTS

SAN GENNARO

SAN GENNARO ADULT

$55.00

SAN GENNARO CHILD (5YR - 12YR)

$25.00