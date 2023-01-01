Restaurant info

Using a from-scratch approach to crafting wood-fired Neopolitan pies, handmade pastas, and traditional Italian specialties: Grana brings the robust "peasant cooking" of southern Italy to Ashford Landing in Atlanta, Georgia. Highlighting the distinct flavors found throughout the lower Italian regions of Calabria and Campania; Grana is committed to sourcing wholesome high-quality ingredients from Italy and, locally, throughout the great state of Georgia. We look forward to serving you in our family-friendly dining room, our patio(s), and our patio bar!