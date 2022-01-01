Grapevine Pizza & Cafe 8581 Refugee Road

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

Large Pizza
Xtra Large
Med pizza

NA Beverages

Soft Drink

$2.99+

fresh lemonade

$3.49+

KIDS DRINK

KIDS DRINK

$2.29+

Appetizers

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$7.99

Potato Wedges

$4.99

Chicken Tenders

$9.99

Potato Skins

$7.99

Onion Rings

$6.99

Deep Fried Mushrooms

$6.99

Deep Fried Cauliflower

$6.99

Fries

$3.99+

Grapevine Fries

$7.99

Deep Fried Spicy Pickles

$6.99

Meatballs-sauce-n-cheese (6)

$5.99

Garlic Bread

$3.99

Breadsticks (4)

$3.99

Garlic Cheesestix

$8.49

Jumbo Wings

$7.99+

Fresh Boneless Wings

$9.99

Nachos Deluxe

$8.99+

Deep Fried Crispy Pepperoni

$5.49

MEATBALL

$1.00

White Pizza

Small White

$9.49+

Med White

$12.49+

Large White

$15.49+

Xtra Large white

$16.49+

Salads

Garden Salad

$4.49+

Italian Salad

$4.99+

Taco Salad

$9.99

Antipasto

$5.99+

Grilled Chicken Salad

$7.99

on side

Entrees

Calzoni

$13.49+

Fresh folded crust stuffed with cheese & choice of three toppings with side of pizza sauce.

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$8.99+

Chicken Dinner

$11.99

Chicken Parmesan

$12.99

Subs

Italian sub

$8.99

Grapevine Monster sub

$12.99

Ham & Cheese sub

$8.99

Pizza Sub

$8.99

Meatball sub

$8.99

Philly Steak sub

$8.99

Chicken sub

$8.99

Buffalo Chicken sub

$8.99

Chic, Cheddar & Bacon sub

$8.99

Chicken Parmesan sub

$8.99

Sausage sub

$8.99

Veggie sub

$8.99

BLT sub

$8.99

PLT sub

$8.99

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$4.49+

Small pizza

small cheese

$9.99

Med Pizza

Med pizza

$12.99

Large Pizza

Large Pizza

$15.99

Xtra Large

Xtra Large

$16.99

Kids Menu

Kids Ckicken tenders

$5.49

Kids Spaghetti

$3.99+

Kids Meatballs

$4.99

breakfast pizza

Lg. breakfast pizza

$19.49

Wine

Pinot Noir

$5.00+

Pinot Grigio

$5.00+

White Zinfandel

$5.00+

Cabernet Sauvignon

$5.00+

Merlot

$5.00+

Moscato

$5.00+

Chardonnay

$5.00+

Draft

Bud Light

$3.25+

Michelob Ultra

$3.25+

Miller lite

$3.25+

Lien Summer Shandy

$3.75+

Tangerine

$4.00+

Jackie O's

$5.50+

Kentucky bourbon barrel

$7.00+

Bottled

Bud Light btl

$3.25

Bud btl

$3.25

Bud Select btl

$3.25

Miller Lite btl

$3.25

Coors Lt btl

$3.25

Yuengling btl

$3.25

Michelob Ultra btl

$3.50

Shock Top btl

$3.50

Blue Moon btl

$3.75

Corona btl

$3.75

Corona Lt btl

$3.75

Angry Orchard btl

$3.75

Natural Lt can

$1.75

milk stout

$5.00

White Claw

W.Claw Black Cherry

$4.00

W. Claw Mango

$4.00

W. Claw Rasberry

$4.00

W. Claw Lime

$4.00

Dressings

Ranch packet

$0.75

Fat Free Ranch packet

$0.75

Honey Mustard packet

$0.75

French packet

$0.75

Balsamic packet

$0.75

House Italian packet

$0.75

Light Italian packet

$0.75

Blue Cheese packet

$0.75

Golden Italian packet

$0.75

1000 Island packet

$0.75

2 Liter soda

2 Liter soda

$3.50+

6 pack of beer take out

6 pack of beer take out

$7.49+

Sauces

Sauces

$0.49+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Best Pizza In town with the coldest beer. Grapevine pizza & Cafe has been in business for 25 plus years. Come in and enjoy!

Location

8581 Refugee Road, Pickerington, OH 43147

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

