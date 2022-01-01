Grapevine Pizza & Cafe 8581 Refugee Road
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Best Pizza In town with the coldest beer. Grapevine pizza & Cafe has been in business for 25 plus years. Come in and enjoy!
Location
8581 Refugee Road, Pickerington, OH 43147
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Cardo's Pizza & Tavern - Pickerington
4.7 • 671
7897 Refugee Road Pickerington, OH 43147
View restaurant
Combustion Brewery & Taproom
4.5 • 79
80 West Church Street STE 101 Pickerington, OH 43147
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Pickerington
Jay's Crab Boil & Oyster Bar
4.4 • 710
10705 Blacklick-Eastern Rd NW Pickerington, OH 43147
View restaurant
Cardo's Pizza & Tavern - Pickerington
4.7 • 671
7897 Refugee Road Pickerington, OH 43147
View restaurant