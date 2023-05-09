Main picView gallery

Great Big Jerk - Delaware 1204 Washington Street

review star

No reviews yet

1204 Washington Street

Wilmington, DE 19801

FOOD

GET STARTED

Crispy Spring Rolls

Crispy Spring Rolls

$11.00Out of stock

Pulled Jerk Chicken + Cabbage & Carrots + Lime-BBQ Aioli

Island Caesar

Island Caesar

$11.00

Romaine + Asiago Cheese + Croutons + Citrusy Caesar Dressing

Hush Puppies

Hush Puppies

$10.00Out of stock

BBQ Spice + Scotch Bonnet-Hot Honey

1/2 Pound Pit Shrimp

1/2 Pound Pit Shrimp

$13.00

Dry Rubbed + Griddled + Melted Butter

Jerk Chicken Wings (10ea.)

Jerk Chicken Wings (10ea.)

$14.00

Brined + Smoked + Fried

Mango-Spinach Salad

Mango-Spinach Salad

$12.00

Spinach + Feta + Almond + Mango Salsa + Avocado + Mango-Lime Dressing

Brisket Nachos

Brisket Nachos

$16.00

Cheddar+ Cheese Sauce + Lettuce + Tomato + Guacamole + BBQ Sauce + Scallion

Smokehouse Salad

Smokehouse Salad

$12.00

Mixed Lettuces + Cucumbers + Tomato + Carrot + Cheddar Cheese + BBQ Ranch + Croutons

HANDHELDS

BBQ Chicken Grilled Cheese

BBQ Chicken Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Daily BBQ Feature + American & Cheddar Cheeses + Texas Toast + 1 Side

Pit Shrimp Po' Boy

Pit Shrimp Po' Boy

$15.00

Shredded Lettuce + Mango Salsa + Lime-BBQ Aioli

Jerk Fried Chicken Sandwich

Jerk Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00Out of stock

Deep Fried + House Slaw + Scotch Bonnet Aioli

"The Smash" Burger

"The Smash" Burger

$16.00

Two Jerk Rubbed Smashed Patties + American Cheese + Red Stripe Caramelized Onion + WAM Sauce + Pickles

Sliced Beef Brisket Sandie

Sliced Beef Brisket Sandie

$16.00

Dry Rubbed + BBQ Sauce + Toasted Bun + 1 Side

Chicken Cheesesteak

Chicken Cheesesteak

$14.00

Caramelized Onions + Cheese Sauce + BBQ

TACOS

TACOS

(3) Corn Tortillas + Rice & Peas

Pulled Pork Sandie

Pulled Pork Sandie

$13.00

Slow Roasted Pork + BBQ Sauce

FROM DA' SMOKER

Beef Brisket (1/2 lb)

Beef Brisket (1/2 lb)

$14.00

Smoked over cherry wood and cooked for 14 hours. Seasoned simply with salt, pepper, garlic, and smoke.

St. Louis Style Ribs

St. Louis Style Ribs

$16.00+Out of stock

Pulled Pork (1/2 lb.)

$12.00
Jerk Chicken (1/2 Chicken)

Jerk Chicken (1/2 Chicken)

$13.00

1/2 Jamaican Jerk Grilled Chicken + Hand Cut Mango Salsa

Dry Rubbed Chicken (1/2 Chicken)

Dry Rubbed Chicken (1/2 Chicken)

$13.00

1/2 Dry Spice Grilled Chicken + Hand Cut Mango Salsa

PLATTERS

Phoebe's BBQ

$24.00

2 Meat Choices + 2 Sides

1/2 Chicken Platter

1/2 Chicken Platter

$21.00

1/2 Jerk or Dry Rubbed Chicken + 2 side + Hand Cut Mango Salsa + Yeast Roll

Jerk Shrimp Platter

Jerk Shrimp Platter

$24.00

Choice of 2 Sides +Melted Butter

Big Jerk Combo

Big Jerk Combo

$38.00

1/4 lb. Brisket + 1/2 Chicken + 1/2 lb. Ribs + 2 Sides

Rib Platter

Rib Platter

$34.00Out of stock

Full Rack St. Louis Ribs + 2 Sides

Family Chicken

Family Chicken

$34.00

Full Chicken + 2 LG Sides

FIXINS

Cabbage & Carrots

Cabbage & Carrots

$6.00

Stewed Green Cabbage + Shredded Carrot + Peppers + Chile + Thyme

Rice & Peas

Rice & Peas

$6.00
Sweet Fries

Sweet Fries

$6.00Out of stock

Jamaican Spice Seasoning Salt

GBJ Slaw

GBJ Slaw

$6.00

Cabbage + Bell Peppers + Sweet Slaw Dressing

Pimento Mac 'n Cheese

Pimento Mac 'n Cheese

$6.00

Baby Elbow Pasta + Creamy 3 Cheese Sauce + Diced Pimentos

Classic Mac 'n Cheese

$6.00

Shoestring Fries

$6.00Out of stock

1/2 Corn On Cob

$3.00

Extra Roll

$1.00
1/2 doz. Yeast Rolls

1/2 doz. Yeast Rolls

$4.00

6 of our baked fresh daily yeast rolls

Extra Mango Salsa

$0.50

8 oz Mango Salsa

$3.50

Extra Red Stripe BBQ

$0.50

Extra Spicy Aioli

$0.50

8 Oz Spicy Aioli

$3.50

LG SIDES

LG CLASSIC MAC

$9.00

LG PIMENTO MAC

$9.00

LG SWEET FRIES

$9.00Out of stock

LG GBJ SLAW

$9.00

LG CABBAGE AND CARROTS

$9.00

LG RICE AND PEAS

$9.00

LG Shoestring Fries

$9.00Out of stock

Corn On Cob

$6.00

DESSERT

Choco-Rum Brownie

Choco-Rum Brownie

$6.00
Nutty Buddy Smash Pie

Nutty Buddy Smash Pie

$6.00

Seasonal Shortcake

$6.00

GELATO

Strawberry Gelato

$8.50

Dulce de Leche Gelato

$8.50

Rum Brownie Gelato

$8.50

Cookie Butter Gelato

$8.50

Vanilla Gelato

$8.50

Peanut Butter Gelato

$8.50

Banana-Rum

$8.50

LITTLE JERKS

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.00

American & Cheddar Cheese

Kids 1/4 lb. Brisket

$9.00

Kid's Sautéed Shrimp

$8.00

Kid's Chicken Taco

$6.00

Kid's Cheeseburger

$8.00

BEVERAGE

Mexican Coca Cola

$4.00

Diet Coke Can

$3.00

Sprite

$4.00

Orange Fanta

$4.00

Cheerwine

$4.00

Glass Bottle 12 oz. Root Beer

$4.00

Ice Tea

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Kids Apple Juice

$2.00

GRAB & GO

Jerk Chicken Salad Sandwich

Jerk Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.00

Toasted Bun + Lettuce + 1 Side

1/2 lb. Chicken Salad

$7.00

Full Circle Meal

$15.00

Full Circle Breakfast

$9.00

Full Circle Snack

$7.00

Sm. Caesar G&G

$7.00

LG Caesar G&G

$11.00

Sm. Smokehouse G&G

$8.00

LG Smokehouse G&G

$12.00

Sm. Mango-Spinach G&G

$8.00

LG Mango-Spinach G&G

$12.00

8 oz. Mango Salsa

$6.00

8 oz. BBQ Sauce

$6.00

GBJ Rub

$7.00

Chips

$3.00

Scotch Bonnet Hot Sauce

$7.00

Jerk Marinade

$9.00
Choco-Rum Brownie

Choco-Rum Brownie

$6.00

Seasonal Shortcake

$6.00
Nutty Buddy Smash Pie

Nutty Buddy Smash Pie

$6.00

PARTY PLATTERS (48 hr Notice Required)

PLATTERS

48 HOURS NOTICE REQUIRED. ONLY AVAILABLE FOR PREORDERS
BIG GAME WING PLATTER

BIG GAME WING PLATTER

$95.00

60 wings + blue cheese dressing **48 HOURS NOTICE REQUIRED. ONLY AVAILABLE FOR PREORDERS**

CHICKEN PLATTER

$120.00

Handcut Mango Salsa + Rolls **48 HOURS NOTICE REQUIRED. ONLY AVAILABLE FOR PREORDERS**

CRISPY CHICKEN SAND PLATTER

$100.00

Build your own sandwiches with Crispy Jerk Chicken + Slaw + Potato Buns + Scotch Bonnet Aioli **48 HOURS NOTICE REQUIRED. ONLY AVAILABLE FOR PREORDERS**

JERK CHICKEN SALAD PLATTER

$50.00

5 lbs. Jerk Chicken + Honey Dressing + Celery + Scallions **48 HOURS NOTICE REQUIRED. ONLY AVAILABLE FOR PREORDERS**

Ribs (4 Racks)

$110.00

4 Racks BBQ Pork Ribs (Feeds 10-12 people) **48 HOURS NOTICE REQUIRED. ONLY AVAILABLE FOR PREORDERS**

Pulled Chicken (5 Lbs)

$75.00

5 lbs. BBQ Pulled Chicken (Feeds 10-12 people) **48 HOURS NOTICE REQUIRED. ONLY AVAILABLE FOR PREORDERS**

Pulled Pork (5 Lbs)

$90.00

5 lbs. BBQ Pulled Pork (Feeds 10-12 people) **48 HOURS NOTICE REQUIRED. ONLY AVAILABLE FOR PREORDERS**

Brisket (5 Lbs)

$125.00

Slow Smoked Beef Brisket + BBQ Glaze (Feeds 10-12 people) **48 HOURS NOTICE REQUIRED. ONLY AVAILABLE FOR PREORDERS**

FIXINS

PY RICE AND PEAS

$28.00

PY MAC AND CHEESE

$28.00

PY PIMENTO MAC AND CHEESE

$28.00

PY GBJ SLAW

$28.00

PY CABBAGE AND CARROTS

$28.00

PY SWEET FRIES

$28.00

PY HOUSE BAKED ROLLS

$9.00

PY MANGO SALSA

$15.00

PY CHOCO RUM BROWNIES (10 PIECES)

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Island Inspired BBQ

Location

1204 Washington Street, Wilmington, DE 19801

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

