  • Greek Street - 101/175 E. Alexandersville-Bellbrook Rd Suite #186
Greek Street 101/175 E. Alexandersville-Bellbrook Rd Suite #186

101/175 E. Alexandersville-Bellbrook Rd Suite #186

186

Centerville, OH 45459

Popular Items

Lamb Gyro
Chicken Gyro
Greek Fries

Gyros

TRADITIONAL: tzatziki, roma tomato, red onion GREEK STREET: tzatziki, tomato jam, pickled red onions, parsley, paprika
Chicken Gyro

Chicken Gyro

$12.00

Marinated Chicken Thighs, served up Traditional or Greek Street Style

Keftedes Gyro

$12.00
Lamb Gyro

Lamb Gyro

$13.00

Braised Leg of Lamb, served up Traditional or Greek Street Style

Pork Belly Gyro

Pork Belly Gyro

$12.00

Cured, Braised and Fried Pork Belly, served up Traditional or Greek Street Style

Shrimp Gyro

Shrimp Gyro

$13.00

Marinated and Seared shrimp served up Traditional or Greek Street Style

Special Gyro

$14.00Out of stock
Veggie Gyro

Veggie Gyro

$12.00

Seasonal Veggies served Traditional or Greek Street Style

Combo Meal #1

$15.00

Combo Meal #2

$15.00

Combo Meal #3

$15.00

Fries

Fries

$5.00

French Fries, Salt, Pepper, Oregano

Greek Fries

Greek Fries

$7.00

Tzatziki, Feta, Dill, Scallions

Zeus Fries

$13.00

Fries, Protein, Tzatziki, Feta, Scallions, & Dill

Salads

Village Salad plus Romaine Lettuce (Entree Salad)
Village Salad

Village Salad

$6.00

Roma Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Feta, Kalamata Olives, Red Wine Vinaigrette, Parsley

Greek Salad

$9.00

Village Salad Plus Romaine (Entree Salad)

Watermelon Salad

Watermelon Salad

$7.00Out of stock

Side Dishes

Dolmades

Dolmades

$8.00

Grape Leaves stuffed with Beef, Rice and spices served with Tzatziki Sauce

Hummus & Pita

$4.00

Roasted Red Bell Pepper Hummus with Toasted Pita

Pastitsio

Pastitsio

$9.00

Greek Lasagna, Béchamel Sauce

Spanakopita

Spanakopita

$7.00

Greek Spinach Pie, Buttered Phyllo Dough

Moussaka

Moussaka

$9.00

Roasted Eggplant, Ground Beef, Potatoes, Bechamel, Scallions

Tiropita

$7.00Out of stock

Keftedes

$8.00

Greek meatballs

Avgolemono Soup

$5.00Out of stock

Dessert

Baklava

Baklava

$3.00

Baklava Ice Cream

$5.00Out of stock

Finikia 2 For $3

$3.00Out of stock

Galaktoboureko

$7.00Out of stock

Koulourakia

$3.00Out of stock

Butter Twist Cookie

Kourabiedes

$6.00Out of stock

Parfait

$5.00

Extra Sides

Side Brussel Sprouts

$0.50

Side Chicken

$5.00

Side Feta

$1.50

Side Kalamata Olives

$1.00

Side Lamb

$5.00

Side Pita

$1.00

Side Pork Belly

$5.00

Side Red Wine Vin

$0.75

Side Shrimp

$5.00

Side Spicy Tzatziki

$1.50

Side Tomato Jam

$0.50

Side Tzatziki

$1.50

Side Veggies

$5.00

Traditional Hummus

$1.00

Drinks

BodyArmor

$3.00Out of stock

Coke

$1.50

Coke Zero

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Greek Coffee

$3.00

Sprite

$1.50

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Water

$1.50

Apple Juice

$0.75Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Fast casual Greek Restaurant

101/175 E. Alexandersville-Bellbrook Rd Suite #186, 186, Centerville, OH 45459

