Green Lemon

Order Again

CHIPS

TRIO DIP (GF, VF)

TRIO DIP (GF, VF)

$13.00

Guacamole, queso blanco, lime salsa, served with tortilla chips.

BUILD YOUR OWN TRIO DIP (GF,VF)

BUILD YOUR OWN TRIO DIP (GF,VF)

Choices any combination of three: guacamole, queso, or salsa, served with tortilla chips

SALSA & CHIPS (GF, VF)

SALSA & CHIPS (GF, VF)

$3.00

Served with tortilla chips

QUESO & CHIPS (GF, VF)

QUESO & CHIPS (GF, VF)

$8.00

Served with tortilla chips

GUACAMOLE & CHIPS (GF, VF)

GUACAMOLE & CHIPS (GF, VF)

$12.00

Served with tortilla chips

BLACK BEAN DIP (GF, VF)

BLACK BEAN DIP (GF, VF)

$7.00

Topped with queso fresco, served with tortilla chips

APP. . SOLUTELY LIT!

LOADED PAPAS FRITAS (GF, VF)

LOADED PAPAS FRITAS (GF, VF)

$8.00

Extra crispy fries, cotija cheese, avocado verde salsa drizzle, sriracha aioli

MANO A MANO

QUESADILLA

QUESADILLA

$13.00

Pico de gallo, corn, cheddar, queso blanco, cilantro

BURRITO

BURRITO

$13.00

Pickled jalapeño, pico de gallo, cilantro-avocado rice, cheddar

FIESTA BOWLS

BRADLEY BUSTER BOWL (GF)

BRADLEY BUSTER BOWL (GF)

$14.00

Grilled chicken, napa cabbage, black bean purée, diced tomato, diced jalapeño, shredded cheddar, lime caesar, tortilla strips

CARNITAS BOWL (GF)

CARNITAS BOWL (GF)

$14.00

Ancho braised pork, grilled onion, diced tomato, black beans, guacamole, charred jalapeño salsa, cotija cheese

CHICKEN & BRUSSELS BOWL

CHICKEN & BRUSSELS BOWL

$16.00

Grilled chicken, crispy brussels, shredded carrot, grilled onion, bacon bits, lime ceasar dressing, cotija cheese

FAJITA BOWL (GF)

FAJITA BOWL (GF)

$14.00

Grilled chicken, black beans, grilled peppers & onions, salsa, guacamole, queso blanco

FITNESS BOWL (GF, DF)

FITNESS BOWL (GF, DF)

$14.00

Grilled chicken, roasted cauliflower, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, red peppers

HABANERO BEEF BOWL (GF)

HABANERO BEEF BOWL (GF)

$16.00

Spicy shredded beef, shredded carrot, pico de gallo, mojo vinaigrette, sriracha aioli, queso fresco

POLLO GIGANTE BOWL (GF)

POLLO GIGANTE BOWL (GF)

$16.00

Spicy buffalo-avocado glazed crispy chicken, napa cabbage, crispy onion, pickled jalapeño, blue cheese crumbles, lime caesar

ROPA VIEJA BOWL (GF, DF)

ROPA VIEJA BOWL (GF, DF)

$16.00

Spicy shredded beef, pickled red onion, green peppers, diced tomato, black beans, sweet plantains, mojo vinaigrette

SESAME TUNA BOWL (GF, DF)

SESAME TUNA BOWL (GF, DF)

$16.00

Blackened seared rare tuna, napa cabbage, pickled red onion, mango, cucumber, cilantro, soy sauce, sriracha aioli, sliced avocado, sesame seeds

SHRIMP TACO BOWL (GF)

SHRIMP TACO BOWL (GF)

$16.00

Grilled shrimp, napa cabbage, black beans, corn, pico de gallo, diced jalapeño, guacamole, lime vinaigrette, lime caesar, tortilla strips

TACOS TACOS TACOS

AMERICANO TACO

AMERICANO TACO

$4.00

Grilled chicken, black bean purée, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream

ANCHO TACO

ANCHO TACO

$4.00

Grilled chicken, avocado, pickled red onion, cilantro, queso fresco, chile de arbol sauce

BASIC TACO

BASIC TACO

$4.00

choice of protein with cheddar cheese and lettuce

CAMARONES TACO

CAMARONES TACO

$4.00

Grilled shrimp, crisp cabbage, cilantro, pickled red onion, charred jalapeño salsa

CARNE ASADA TACO

CARNE ASADA TACO

$4.00

Grilled marinated steak, salsa fresca, crisp cabbage, avocado verde salsa

CARNITAS TACO

CARNITAS TACO

$4.00

Ancho braised pork, salsa fresca, crisp cabbage, queso fresco, chile de arbol sauce

CERDO PERFECTO TACO

CERDO PERFECTO TACO

$4.00

Ancho braised pork, black beans, green pepper, sweet plantain, mojo vinaigrette

GIGANTE CHICKEN TACO

GIGANTE CHICKEN TACO

$4.00

Spicy buffalo-avocado glazed crispy chicken, crispy onion, pickled jalapeño, blue cheese crumbles, lime caesar

KFT TACO

KFT TACO

$4.00

Crispy fried chicken, corn salsa, queso fresco, cilantro, grilled jalapeño ranch

KUNG FU'D TUNA TACO

KUNG FU'D TUNA TACO

$4.00

Blackened seared rare tuna, pickled red onion, mango, cucumber, sliced avocado, cilantro, sriracha aioli, sesame seeds

PESCADO TACO

PESCADO TACO

$4.00

Blackened or fried mahi, crisp cabbage, pickled red onion. Choice of: avocado verde salsa or chipotle crema

SHIA LABEEF TACO

SHIA LABEEF TACO

$4.00

Spicy shredded beef, queso fresco, corn salsa, sriracha aioli, cilantro

THE STREET TRIO

THE STREET TRIO

$13.50

Any combination of three tacos and your choice of side

SIDES

SIDE BLACK BEANS (GF,DF,VF)

$3.00
SIDE CORN ESQUITES (GF, VF)

SIDE CORN ESQUITES (GF, VF)

$4.50

Green peppers, cilantro, jalapeño, cotija cheese, lime, chipotle aioli

SIDE FRENCH FRIES (GF, DF, VF)

SIDE FRENCH FRIES (GF, DF, VF)

$3.00
SIDE FRIED PLANTAINS (GF, VF)

SIDE FRIED PLANTAINS (GF, VF)

$4.50

Side of lime sour cream

SIDE MEXICAN RICE (GF, DF, VF)

$3.00
SIDE RICE & BEANS (GF, DV, VF)

SIDE RICE & BEANS (GF, DV, VF)

$3.00

Mexican rice, seasoned black beans

SIDE SALAD (GF, VF)

SIDE SALAD (GF, VF)

$3.00

With avocado-cilantro vinaigrette

KIDS

KIDS FITNESS

KIDS FITNESS

$8.00

grilled chicken breast, broccoli & Mexican rice

KIDS AMERICANO FIESTA BOWL

KIDS AMERICANO FIESTA BOWL

$8.00

chicken, Mexican rice, beans & cheese

KIDS CHICKEN TACOS

KIDS CHICKEN TACOS

$8.00

chicken and cheese. with choice of side

KIDS CHEESE QUESADILLA

KIDS CHEESE QUESADILLA

$8.00

with choice of side

KIDS CHICKEN & CHEESE QUESADILLA

KIDS CHICKEN & CHEESE QUESADILLA

$8.00

with choice of side

KIDS CRISPY CHICKEN FINGERS

KIDS CRISPY CHICKEN FINGERS

$8.00

with choice of side

EXTRA CHEESE

EXTRA BLEU CHEESE CRUMBLES

$1.00

EXTRA CHEDDAR CHEESE

$1.00

EXTRA COTIJA CHEESE

$1.00

EXTRA HOT QUESO

$1.00

EXTRA QUESO BLANCO

$1.00

EXTRA QUESO FRESCO

$1.00

EXTRA SAUCE

EXTRA AVOCADO VERDE SALSA

$0.75

EXTRA AVOCADO-CILANTRO VINAIGRETTE

$0.75

EXTRA BUFFALO-AVOCADO GLAZE

$0.75

EXTRA CHARRED JALAPENO SALSA

$0.75

EXTRA CHILE DE ARBOL SAUCE

$0.75

EXTRA CHIPOTLE CREMA

$0.75

EXTRA GRILLED JALAPENO RANCH

$0.75

EXTRA GUACAMOLE

$1.50

EXTRA KETCHUP

EXTRA LIME CAESAR DRESSING

$0.75

EXTRA LIME SALSA

$0.75

EXTRA LIME SOUR CREAM

$0.75

EXTRA LIME VINAIGRETTE

$0.75

EXTRA MOJO VINAIGRETTE

$0.75

EXTRA PICO DE GALLO

$0.75

EXTRA RANCH

$0.75

EXTRA SOY SAUCE

$0.75

EXTRA SRIRACHA AIOLI

$0.75

EXTRA PROTEIN

EXTRA GRILLED CHICKEN

$5.00

EXTRA STEAK

$8.00

BEVERAGES

BOTTLED WATER

BOTTLED WATER

$2.00

16.9 ounce

TAKE ME TU TU CASA MARGS

GREEN LEMON MARGARITA 1/2 GALLON

GREEN LEMON MARGARITA 1/2 GALLON

$45.00
GREEN LEMON MARGARITA 24oz

GREEN LEMON MARGARITA 24oz

$13.00
GREEN LEMON FROZEN MARGARITA 12oz

GREEN LEMON FROZEN MARGARITA 12oz

$7.00
SOHO SIGNATURE MARGARITA 1/2 GALLON

SOHO SIGNATURE MARGARITA 1/2 GALLON

$58.00
SOHO SIGNATURE MARGARITA 24oz

SOHO SIGNATURE MARGARITA 24oz

$18.00
CALIENTE MARGARITA 24oz

CALIENTE MARGARITA 24oz

$18.00
CALIENTE MARGARITA 1/2 GALLON

CALIENTE MARGARITA 1/2 GALLON

$58.00
SKINNY MARGARITA

SKINNY MARGARITA

$11.00
SKINNY DOUBLE MARGARITA

SKINNY DOUBLE MARGARITA

$19.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

915 S Howard Ave, Tampa, FL 33606

Directions

Gallery
Green Lemon image
Green Lemon image
Green Lemon image
Green Lemon image

