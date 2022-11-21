Restaurant header imageView gallery

Groundwork Coffee Company - NOHO 11275 Chandler Blvd.

review star

No reviews yet

11275 Chandler Blvd.

North Hollywood, CA 91601

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Iced Latte 24 oz
Iced Latte 16 oz
Red Eye 16 oz

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee 8 oz

Drip Coffee 8 oz

$3.75
Drip Coffee 12 oz

Drip Coffee 12 oz

$4.00
Drip Coffee 16 oz

Drip Coffee 16 oz

$4.25
Red Eye 8 oz

Red Eye 8 oz

$5.00
Red Eye 12 oz

Red Eye 12 oz

$5.25
Red Eye 16 oz

Red Eye 16 oz

$5.50
Cafe Au Lait 8 oz

Cafe Au Lait 8 oz

$4.25
Cafe Au Lait 12 oz

Cafe Au Lait 12 oz

$4.50
Cafe Au Lait 16 oz

Cafe Au Lait 16 oz

$4.75
Drip Coffee Refill

Drip Coffee Refill

$2.00

Latte

Latte 8 oz

Latte 8 oz

$5.00
Latte 12 oz

Latte 12 oz

$5.25
Latte 16 oz

Latte 16 oz

$5.75

Cappuccino

Cappuccino 8 oz

Cappuccino 8 oz

$5.00
Cappuccino 12 oz

Cappuccino 12 oz

$5.25
Cappuccino 16 oz

Cappuccino 16 oz

$5.75

Chai

Chai 8 oz

Chai 8 oz

$5.25
Chai 12 oz

Chai 12 oz

$5.50
Chai 16 oz

Chai 16 oz

$5.75
Dirty Chai 8 oz

Dirty Chai 8 oz

$6.25
Dirty Chai 12 oz

Dirty Chai 12 oz

$6.50
Dirty Chai 16 oz

Dirty Chai 16 oz

$6.75

Americano

Americano 8 oz

Americano 8 oz

$4.00
Americano 12 oz

Americano 12 oz

$4.00
Americano 16 oz

Americano 16 oz

$4.00

Espresso & Milk

Espresso Double Shot

Espresso Double Shot

$4.00
Macchiato

Macchiato

$4.00
Cortado

Cortado

$4.25
Flat White 8 oz

Flat White 8 oz

$5.00
Flat White 12 oz

Flat White 12 oz

$5.25
Flat White 16 oz

Flat White 16 oz

$5.75

Matcha

Matcha 8 oz

Matcha 8 oz

$6.00
Matcha 12 oz

Matcha 12 oz

$6.50
Matcha 16 oz

Matcha 16 oz

$7.00
Beehive Matcha 12 oz

Beehive Matcha 12 oz

$6.75

Mocha

Mocha 8 oz

Mocha 8 oz

$5.75
Mocha 12 oz

Mocha 12 oz

$6.00
Mocha 16 oz

Mocha 16 oz

$6.25

Hot Tea

Hot Tea 8 oz

Hot Tea 8 oz

$3.50
Hot Tea 12 oz

Hot Tea 12 oz

$3.50
Hot Tea 16 oz

Hot Tea 16 oz

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate 8 oz

Hot Chocolate 8 oz

$4.25
Hot Chocolate 12 oz

Hot Chocolate 12 oz

$4.75
Hot Chocolate 16 oz

Hot Chocolate 16 oz

$5.25
Kids Hot Chocolate 8 oz

Kids Hot Chocolate 8 oz

$4.25

Steamer

Steamer 8 oz

Steamer 8 oz

$2.75
Steamer 12 oz

Steamer 12 oz

$3.00
Steamer 16 oz

Steamer 16 oz

$3.25
Babycino 4 oz

Babycino 4 oz

$2.75

Travel Boxes

Coffee Travel Box

$24.95

Cold Brew Travel Box

$29.95

Hot Water Travel Box

$10.00

Pumpkin Latte

Pumpkin Latte 8 oz

$6.00

Pumpkin Latte 12 oz

$6.25

Pumpkin Latte 16 oz

$6.75

Cold Brew

Classic Cold Brew 16 oz

Classic Cold Brew 16 oz

$5.50
Classic Cold Brew 24 oz

Classic Cold Brew 24 oz

$6.00
Nitro Cold Brew 16 oz

Nitro Cold Brew 16 oz

$6.00
Nitro Cold Brew 24 oz

Nitro Cold Brew 24 oz

$6.50

Iced Latte

Iced Latte 16 oz

Iced Latte 16 oz

$5.75
Iced Latte 24 oz

Iced Latte 24 oz

$6.50

Specialty Drinks

Horchata Cold Brew 16 oz

Horchata Cold Brew 16 oz

$6.00
Horchata Cold Brew 24 oz

Horchata Cold Brew 24 oz

$7.00
Vietnamese Iced Coffee 16 oz

Vietnamese Iced Coffee 16 oz

$6.00
Vietnamese Iced Coffee 24 oz

Vietnamese Iced Coffee 24 oz

$7.00

Pumpkin Cold Brew 16 oz

$6.00

Pumpkin Cold Brew 24 oz

$7.00

Iced Matcha

Iced Matcha Latte 16 oz

Iced Matcha Latte 16 oz

$7.00
Iced Matcha Latte 24 oz

Iced Matcha Latte 24 oz

$7.75

Matcha Lemonade 16oz

$6.25

Matcha Lemonade 24oz

$7.00

Iced Americano

Iced Americano 16 oz

Iced Americano 16 oz

$4.00
Iced Americano 24 oz

Iced Americano 24 oz

$4.75

Iced Chai

Iced Chai Latte 16 oz

Iced Chai Latte 16 oz

$5.75
Iced Chai Latte 24 oz

Iced Chai Latte 24 oz

$6.50
Iced Dirty Chai 16 oz

Iced Dirty Chai 16 oz

$6.75
Iced Dirty Chai 24 oz

Iced Dirty Chai 24 oz

$7.50

Iced Mocha

Iced Mocha 16 oz

Iced Mocha 16 oz

$6.25
Iced Mocha 24 oz

Iced Mocha 24 oz

$7.00

Iced Tea

Black Iced Tea 16 oz

Black Iced Tea 16 oz

$4.00
Black Iced Tea 24 oz

Black Iced Tea 24 oz

$4.50
Green Iced Tea 16 oz

Green Iced Tea 16 oz

$4.00
Green Iced Tea 24 oz

Green Iced Tea 24 oz

$4.50
Herbal Iced Tea 16 oz

Herbal Iced Tea 16 oz

$4.00
Herbal Iced Tea 24 oz

Herbal Iced Tea 24 oz

$4.50
Tea and Lemonade 16 oz

Tea and Lemonade 16 oz

$4.75
Tea and Lemonade 24 oz

Tea and Lemonade 24 oz

$5.25

Espresso on Ice

Espresso on Ice - Double Shot

Espresso on Ice - Double Shot

$4.00

Non Coffee Drinks

Lemonade 16 oz

$2.50

Lemonade 24 oz

$3.00

Glass of Milk 16 oz

$3.00

Cup of Water

Kids Chocolate Milk

$4.25

Iced Pumpkin Latte

Iced Pumpkin Latte 16 oz

$6.75

Iced Pumpkin Latte 24 oz

$7.50

Packaged Food

Overnight Muesli

Overnight Muesli

$6.50

Heart Healthy & Delicious: Whole grain wheat, date crumbles, sunflower seeds, raisin, whole grain rye, whole grain barley, whole grain oats, whole grain triticale (wheat), flaxseed, almonds, walnuts, banana, blueberries, almond milk, cinnamon, chia seeds

Oatmeal

$6.50

Sticks to your ribs: Oatmeal, Maple Syrup, Granola, Fresh seasonal fruit

Organic Parfait

Organic Parfait

$7.50

Tart & Sweet: organic yogurt, strawberry chia jam, organic berries, house-made gluten free granola

Vegan Mango Parfait

$7.50
Chicken Pesto Sandwich

Chicken Pesto Sandwich

$12.50

Perfect lunch on the go: ciabatta, organic roasted chicken, pepper jack, roasted bell pepper, sundried tomato & basil pesto.

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$12.50

Just like your mamma made it: Organic Chicken, organic butter lettuce, herbed walnuts, soft boiled organic egg, shaved radish, pickled carrots & herbed vinaigrette

Herbed Quinoa Salad

$7.95

Just like your hippie aunt made it: Lundberg farm organic quinoa, toasted almonds, pickled onions, cucumber, dill, mint, tarragon & red wine vinaigrette

Protein Snack

Protein Snack

$5.95

charcuterie for those on the run

Fruit Medley

Fruit Medley

$5.50

Bottled Beverages

Cold Brew Bottle

$3.99

Orange Juice

$4.50

Cold Brew Growler

$16.99

Mountain Valley Water 16 oz

$3.00

Mountain Valley Sparkling Water 16 oz

$3.00

Nitro Cold Brew Can

$4.99

Bitches Brew Cold Brew Can

$4.99

Nitro Cold Brew Can 4 Pack

$16.00

Coconut Water Can

$5.00

Olipop Cola

$3.99

Olipop Rootbeer

$3.99

Boylan Soda

$3.95

Vive Sparkling Orange

$3.99

Vive Sparkling Lemon Lime

$3.99

Vive Sparkling Elderberry

$3.99

Better Booch

Ginger Better Booch Can

$4.50

Pear Better Booch Can

$4.50Out of stock

Morning Glory Better Booch Can

$4.50

Citrus Sunrise Better Booch Can

$4.50

Juice

Vive Shot

$3.99

Vive Shot Elderberry

$3.99Out of stock

Ginger Snap Little West

$8.50

The Quench Little West

$8.50

The Clover Little West

$8.50

Croissants

Butter Croissant

$4.25

Chocolate Croissant

$4.75

Almond Croissant

$4.50

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$5.00

Matcha Croissant

$4.75Out of stock

Loaves

Vegan Banana Walnut Loaf

$4.75

Cinnamon Coffee Cake

$4.75

GF Pumpkin Chocolate Chip

$4.75

GF Zucchini Flaxseed

$4.75

Muffins

Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin

$4.75Out of stock

GF Blueberry Muffin

$4.75Out of stock

GF Vegan Morning Glory Muffin

$4.75Out of stock

Scones

Blueberry Lemon Scone

$4.00Out of stock

Cranberry Orange Scone

$4.00

Cookies

Cowboy Cookie

$4.00

Vegan Peanut Butter Cookie

$3.75

GF Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00

Vegan Banana Cookie

$3.75Out of stock

Other/Seasonal

Vegan Cinnamon Roll

$4.75

Seasonal Danish

$4.25Out of stock

Monkey Bread

$4.25

GF Powerful Bar

$4.00

GF Mindful Bar

$4.00

Apparel

Flower Logo Cap

Flower Logo Cap

$24.00

An unstructured 6-panel cotton hat with a flat, flexible brim. Embroidered locally in Los Angeles with our signature flower or new signature wordmark.

Angel City Tote Bag

Angel City Tote Bag

$18.00Out of stock

This collapsable tote bag is illustrated with the bold flavors that make up our signature Angel City blend. When not in use, just stuff it back into its attached pocket for a convenient carryall during all your busy days in the City of Angels or elsewhere.

Groundwork Font Cap

$24.00Out of stock

Filters

Ocha Pack Tea Bags

$6.00

Ocha Tea Bags are the simplest method for brewing your favorite loose leaf Groundwork teas. Simply add tea to your disposable Ocha Tea Strainer, steep and enjoy!

Chemex Square Filters

$8.95

Chemex Bonded Filters catch sediment and natural oils produced by your coffee so all that’s in your cup is an ultra-bright and clean brew.

Chemex Flat Filters

$8.95

Chemex Bonded Filters catch sediment and natural oils produced by your coffee so all that’s in your cup is an ultra-bright and clean brew.

Hario Filters 6 Cup

$6.95

The Hario V60 is one of our favorite methods of pour-over brewing, and the Hario V60 Filters are designed for seamless brewing and cleanup.

Melitta Cone Filters #4

$5.95

Need filterd for your home coffe maker? Look no further. These work on almost any at home brewing machine.

Hardware

Chemex 8 Cup

Chemex 8 Cup

$40.00

Coffee purists appreciate the classic styling of this carafe with wood collar and tie. The Chemex filter drip method eliminates bitterness, and the slow brewing allows full flavor from the best coffee beans. Unlike flat bottom filters, the conical shape concentrates grounds at the bottom of the filter, ensuring a clear flavorful coffee without fail. Elegant, eco-friendly and simple!

Hario Skerton

Hario Skerton

$50.00

This coffee grinder is small, lightweight, and can be easily adjusted to different grind sizes, making it the perfect personal grinder for traveling or small kitchen storage. Plus, the ceramic burrs of the Hario Ceramic Coffee Mill will never rust, guaranteeing the flavor of your coffee is preserved.

Hario Kettle Buono

Hario Kettle Buono

$65.95

Shaped like a beehive, this stylish stainless steel kettle is perfect for pour-over brewing. With a long, slender gooseneck spout you’ll have more precision with every pour.

Hario Range Server

Hario Range Server

$29.00

The Hario V60 Range Server is made with heat-resistant glass and is designed to fit all V60 Series products, although the range server can also easily be used with a Clever Dripper brewer or Teaze Tea Infuser. Simply brew and serve!

Teaze Tea Infuser

Teaze Tea Infuser

$20.95

This innovative teapot takes all the hassle out of brewing loose leaf tea by dispensing brewed tea directly into your mug while a stainless steel filter retains all the leaves. The Teaze Tea Infuser is ideal for both hot and iced teas.

Hario V60 Ceramic

Hario V60 Ceramic

$25.00

The Hario V60 brewer is elegant, compact, and produces a bright, clean brew. Designed for precision, this method is hands-on and requires attention to detail. We recommend using with a gooseneck kettle for the ultimate pour-over coffee experience.

Hario Cold Brewer

Hario Cold Brewer

$25.00

Make your own cold brew at home with just coffee and water. This 1L bottle brews about 4 cups of cold brew coffee. Simply add ground coffee to the reusable filter, fill with water and refrigerate for 12-24 hours.

Cups & Mugs

New Branded Mug

New Branded Mug

$20.00

Glossy black Created Co. 12oz. ceramic mug with angled handle for a comfortable grip.

Miir Hand Logo Tumbler

$28.00

Blue Water Bottle

$22.00Out of stock

Upcycled Holiday Giftbag

$32.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Built into the North Hollywood Historic Train Depot as part of the restoration of this registered State Historic Landmark Building, this cafe brings back to life a longtime hub of the neighborhood. Built in the early 1890s, the depot is situated at the intersection of the Red Line and Orange Bus Line — two of the city’s most-traveled public transportation routes. It’s a warm, welcoming venue where residents and commuters can enjoy one of life’s simple pleasures: a delicious cup of coffee and good company.

Location

11275 Chandler Blvd., North Hollywood, CA 91601

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Horror Vibes Coffee
orange starNo Reviews
5251 Lankershim Boulevard North Hollywood, CA 91601
View restaurantnext
Superba Snacks and Coffee - North Hollywood
orange starNo Reviews
5203 Lankershim Blvd. North Hollywood, CA 90291
View restaurantnext
Pitfire Pizza - North Hollywood
orange starNo Reviews
5211 LANKERSHIM BLVD N. HOLLYWOOD, CA 91601
View restaurantnext
Lawless Brewing Co.
orange starNo Reviews
5275 Craner Ave North Hollywood, CA 91601
View restaurantnext
Bruxie - North Hollywood
orange starNo Reviews
5230 Lankershim BLVD North Hollywood, CA 91601
View restaurantnext
padthai boran - 6262 Reseda Blvd Apt 212
orange starNo Reviews
5528 Satsuma Avenue North Hollywood, CA 91601
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in North Hollywood

Que Rico Fresh Mexican Kitchen - 12940 Victory Blvd.
orange star4.4 • 9,566
12940 Victory Blvd North Hollywood, CA 91606
View restaurantnext
Bangin Buns - North Hollywood
orange star4.4 • 3,149
12714 Sherman Way North Hollywood, CA 91605
View restaurantnext
Firehouse Subs
orange star4.6 • 2,811
5077 Lankershim Blvd North Hollywood, CA 91601
View restaurantnext
Idle Hour
orange star4.1 • 2,374
4824 Vineland Ave Los Angeles, CA 91601
View restaurantnext
WaBa Grill - WG0029 - N Hollywood (Sherman Way)
orange star4.6 • 2,051
12643 Sherman Way #A North Hollywood, CA 91605
View restaurantnext
Ernie's Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.0 • 1,650
4410 Lankershim Blvd. North Hollywood, CA 91602
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near North Hollywood
Studio City
review star
Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)
Sherman Oaks
review star
Avg 4.6 (43 restaurants)
Van Nuys
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
West Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)
Beverly Hills
review star
Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)
Encino
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)
Montrose
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston