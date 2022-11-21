Groundwork Coffee Company - NOHO 11275 Chandler Blvd.
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Built into the North Hollywood Historic Train Depot as part of the restoration of this registered State Historic Landmark Building, this cafe brings back to life a longtime hub of the neighborhood. Built in the early 1890s, the depot is situated at the intersection of the Red Line and Orange Bus Line — two of the city’s most-traveled public transportation routes. It’s a warm, welcoming venue where residents and commuters can enjoy one of life’s simple pleasures: a delicious cup of coffee and good company.
Location
11275 Chandler Blvd., North Hollywood, CA 91601
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Superba Snacks and Coffee - North Hollywood
No Reviews
5203 Lankershim Blvd. North Hollywood, CA 90291
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in North Hollywood
Que Rico Fresh Mexican Kitchen - 12940 Victory Blvd.
4.4 • 9,566
12940 Victory Blvd North Hollywood, CA 91606
View restaurant
WaBa Grill - WG0029 - N Hollywood (Sherman Way)
4.6 • 2,051
12643 Sherman Way #A North Hollywood, CA 91605
View restaurant
More near North Hollywood