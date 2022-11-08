Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Asian Fusion

HEARTY TERIYAKI

review star

No reviews yet

67 Crafts Street

Newton, MA 02458

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
SUPREME CHICKEN TERIYAKI BOWL
Steak Teriyaki Bowl

Bowls and Dishes

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

$11.95

Grilled Chicken With Our Legendary Home-Made Style Ichiban Teriyaki Sauce With Side Of Assorted Vegetables. Served On A Bed Of Rice Or Noodles.

Tofu Teriyaki Bowl

Tofu Teriyaki Bowl

$11.95

Light-Fried Tofu With Our Legendary Home-Made Style Ichiban Teriyaki Sauce With Side Of Assorted Vegetables And Roasted Nori On The Side. Served On A Bed Of Rice Or Noodles.

Steak Teriyaki Bowl

Steak Teriyaki Bowl

$13.50

Thin-Cut Prime Rib Steak, Onion, Carrots With Our Legendary Home-Made Ichiban Teriyaki Sauce, Fried-Egg On The Side, Roasted Nori On Top. Served On A Bed Of Rice Or Noodles.

Shrimp Teriyaki Bowl

Shrimp Teriyaki Bowl

$11.95

Light-Fried New England Jumbo Shrimp With Our Legendary Home- Made Style Ichiban Teriyaki Sauce With Side Of Assorted Vegetables, Roasted Nori On Top. Served On A Bed Of Rice Or Noodles

Chicken & Shrimp Teriyaki

Chicken & Shrimp Teriyaki

$12.95

Grilled Chicken And Light-Fried New England Jumbo Shrimp With Our Legendary Home-Made Style Ichiban Teriyaki Sauce With Side Of Assorted Vegetables, Roasted Nori On Top. Served On A Bed Of Rice Or Noodles.

Unagi Don

Unagi Don

$16.95

Grilled Unagi(Eel Fish) On Top Of Rice. With Mixed Vegetables, Japanese Radish Pickle, And Roasted Nori On The Side. Served On A Bed Of Rice.

Fish Teriyaki Bowl

Fish Teriyaki Bowl

$12.95

Light-Fried Tilapia Fish Fillet With Our Legendary Home-Made Style Ichiban Teriyaki Sauce With Side Of Assorted Vegetables, Roasted Nori On Top. Served On A Bed Of Rice Or Noodles

Vegetables Teriyaki Bowl

Vegetables Teriyaki Bowl

$11.95

Freshly Steamed Assorted Vegetables With Our Legendary Home- Made Style Ichiban Teriyaki Sauce, Fried-Egg On The Side. Served On A Bed Of Rice Or Noodles, Roasted Nori On Top.

Pineapple Shrimp

Pineapple Shrimp

$13.95

Light-Fried New England Jumbo Shrimp With Mayonnaise And Pineapple Chucks, Served With Lettuce, Cucumber, Tomatoes. Choose Any Rice Or Noodles.

Taiwanese Sausage Fried Rice

Taiwanese Sausage Fried Rice

$11.95

Delicious Taiwanese Style Sausage(Salty And Sweet) With Egg, Onion And Mixed Vegetables, Roasted Nori On Top.

Veggie Stir-Fried Lo-mein Noodles

Veggie Stir-Fried Lo-mein Noodles

$10.95

Stir-Fried Lo-Mein Noodles With Onion, Carrots, Napa Cabbage And Green Scallion, Roasted Nori On Top.

Supreme Bowls

SUPREME CHICKEN TERIYAKI BOWL

SUPREME CHICKEN TERIYAKI BOWL

$15.95

Double Portions Of Chicken With Home-Made Style Ichiban Teriyaki Sauce, Fried Egg On Top, With Side Of Assorted Vegetables, Japanese Radish Pickle And Sweet Corn. Choose Any Rice Or Noodles.

SUPREME STEAK TERIYAKI BOWL

SUPREME STEAK TERIYAKI BOWL

$17.95

Double Portions Of Steak, Onion, Carrots With Our legendary Home- Made Style Steak Teriyaki Sauce, Double Fried Egg On Top, With Japanese Radish Pickle On The Side. Choose Any Rice Or Noodles.

SUPREME TOFU TERIYAKI BOWL

SUPREME TOFU TERIYAKI BOWL

$15.95

Extra Fried Tofu With Our Legendary Home-Made Style Ichiban Teriyaki Sauce With Side Of Assorted Vegetables And Sweet Corn, Roasted Nori On The Side. Served On A Bed Of Rice Or Noodles.

SUPREME SHRIMP TERIYAKI BOWL

SUPREME SHRIMP TERIYAKI BOWL

$15.95

Extra New England Jumbo Shrimp With Our Legendary Home- Made Style Teriyaki Sauce, Fried Egg On Top, Side Of Assorted Vegetables, Japanese Radish Pickle And Sweet Corn On The Side. Choose Any Rice Or Noodles.

SUPREME CHICKEN & SHRIMP TERIYAKI BOWL

SUPREME CHICKEN & SHRIMP TERIYAKI BOWL

$16.95

Double Portions Of Chicken With Light-Fried New England Jumbo Shrimp With Our Legendary Home-made Teriyaki Sauce, Fried Egg On Top, With Side Of Assorted Vegetables, Japanese Radish Pickle And Sweat Corn. Choose Any Rice Or Noodles.

SUPREME FISH TERIYAKI BOWL

SUPREME FISH TERIYAKI BOWL

$16.95

Extra Fish Filet With Our Legendary Home-Made Style Ichiban Teriyaki Sauce, Fried Egg On Top, Side Of Assorted Vegetables, Japanese Radish Pickle And Sweat Corn On The Side. Choose Any Rice Or Noodles.

SUPREME PINEAPPLE SHRIMP

SUPREME PINEAPPLE SHRIMP

$17.95

Extra New England Jumbo Shrimp, Light-Fried With Mayonnaise And Pineapple Chucks, Served With Lettuce, Cucumber, And Tomatoes. Choose Any Rice Or Noodles.

SUPREME UNAGI DON

SUPREME UNAGI DON

$19.95

Extra Large Portion Of Grilled Unagi(Eel Fish) On Top Of Rice. With Mixed Vegetables, Japanese Radish Pickle, And Roasted Nori On The Side. Served On A Bed Of Rice.

Curry Rice Bowls

Chicken Curry Rice Bowl

Chicken Curry Rice Bowl

$13.95

Our Signature Tender Chicken With Japanese Style Curry Sauce On Top Of White Rice. Fried Egg on the side.

Steak Curry Rice Bowl

Steak Curry Rice Bowl

$14.95

Thin-Cut Steak With Onion, Carrots And Japanese Style Curry Sauce On Top Of White Rice. Fried Egg on the side.

Tofu Curry Rice Bowl

Tofu Curry Rice Bowl

$13.95

Light-Fried Tofu With Japanese Style Curry Sauce On Top Of White Rice. Fried Egg on the side.

Shrimp Curry Rice Bowl

Shrimp Curry Rice Bowl

$13.95

Light-Fried New England Jumbo Shrimp With Japanese Style Curry Sauce On Top Of White Rice. Fried Egg On The Side.

Fish Fillet Curry Rice Bowl

Fish Fillet Curry Rice Bowl

$14.95

Light-Fried Tilapia Fish Fillet With Japanese Style Curry Sauce On Top Of White Rice. Fried Egg On The Side.

Vegetables Curry Rice Bowl

Vegetables Curry Rice Bowl

$13.95

Freshly Assorted Vegetables With Japanese Style Curry Sauce On Top Of White Rice. Fried Egg On The Side.

Side Dishes

Hearty T Platters

Hearty T Platters

$23.50

Combination Of Spring Rolls, Shu-Mai, Crab Rangoon And Gyoza Dumplings.

Teriyaki Chicken Wings

Teriyaki Chicken Wings

$10.95

Jumbo Wings With Our Legendary Home-Made Style Ichiban Teriyaki Sauce. 7-8 Wings Per Order.

Crab Rangoon

Crab Rangoon

$7.95

Home-Made Style Crab Rangoon, Golden, Crispy, Light, And Flavorful. 8 Pieces Per Order.

Taiwanese Sausage

Taiwanese Sausage

$7.95

Delicious Taiwanese Style Pork Sausage(Salty And Sweet) Cut In Slides.

Spring Rolls

Spring Rolls

$6.49

Fried Veggie Spring Rolls

Gyoza Dumplings

Gyoza Dumplings

$7.95

Chicken And Pork Japanese Style Pan-Fried Dumplings

Shumai

Shumai

$5.95

Light-Fried Pork And Shrimp Shu-Mai

Vegetables Delight

Vegetables Delight

$7.50

Stir-Fried Mixed Vegetables with garlic sauce.

Steamed Jasmine White Rice

$2.99

Steamed Brown Rice

$3.99

Small Curry Rice

$4.50

Japanese Style Curry Rice

Boba Tea Drinks

Original Boba Tea

$4.95

Mango Boba Tea

$4.95

Taro Boba Tea

$4.95

Strawberry Boba Tea

$4.95

Matcha Boba Tea

$4.95

Coconut Boba Tea

$4.95

Thai Boba Tea

$4.95Out of stock

Passionfruit Green Tea Drink

$4.95

Kumquat Lemon Green Tea Drink

$4.95

Mango Green Tea Drink

$4.95

Mango Lemon Green Tea Drink

$4.95

Strawberry Green Tea Drink

$4.95

Strawberry Lemon Green Tea

$4.95

Lychee Green Tea Drink

$4.95

Peach Lemon Green Tea Drink

$4.95

Peach Green Tea Drink

$4.95

Passionfruit Lemon Green Tea Drink

$4.95

Plain Green Tea

$4.95

Soft Drinks

Coke (Canned)

$1.50

Diet Coke (Canned)

$1.50

Ginger Ale (Canned)

$1.50

Sprite (Canned)

$1.50

Water (Bottled)

$1.50

Organe Fanta

$1.50

Lemonade

$2.50Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Japanese-American Style Cooked-to-Order Hearty Meals. We get fresh food and ingredients daily. Perfect place to get Grab and Go when you are on a run.

Website

Location

67 Crafts Street, Newton, MA 02458

Directions

Gallery
Hearty Teriyaki Newton image
Hearty Teriyaki Newton image
Hearty Teriyaki Newton image

Similar restaurants in your area

SUSHICO of Newton Centre - 761 Beacon Street
orange star4.0 • 5
761 Beacon St Newton Centre, MA 02459
View restaurantnext
Wok N Talk Brighton - Brighton
orange starNo Reviews
525 WASHINGTON STREET Brighton, MA 02135
View restaurantnext
Little Pecan Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
296 washington st Brighton, MA 02135
View restaurantnext
Shines
orange starNo Reviews
30 Leonard Street Belmont, MA 02478
View restaurantnext
OliToki - Fast | Fusion
orange starNo Reviews
76 Brighton Ave. Allston, MA 02134
View restaurantnext
Ginger Exchange / MasterPies
orange starNo Reviews
1181 Massachusetts Ave Arlington, MA 02476
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Newton

Thai Amarin
orange star4.6 • 1,185
287 Centre St Newton, MA 02458
View restaurantnext
Moldova Restaurant
orange star4.7 • 485
344 Watertown st Newton, MA 02458
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Newton
Newton Highlands
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Newtonville
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Newton Center
review star
Avg 4 (18 restaurants)
West Newton
review star
No reviews yet
Newton Upper Falls
review star
No reviews yet
Chestnut Hill
review star
Avg 3.5 (12 restaurants)
Watertown
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Brighton
review star
Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)
Brookline
review star
Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston