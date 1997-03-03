VEG APPs

CURRYLEAF

$12.00

65

$12.00

KARAMPODI

$12.00

MANCHURIAN

$12.00

MASAKALI

$12.00

MONAGADI

$12.00

NON-VEG Apps

Lamb PEPPER ROAST (B/L)

$16.00

MUTON SUKKA

$16.00

ROYYALA KARAM VEPUDU

$17.00

TAWA FISH (Bone-in)

$16.00

APOLLO FISH

$14.00

65

$13.00

CHICKEN LOLLIPOPS (6)

$12.00

CHICKEN MAJESTIC

$14.00

MONAGADI

$13.00

KARAMPODI

$13.00

CURRYLEAF

$13.00

Masakali

$14.00

Green Chilli

$14.00

Haleem

$16.00

TANDOORI

LAMB CHOPS (4)

$21.00

PANEER TIKKA KABAB

$14.00

TANDOORI CHICKEN (2 Leg Qtrs)

$15.00

WHOLE CORNISH HEN

$16.00

WHOLE TANDOORI POMFRET

$17.00

BIRYANI

VEG Dum Biryani

$12.00+

PANEER Biryani

$13.00+

EGG Biryani

$13.00+

CHICKEN Dum Biryani

$14.00+

GOAT Dum Biryani

$16.00+

Gongura VEG Biryani

$13.00+

Gongura PANEER Biryani

$14.00+

Gongura EGG Biryani

$13.00+

Gongura CHICKEN Biryani

$15.00+

Gongura GOAT Biryani

$17.00+

Ulavacharu VEG Biryani

$13.00+

Ulavacharu PANEER Biryani

$14.00+

Ulavacharu EGG Biryani

$13.00+

Ulavacharu CHICKEN Biryani

$15.00+

Ulavacharu GOAT Biryani

$17.00+

Avakaya VEG Biryani

$13.00+

Avakaya PANEER Biryani

$14.00+

Monagadi EGG Biryani

$13.00+

Avakaya CHICKEN Biryani

$15.00+

Avakaya GOAT Biryani

$17.00+

VEG Kheema Biryani

$13.00+

VJW SPL PANEER Biryani

$14.00+

VJW SPL EGG Biryani

$13.00+

VJW SPL CHICKEN Biryani

$15.00+

GOAT Kheema Biryani

$17.00+

Masakali VEG Biryani

$13.00+

Masakali PANEER Biryani

$14.00+

Masakali EGG Biryani

$13.00+

Masakali CHICKEN Biryani

$15.00+

MUTTON RA RA Biryani

$18.00+

FISH Biryani

$16.00+

GUTTI VANKAYA Biryani

$13.00+

KOFTA (Veg) Biryani

$13.00+

Monagadi VEG Biryani

$13.00+

CHICKEN FRY Piece Biryani

$15.00+

Gongura SHRIMP Biryani

$17.00+

Kaju PANEER Biryani

$14.00+

Nawabi PANEER Biryani

$14.00+

Monagadi PANEER Biryani

$14.00+

GOAT FRY Biryani

$16.00+

Ulavacharu SHRIMP Biryani

$17.00+

CHICKEN JOINT Biryani

$16.00+

CHICKEN LOLLIPOP Biryani

$15.00+

NATUKODI CKN Biryani (Fri-Sun)

$16.00+

SHRIMP FRY Biryani

$17.00+

Avakaya SHRIMP Biryani

$17.00+

VJW SPL SHRIMP Biryani

$17.00+

Masakali SHRIMP Biryani

$17.00+

Monagadi CHICKEN Biryani

$15.00+

Monagadi SHRIMP Biryani

$17.00+

Nawabi CHICKEN Biryani

$15.00+

Weekend's Only

Nawabi GOAT Biryani

$17.00+

Weekend's Only

Thalappakatti Mutton Biryani

$17.00+

Dum Ka Murg Biryani

$16.00

palanadu Chicken Biryani

$16.00

PULAV

RajuGari KODI (CHICKEN) Pulav

$16.00+

RajuGari GOAT Pulav

$17.00+

RajuGari SHRIMP Pulav

$17.00+

Ulavacharu VEG Pulav

$14.00+

Gongura EGG Pulav

$15.00+

Ulavacharu PANEER Pulav

$15.00+

Ulavacharu CHICKEN Pulav

$16.00+

Ulavacharu GOAT Pulav

$17.00+

Ulavacharu SHRIMP Pulav

$17.00+

VEG Kheema Pulav

$15.00+

Gongura PANEER Pulav

$15.00+

EGG Pulav

$15.00+

Gongura CHICKEN Pulav

$16.00+

Gongura GOAT Pulav

$17.00+

Gongura SHRIMP Pulav

$17.00+

PANEER Pulav

$14.00+

Monagadi EGG Pulav

$16.00+

Vijayawada CHICKEN Pulav

$16.00+

Vijayawada SHRIMP Pulav

$17.00+

Palnadu CHICKEN Pulav

$34.00+

Palnadu GOAT Pulav

$17.00+

Masakali PANEER Pulav

$14.00+

Masakali EGG Pulav

$14.00+

Masakali CHICKEN Pulav

$16.00+

Masakali SHRIMP Pulav

$17.00+

MUTTON RA RA Pulav

$18.00+

MASTAN KHEEMA Pulav

$17.00+

NATUKODI (CHICKEN) Pulav

$16.00+

CHICKEN JOINT Pulav

$16.00+

FISH Pulav

$16.00+

GUTTI VANKAYA Pulav

$14.00+

NAWABI PANEER Pulav

$14.00+

KAJU PANEER Pulav

$14.00+

Ulavacharu EGG Pulav

$16.00+

Dum Ka Murg Pulav

$17.00

VEG ENTREES

Veg Kheema Peas Masala

$13.00

Served With White Rice

Afgani Paneer

$14.50

Served With White Rice

Nawabi Paneer Masala

$12.50

Served With White Rice

Paneer Butter Masala

$12.50

Served With White Rice

Malai Kofta

$12.50

Served With White Rice

Gutthi Vankaya Curry

$12.00

Served With White Rice. ALERT: CONTAINS PEANUTS

Dal Tadaka

$10.00

Paneer Tikka masala

$12.50

NON-VEG ENTREES

Mutton Ra Ra

$18.00

Minced Goat and Goat Pieces Cooked Together

Nawabi EGG Masala

$13.00

Served With White Rice

Nawabi CHICKEN Masala

$13.00

Served With White Rice

Nawabi GOAT Masala

$14.00

Served With White Rice

Afgani CHICKEN Masala

$15.00

Served With White Rice

Afgani GOAT Masala

$17.00

Served With White Rice

Butter CHICKEN Masala

$13.00

Served With White Rice

Butter LAMB Masala

$15.00

Served With White Rice

Butter SHRIMP Masala

$17.00

Served With White Rice

CHICKEN Tikka Masala

$13.00

Served With White Rice

LAMB Tikka Masala

$15.00

Served With White Rice

SHRIMP Tikka Masala

$17.00

Served With White Rice

Andhra CHICKEN Curry

$13.00

Served With White Rice

Andhra GOAT Curry

$14.00

Served With White Rice

Andhra SHRIMP Curry

$17.00

Served With White Rice

Goat PAYA Combo

$17.00

Vindaloo (Lamb)

$15.00

INDO CHINESE

Green Chilli VEG Fried Rice

$14.00

Green Chilli EGG Fried Rice

$14.00

Green Chilli CHICKEN Fried Rice

$15.00

Green Chilli SHRIMP Fried Rice

$17.00

VEG MANCHURIAN Fried Rice

$16.00

HH Special VEG Fried Rice

$13.00

HH Special EGG Fried Rice

$14.00

HH Special CHICKEN Fried Rice

$15.00

HH Special SHRIMP Fried Rice

$16.00

MANCHURIAN CHICKEN Fried Rice

$16.00

Regular VEG Fried Rice

$13.00

Regular EGG Fried Rice

$14.00

Regular CHICKEN Fried Rice

$15.00

Regular SHRIMP Fried Rice

$16.00

MANCHURIAN SHRIMP Fried Rice

$16.00

HH Special VEG NOODLES

$13.00

HH Special EGG NOODLES

$14.00

HH Special CHICKEN NOODLES

$15.00

HH Special SHRIMP NOODLES

$16.00

Regular KHEEMA Fried Rice

$17.00

VEG Hakka Noodles

$12.00

EGG Hakka Noodles

$13.00

CHICKEN Hakka Noodles

$14.00

SHRIMP Hakka Noodles

$15.00

BREADS/SIDES

Chilli Bullet Naan

$4.00

Garlic Naan

$3.50

Butter Naan

$3.00

Plain Naan

$2.50

TIFFINS

Idli (3 Pcs)

$7.00

Podi Ghee Idli

$8.00

Wada (3 Pcs)

$7.00

Sambar Wada (3 Pcs)

$8.00

Plain Dosa

$8.00

Masala Dosa

$9.00

Set Dosa (2 Pcs)

$10.00

Mysore Masala Dosa

$11.00

Chicken Tikka Dosa

$12.00

POTLAM PULAV

POTLAM PULAV SHRIMP

$22.00

POTLAM PULAV FISH

$22.00

POTLAM PULAV GOAT KHEEMA

$21.00

POTLAM PULAV GOAT

$21.00

POTLAM PULAV NATUKODI

$21.00

POTLAM PULAV CHK JOINT

$21.00

POTLAM PULAV CHICKEN

$19.00

POTLAM PULAV EGG

$18.00

DRINKS

MANGO LASSI

$6.50

BADAM MILK

$7.00

CHICKOO

$7.00

SITAFAL

$7.00

ROSEMILK

$8.00

THUMS UP

$3.00

LIMCA

$3.00

CAN SODA

$1.75

IRANI CHAI

$2.00

Water bottle

$0.80

Orange Juice

$6.00

Bottle Soda

$3.00

Masala Chai

$2.00

SWEETS

pastry

$4.00

JELIBI RABDI

$7.00

DOUBLE KA MEETA

$7.00

MALAI JAMUN

$6.00

MALAI SANDWICH

$6.00

MILK CAKE

$6.00

GAJAR KA HALWA

$6.00

APRICOT DELIGHT

$6.00

CHICKOO DELIGHT

$6.00

DRY FRUIT RABDI

$6.00

MISC DESSERT

$6.00

RASGULLA

$6.00

Gulab Jamun delight

$6.00

Rasmalai delight

$6.00

Chiku delight

$6.00

chocolate truffle

$6.00

Red velvet truffle

$6.00

Chocolate parfit

$5.00

Butterstoch Parfit

$5.00

Trach laache

$5.00

Fruit Custard

$5.00

Biscoff Parfit

$5.00

SNACKS

VEG SAMOSA (2)

$4.00

ONION SAMOSA (5)

$5.00

MIRCHI BAJJI (4)

$4.00

CUT MIRCHI (10)

$5.00

VADA (3)

$5.00

PAKODA

$5.00

PUNUGULU (10)

$5.00

EGG BONDA (2)

$5.00

ARAKU BOOMI COFFEE (200 Grams)

$8.00

ARAKU BOOMI COFFEE (100 Grams)

$5.00

Chicken Pakoda

$7.00

Sliders- Allu tikki

$6.00

Stuffed Mirchi (2)

$4.00

Mysore Bonda (3)

$6.00

Masala Vada (4)

$6.00

Allu Bajji 4pc

$4.00

Allu tikki 3pc

$4.00

sliders- Chicken(2)

$7.00

veg rolls 4 pc

$5.00

paneer sliders- 2pc

$7.00

Egg puff

$3.50

chicken puff

$4.00

Veg puff

$3.00

CAKES

GULAB JAMUN CAKE (2LB)

$50.00

RASMALAI CAKE(2LB)

$50.00

OREO CAKE

$40.00

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$40.00

BUTTER SCOTCH CAKE

$40.00

BLACK FOREST CAKE

$40.00

WHITE FOREST CAKE

$40.00

RED VELVET CAKE

$40.00

MANGO CAKE

$40.00

Banana Bread

$8.00

SHAKES/ JUICES

SUGAR CANE

$6.00

ORANGE JUICE

$6.00

WATER MELON

$6.00

CANTALOUPE

$6.00

PINEAPPLE

$6.00

KITKAT SHAKE

$8.00

FERREO ROCHAR SHAKE

$8.00

OREO SHAKE

$8.00

STRAWBERRY BANANA SHAKE

$8.00

MANGO SHAKE

$8.00

BROWNIE SHAKE

$8.00

CHAAT

Aloo Tikki Chaat

$7.00

Samosa Chaat

$7.00

Pani Puri- 8pc

$7.00

Bhel Puri

$7.00

Sev Puri

$7.00

Dahi Puri

$7.00

Paav Bhaaji

$8.00

Vada Paav

$6.00

Breakfast

Idly 3pc

$5.99

Ghee Karam Idly

$7.99

Wada 3pc

$6.99

Bonda

$5.99

Plain Dosa

$7.99

Ghee Dosa

$8.99

Ghee Karam Dosa

$8.99

Masala Dosa

$8.99

Ghee Masala Dosa

$9.99

Onion Dosa

$8.99

Onion Masala Dosa

$9.99

Onion Chilli Dosa

$9.99

Egg Dosa

$11.99

Poori

$6.99

Upma

$7.00

Pongal

$8.00

Plain Pesarattu

$7.00

Onion Pesarattu

$7.00

Upma Pesarattu

$8.99

Combo-1(2 Idly, 1 wada, )

$6.99

Combo-2(2 Idly, 1 Bonda)

$6.99

Combo-3(1 Idly, 1 wada, 1 Bonda,1 Dosa mini)

$9.99

Combo-4(1 Idly, 1 wada, 1 Bonda, 1 poori)

$10.99

Combo-5 (1 Idly, 1 wada, 1 Bonda, 1 poori, 1 Dosa)

$11.99

sambar Idly (2pc)

$5.99

Sambar Wada (2pc)

$6.99